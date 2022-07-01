Riot updates Kai'Sa's Star Guardian skin after feedback from League of Legends beta testers

After receiving feedback from League of Legends PBE testers, Riot made a significant number of modifications to Star Guardian Kai'Sa before her official launch on July 14.

A week ago, Riot revealed Star Guardian Kai'Sa as one of six new skins coming to arguably the most popular skinline in League of Legends. Sona, Fiddlesticks, Taliyah, Nila and Ekko happen to be the other five champions.

Kai'Sa will supposedly have a big role in the 2022 League of Legends Star Guardian event. A few days back, Riot unveiled the event news with an official anime-styled teaser titled Return to Valoran City. The visuals of the one-minute clip displayed an urbanesque high-school setting and featured an aesthetic compilation of different scenes without people.

The teaser ended with a girl with pink hair wearing a school uniform and a Star Guardian pendant around her neck. She was none other than Star Guardian Kai'Sa, indicating her massive importance in the new Valoran City-tale.

Star Guardian Kai'Sa, along with the other five, was launched in League of Legends PBE by Riot on Jiot 22. After a week of rigorous beta testing and experimentation, Riot finally chose to evaluate the feedback of the LoL testers and modify the in-game skin before its official launch two weeks later.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Star Guardian Kai'Sa Feedback Thread Update Star Guardian Kai'Sa Feedback Thread Update https://t.co/9cLhZ7RKx7

Star Guardian Kai'Sa skin's VFX modulations were done by Riot's senior VFX artist, "Star Guardian Sirhaian."

League of Legends PBE feedback prompts Riot to make prominent adjustments to Star Guardian Kai'Sa

Star Guardian Kai'Sa's in-game visuals (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Here goes the entire tweak details for Star Guardian Kaisa.

Rigging/animation

Adjusted her hair to reduce the stiffness.

Adjusted her run to be more bouncy, rotation in the hips, and more left and right movement.

Added a spin animation to her homeguard to really give that Star Guardian feel.

Improvements to her animation transitions.

Updated her dance to improve her gestures a bit.

Joke/Recall animations are more polished.

Visual effects

SG Kai'Sa now has a small transformation sequence in her Recall. She now also changes into her slightly brighter form and stays in it for a few seconds after; successfully recalling to base, casting her (R), and respawning

We adjusted her ribbons to make them more unique.

Added additional VFX to her evolves to make them feel more empowering.

Her ankle asset will now show during her (E) evolve.

Star Guardian Sirhaian @Sirhaian



She'll also stay in her brighter form for a few seconds after:

- Successfully recalling to base

- Casting her R

- Respawning Based on player feedback, we're adding some small transformation moments to Star Guardian Kai'Sa.She'll also stay in her brighter form for a few seconds after:- Successfully recalling to base- Casting her R- Respawning Based on player feedback, we're adding some small transformation moments to Star Guardian Kai'Sa. ✨She'll also stay in her brighter form for a few seconds after:- Successfully recalling to base- Casting her R- Respawning https://t.co/GdAGEMfqYI

Star Guardian Sirhaian @Sirhaian We recently added Kai'Sa's ankle ribbons to her Evolved E form and curious to get all of your thoughts! We recently added Kai'Sa's ankle ribbons to her Evolved E form and curious to get all of your thoughts! https://t.co/Om0GDKTaGZ

Star Guardian Sirhaian @Sirhaian



Just like the other transformation moments we've added, she'll stay brighter for a few seconds after evolving. Based on player feedback, we're adding a bit more oomph and sparkles to Star Guardian Kai'Sa's Evolve VFXs.Just like the other transformation moments we've added, she'll stay brighter for a few seconds after evolving. Based on player feedback, we're adding a bit more oomph and sparkles to Star Guardian Kai'Sa's Evolve VFXs. ✨Just like the other transformation moments we've added, she'll stay brighter for a few seconds after evolving. https://t.co/FhAMgq9KeB

Star Guardian Sirhaian @Sirhaian Her Ws will now be a bit more different based on whether they're Evolved or not! The Evolved W will be sparklier and brighter! Her Ws will now be a bit more different based on whether they're Evolved or not! The Evolved W will be sparklier and brighter! ✨ https://t.co/W3DRbs0Ive

Star Guardian Sirhaian @Sirhaian Based on player feedback, we're adding some subtle motion and glow to Kai'Sa's evolved ribbons that appear when she evolves her E. Based on player feedback, we're adding some subtle motion and glow to Kai'Sa's evolved ribbons that appear when she evolves her E. https://t.co/MYnOfvfnJq

Sound effects

Adjusted the On Hits for her basic attack with a bit more high end sparkles.

Similar to previous Star Guardian skins, this year's Star Guardian theme will also be played upon loading into the game.

Splash

Her Splash Art has received some adjustments to align facial likeness to other depictions.

Icon

Her icon has been updated to reflect a closer face shape.

Riot thanked the League of Legends beta community for feeding them with valuable suggestions on Star Guardian Kai'Sa. The dev team quoted:

"Firstly, we want to thank you all for taking the time to write up feedback for us! We always appreciate hearing from you all so thank you for taking the time to give us your thoughts, especially when they are so clear and actionable! As we've worked to make adjustments based on your feedback, we wanted to share some context on our end around the changes we've made, as well as some of the requests we couldn’t accommodate."

As per Riot's schedule, Star Guardian 2022 will be a two-phase event with part of the skins being released with patch 12.13 and the rest following in patch 12.14.

