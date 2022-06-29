League of Legends patch 12.13 pre notes: Evelynn buffs, Corki nerfs, massive Sivir adjustments, system updates, and more

League of Legends patch 12.13 will introduce a significant number of balance updates and champion adjustments to the MOBA next week.

The upcoming week will see numerous updates to champions and items. Many champions, including Renekton, Evelynn, and Fiddlesticks, will get some love, but picks like Gwen and Volibear will be significantly toned down.

The buffs Evelynn and Master Yi will get to their auto-attack range, and healing will be some of the patch's main attractions. Changes will be made to every component of Gwen's League of Legends kit, and she will undergo many alterations.

Corki and Volibrear are also set to receive minor nerfs, while Lethality Mythics will receive their long-desired love. After numerous changes to League of Legends patch 12.12, Divine Sunderer will again see a few more adjustments.

League of Legends patch 12.13 pre notes

Riot Games tested their tweaks in the League of Legends PBE test server throughout the past week. Finally, their design manager Matt "Phroxzon" Leung-Harrison, revealed the official update on Twitter in the form of pre-notes.

1) Champion buffs

Renekton

[NEW] R Damage: Added 10% Bonus AD Ratio

Elise

Base HP: 625 >>> 650 - Health Growth: 107 >>> 109 - Armor: 27 >>> 30 - Human Q Base Damage:40 170 / 100 / 130 / 160 >>> 40 / 75 / 110 / 145 / 180

Evelynn

P Heal per second (total healing unchanged): 15-75 (based on level) >>> 15-150 (based on level) - W Magic Resistance Shred: 25-35% >>> 35-45% - R: Now sets passive on a 1.25s cooldown.

Fiddlesticks

Q Fear Duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2s >>> 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25s - R Total Damage: 625/1125/1625 (+225% AP) >>> 750/1250/1750 (+250% AP)

Kled

Q Bonus AD Ratio: 60% (120% Q2) >>> 65% (130% Q2) - W Cooldown: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 >>> 11/9.5/8 /6.5/5

Karthus

Armor:18 >>> 21 - Health Growth: 101>>> 110

Taliyah

Q Damage:40/60/80/100/120 >>> 45/65/85/105/125 - Q Mana Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 >>> 55/60/65/70/75 - Q Bonus Monster Damage:30 >>> 25

[NEW): Q2 now stuns monsters - R: No longer goes on CD when Taliyah damages wards or traps.

Galio

Q Max HP Damage per tick:2%+(0.66% per 100 AP) >>> 2.5%+(1% per 100 AP)

Vex

Q CD:9-5 > 8-4 - Q AP Ratio: 60% > 70%

Master Yi

AA Range:125 >>> 175 - [NEW]:When alpha strike ends choose the direction you want to appear at relative to target - W CD: 28>>> 9s

W Mana Cost: 50 >>> 40 +6% Max Mana per second - [NEW): Damage reduction during the first 0.5s of meditate is 90% - W DR always lingers for 0.5s after W ends

Olaf (jungle)

Passive max bonus attack speed: 40-100%(based on level) >>> 60-100% (based on level) - Health Regen:8.5(.9% growth) >>> 6.5(.6 growth) - Q Mana cost: 40-60 >>> 50-70

The Evelynn buffs have already made their way to the League of Legends PBE. Riot has increased her healing stats and made significant changes to her W, Allure.

2) Champion nerfs

Corki

E AD Ratio: 10% > 15% - R Damage:90-160 (+15-75%AD)(+20%AP) > 80-150 (+15-75% AD)(+12%AP)

Q Movement Speed: 10 / 14 / 18 / 22 / 26% >>> 8 / 12 / 16 I 20 I 24% - Q Base Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 >>> 10/30/50/70/90 - W Bonus HP Ratio:6% >>> 5%

Volibear

W Base Damage:10 I 35 / 60 / 85 / 110 >>> 5 I 30 I 55 I 80 / 105 - E % Max HP Damage: 11/ 12 / 13 / 14 / 15% >>> 9 / 10 / 11/ 12 / 13% - E Non-Champion Damage Cap: 750 >>> 650

League of Legends Season 12 meta has been a comforting place with Corki and Volibear. They will have a somewhat more subdued appearance in 12.13, making them easier to control in combat.

