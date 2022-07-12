League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 second set revealed: Expected release date, price, and more

League of Legends' brand new Star Guardian event for 2022 is set to be released along with patch 12.13. However, this patch will only feature half of the skins that are expected to be part of the entire event.

Riot Games has announced the final set of Star Guardian skins that will be released along with patch 12.14. The next set will include six more champions, with Akali being the biggest name amongst everyone else.

In any case, it is safe to say that the Star Guardian event is the biggest of the year, with many skins for players to purchase. Apart from that, the design and quality of the skins are also top-tier, which further adds to the hype regarding the event.

Second set of Star Guardian 2022 skins will be released along with patch 12.14 in League of Legends around July 26

Along with the second set, the champions who will feature are Akali, Rell, Quinn, Taliyah, Morgana, and Syndra. Fans should know a few things about the skins beforehand.

Firstly, Syndra already has a Star Guardian skin that was released with an event several years ago. However, this time, she will get a Prestige Edition skin with all the features of Prestige 2.0.

Secondly, Taliyah's skin will be part of the Riot Games' fundraiser initiative. This means that all the proceedings from this skin will be donated to charity if players buy it before August 29, 2022.

This is not League of Legends's first donation of skin proceedings to charity. Previously, the Olaf skin's profits were donated to Riot Games' Social Impact Fund during the Sentinels of Light event.

Lastly, it is important to mention that Akali's skin will be of Legendary rarity, similar to Kai'Sa's from the first half. The rest of the skins barring Syndra's Prestige version, will have Epic rarity.

Syndra's skin will probably be purchasable from the Mythic Essence shop. However, this is not yet known, as the developers might also make it available through the event shop.

Splash Art and expected price the second set of Star Guardian skins

1) Star Guardian Akali

Star Guardian Akali (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1820 RP

2) Star Guardian Rell

Star Guardian Rell (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1350 RP

3) Star Guardian Quinn

Star Guardian Quinn (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1350 RP

4) Star Guardian Taliyah

Star Guardian Taliah (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1350 RP

5) Star Nemesis Morgana

Star Nemesis Morgana (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1350 RP

6) Star Guardian Syndra Prestige

Star Guardian Syndra Prestige Edition (Image via Riot Games)

Price: Unknown

