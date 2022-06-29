League of Legends patch 12.13 pre notes: Evelynn buffs, Corki nerfs, massive Sivir adjustments, system updates, and more

League of Legends patch 12.13 will introduce a significant number of balance updates and champion adjustments to the MOBA next week.
The upcoming week will see numerous updates to champions and items. Many champions, including Renekton, Evelynn, and Fiddlesticks, will get some love, but picks like Gwen and Volibear will be significantly toned down.
The buffs Evelynn and Master Yi will get to their auto-attack range, and healing will be some of the patch's main attractions. Changes will be made to every component of Gwen's League of Legends kit, and she will undergo many alterations.
Corki and Volibrear are also set to receive minor nerfs, while Lethality Mythics will receive their long-desired love. After numerous changes to League of Legends patch 12.12, Divine Sunderer will again see a few more adjustments.
League of Legends patch 12.13 pre notes
Riot Games tested their tweaks in the League of Legends PBE test server throughout the past week. Finally, their design manager Matt "Phroxzon" Leung-Harrison, revealed the official update on Twitter in the form of pre-notes.
1) Champion buffs
Renekton
- [NEW] R Damage: Added 10% Bonus AD Ratio
Elise
- Base HP: 625 >>> 650 - Health Growth: 107 >>> 109 - Armor: 27 >>> 30 - Human Q Base Damage:40 170 / 100 / 130 / 160 >>> 40 / 75 / 110 / 145 / 180
Evelynn
- P Heal per second (total healing unchanged): 15-75 (based on level) >>> 15-150 (based on level) - W Magic Resistance Shred: 25-35% >>> 35-45% - R: Now sets passive on a 1.25s cooldown.
Fiddlesticks
- Q Fear Duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2s >>> 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25s - R Total Damage: 625/1125/1625 (+225% AP) >>> 750/1250/1750 (+250% AP)
Kled
- Q Bonus AD Ratio: 60% (120% Q2) >>> 65% (130% Q2) - W Cooldown: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 >>> 11/9.5/8 /6.5/5
Karthus
- Armor:18 >>> 21 - Health Growth: 101>>> 110
Taliyah
- Q Damage:40/60/80/100/120 >>> 45/65/85/105/125 - Q Mana Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 >>> 55/60/65/70/75 - Q Bonus Monster Damage:30 >>> 25
- [NEW): Q2 now stuns monsters - R: No longer goes on CD when Taliyah damages wards or traps.
Galio
- Q Max HP Damage per tick:2%+(0.66% per 100 AP) >>> 2.5%+(1% per 100 AP)
Vex
- Q CD:9-5 > 8-4 - Q AP Ratio: 60% > 70%
Master Yi
- AA Range:125 >>> 175 - [NEW]:When alpha strike ends choose the direction you want to appear at relative to target - W CD: 28>>> 9s
- W Mana Cost: 50 >>> 40 +6% Max Mana per second - [NEW): Damage reduction during the first 0.5s of meditate is 90% - W DR always lingers for 0.5s after W ends
Olaf (jungle)
- Passive max bonus attack speed: 40-100%(based on level) >>> 60-100% (based on level) - Health Regen:8.5(.9% growth) >>> 6.5(.6 growth) - Q Mana cost: 40-60 >>> 50-70
The Evelynn buffs have already made their way to the League of Legends PBE. Riot has increased her healing stats and made significant changes to her W, Allure.
2) Champion nerfs
Corki
- E AD Ratio: 10% > 15% - R Damage:90-160 (+15-75%AD)(+20%AP) > 80-150 (+15-75% AD)(+12%AP)
- Q Movement Speed: 10 / 14 / 18 / 22 / 26% >>> 8 / 12 / 16 I 20 I 24% - Q Base Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 >>> 10/30/50/70/90 - W Bonus HP Ratio:6% >>> 5%
Volibear
- W Base Damage:10 I 35 / 60 / 85 / 110 >>> 5 I 30 I 55 I 80 / 105 - E % Max HP Damage: 11/ 12 / 13 / 14 / 15% >>> 9 / 10 / 11/ 12 / 13% - E Non-Champion Damage Cap: 750 >>> 650
League of Legends Season 12 meta has been a comforting place with Corki and Volibear. They will have a somewhat more subdued appearance in 12.13, making them easier to control in combat.