3) Champion adjustments

Gwen

Gwen is set to receive a full-kit adjustment (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Base Stats

HP Regen Growth::0.55 > >> 0.9 per 5s

Snip Snip! (Q)

Damage Per Snip ::9/ 12/ 15/ 16/21(+5% AP) >> > 10/14/ 18/22/26 (+5%AP)

Final Snip Damage ::45/60/75/90/ 105 (+25% AP) > >> 60/80/100/ 120/ 140 (+35% AP)

Center Snip :: 100% true damage >>> 75% true damage

Deals 75% damage to minions.

Minions below 20% health take 1000% bonus damage instead of reduced damage

Hallowed Mist (W)

Bonus Resistances::12/ 14/16/18/20 (+5% AP) >>> 17/ 19/21/23/25 (+7% AP)

Duration ::Ss >>> 4s

Skip 'n Slash (E)

Bonus Magic Damage::10 (+15% AP) >> > 15 (+20% AP)

Bonus Range::50 >> > 75

Cooldown::13/ 12/11/10/9 >> > 13/12.5/12/ 11.5/ 11

Cooldown Refund :: 50% >> >25/ 35/45/ 55/65%

Needlework (R)

Damage Per Needle:30/55/80 (+8% AP) >> > 35/65/95 (+10% AP)

[Adjusted] Recast resets after damaging anenemy Champion >> > Resets after 1s

Sivir

Sivir is set to receive massive adjustments in patch 12.13 (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Base Stats // Adjusting base stats that have barely been touched since League of Legends Season 5 to match her shape better

Mana: 325 >> 300

Mana Growth: 50 > > 40

Mana Regen/s: 1.6 > > 1.2

Mana RegenGrowth:.18 > > .16

AD:63 >> 58

AD growth:3 >> 3.3

Base HP:632 >> 600

AS growth: 1.6% >> 2%

P Fleet of Foot // Sharper movement speed that synergizes with attack speed

Flat 2 seconds >> Decays over 1.5 seconds

Flat MS gain: 45-60 > > 55-70

Q// More reliable Q1, slightly less reliable Q2 . Damage scales linearly over game-time

Base damage:35-95 > > 25-85

tAD Ratio:.7-1.3 > > 0.8-1.0

Cooldown: 7 >> 12-8

Cast time:.25 > > .25-0 (scaling with attack speed)

NEW: Scales with crit chance up to 50% bonus damage

Cost: 70- 110 >> 55- 75

Missile Speed: 1350 > > 1450 outward,1200 inward

W// More reliable bounces, no longer "infinite." W now grants attack speed and synergizes with attack speed.

Buff Duration: 3 attacks > > 4 seconds

NEW: Bonus AS: 20-40%

Max Bounces: "Infinite"" > > 8 Per Riochet

NEW: Can now bounce back to targets that have already been hit, once per target. Will find new targets first."

tAD: 0.3-0.9 >> 0.3 - 0.5

NEW: Now deals 80% damage to minions.

Bounce range:450 > > 500

Cost: 75 > > 60

Bounce Missle Speed: 700 > > 1000

E// Remove E as the source of the kit's mana. Give it other outputs that Sivir can appreciate.

REMOVED: Mana refund

NEW: Heals Sivir for (.6-.8 tAD) + (.5 AP)

NEW: Procs fleet of foot passive

Cooldown:22- 10 >> 22-14

R// Reduce output for League of Legends teammates and give Sivir a moment of increased personal power.

Cooldown: 120-80 >> 100-70

REMOVED: Attack speed

REMOVED: Initialmovement speed burst

UNCHANGED: Movement speed for Sivir+Allies:20-30%

Duration:8 >> 8- 12

NEW: Refreshes on a recently-damaged takedown

NEW: Auto attacks during the Hunt reduce Sivir's basic ability cooldowns by .5 seconds

4) System Buffs

Lethality Mythics

Duskblade/Prowlers/Eclipse Additional Mythic Passive:+5 Move Speed per Legendary Item

Eclipse:Ranged Damage Proc: 6% max HP >>> 3% max HP

5) System Buffs

Divine Sunderer

Sheen Damage: 12% Max Health > 6% Max Health (+125% base AD)

Heal: 6%/3% > 65% of premitigation damage

As per Riot's schedule, League of Legends patch 12.13 will be making its way to the live servers on July 12, 2022. With the official revelation of the pre-patch notes, players will now be able to set their upcoming priorities for rift combat.