3) Champion adjustments
Gwen
Base Stats
- HP Regen Growth::0.55 > >> 0.9 per 5s
Snip Snip! (Q)
- Damage Per Snip ::9/ 12/ 15/ 16/21(+5% AP) >> > 10/14/ 18/22/26 (+5%AP)
- Final Snip Damage ::45/60/75/90/ 105 (+25% AP) > >> 60/80/100/ 120/ 140 (+35% AP)
- Center Snip :: 100% true damage >>> 75% true damage
- Deals 75% damage to minions.
- Minions below 20% health take 1000% bonus damage instead of reduced damage
Hallowed Mist (W)
- Bonus Resistances::12/ 14/16/18/20 (+5% AP) >>> 17/ 19/21/23/25 (+7% AP)
- Duration ::Ss >>> 4s
Skip 'n Slash (E)
- Bonus Magic Damage::10 (+15% AP) >> > 15 (+20% AP)
- Bonus Range::50 >> > 75
- Cooldown::13/ 12/11/10/9 >> > 13/12.5/12/ 11.5/ 11
- Cooldown Refund :: 50% >> >25/ 35/45/ 55/65%
Needlework (R)
- Damage Per Needle:30/55/80 (+8% AP) >> > 35/65/95 (+10% AP)
- [Adjusted] Recast resets after damaging anenemy Champion >> > Resets after 1s
Sivir
Base Stats // Adjusting base stats that have barely been touched since League of Legends Season 5 to match her shape better
- Mana: 325 >> 300
- Mana Growth: 50 > > 40
- Mana Regen/s: 1.6 > > 1.2
- Mana RegenGrowth:.18 > > .16
- AD:63 >> 58
- AD growth:3 >> 3.3
- Base HP:632 >> 600
- AS growth: 1.6% >> 2%
P Fleet of Foot // Sharper movement speed that synergizes with attack speed
- Flat 2 seconds >> Decays over 1.5 seconds
- Flat MS gain: 45-60 > > 55-70
Q// More reliable Q1, slightly less reliable Q2 . Damage scales linearly over game-time
- Base damage:35-95 > > 25-85
- tAD Ratio:.7-1.3 > > 0.8-1.0
- Cooldown: 7 >> 12-8
- Cast time:.25 > > .25-0 (scaling with attack speed)
- NEW: Scales with crit chance up to 50% bonus damage
- Cost: 70- 110 >> 55- 75
- Missile Speed: 1350 > > 1450 outward,1200 inward
W// More reliable bounces, no longer "infinite." W now grants attack speed and synergizes with attack speed.
- Buff Duration: 3 attacks > > 4 seconds
- NEW: Bonus AS: 20-40%
- Max Bounces: "Infinite"" > > 8 Per Riochet
NEW: Can now bounce back to targets that have already been hit, once per target. Will find new targets first."
- tAD: 0.3-0.9 >> 0.3 - 0.5
- NEW: Now deals 80% damage to minions.
- Bounce range:450 > > 500
- Cost: 75 > > 60
- Bounce Missle Speed: 700 > > 1000
E// Remove E as the source of the kit's mana. Give it other outputs that Sivir can appreciate.
- REMOVED: Mana refund
- NEW: Heals Sivir for (.6-.8 tAD) + (.5 AP)
- NEW: Procs fleet of foot passive
- Cooldown:22- 10 >> 22-14
R// Reduce output for League of Legends teammates and give Sivir a moment of increased personal power.
- Cooldown: 120-80 >> 100-70
- REMOVED: Attack speed
- REMOVED: Initialmovement speed burst
- UNCHANGED: Movement speed for Sivir+Allies:20-30%
- Duration:8 >> 8- 12
- NEW: Refreshes on a recently-damaged takedown
- NEW: Auto attacks during the Hunt reduce Sivir's basic ability cooldowns by .5 seconds
4) System Buffs
Lethality Mythics
- Duskblade/Prowlers/Eclipse Additional Mythic Passive:+5 Move Speed per Legendary Item
- Eclipse:Ranged Damage Proc: 6% max HP >>> 3% max HP
5) System Buffs
Divine Sunderer
- Sheen Damage: 12% Max Health > 6% Max Health (+125% base AD)
- Heal: 6%/3% > 65% of premitigation damage
As per Riot's schedule, League of Legends patch 12.13 will be making its way to the live servers on July 12, 2022. With the official revelation of the pre-patch notes, players will now be able to set their upcoming priorities for rift combat.