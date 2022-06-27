Which League of Legends champion are you based on your Zodiac sign?

Riot Games launched the massively popular League of Legends in 2009, offering players a variety of champions to play with.

Each champion is distinct in terms of playing style, role, and narrative, giving gamers a wide variety to choose from in the massive pool of 161. Junglers, attack damage carriers (ADC), supports, mid laners, and tanks are the many roles that the characters play.

Each role must be executed efficiently and adequately for a team to succeed. Since the champions of League of Legends are so versatile, it is ideal to pair them individually with signs.

The perfect fit between these characters and their signs may make it possible for novice users to select characters based on their designated constellations.

Here's a list of 12 League of Legends champions that readers can pick to play with, as per their zodiac signs.

League of Legends: Which champion should you play to match your zodiac sign?

1) Akali: Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Akali resembles a Capricorn (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Capricorns are known for being serious, diligent, and completely in charge. All of these traits hold true for a ruthless killer like Akali, who has no master.

In late games, Akali is almost unbeatable because she can play as both a jungler and a mid-laner, dealing tonnes of damage to her foes.

Capricorns place a high value on perfection, and so does Akali. One unfavorable trait of Capricorns is their tendency to get excessively preoccupied with how others view them and feel pressured to overcome this anxiety.

Akali has vowed to defend her people in her unique way, no matter how the order of assassins she trained under perceives her.

2) Vayne: Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Vayne resembles an Aquarius (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Vayne, another skilled marksman, is a night hunter according to League of Legends lore. Due to their over-analytical nature, some claim that Aquarians may come off as robotic.

Instead of allowing either to be the main driving force, they can blend their brains and hearts for perfect execution.

Aquarians also have the unique trait of being independent individualists and seeking proper justice. All of these attributes apply to Vayne as well. She hunts monsters and wants to get retribution from the demon who killed her family.

She was compelled to grow and evolve into the champion she is now due to her experience.

3) Ekko: Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ekko represents Pisces (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Ekko's ability to travel through time is one such trait that perfectly synergizes with Pisces. Ekko may leap into the future to observe (rather than imagine) the various realities of any given situation.

Similarly, Pisces are born daydreamers. Ekko bears the warm and sympathetic traits of the Pisces as well.

Like Pisces, Ekko always seeks to help and solve problems for his team and friends. He also shares deep gut sentiments attributed to Pisces, and above all, Pisceans are innovative, a quality that Ekko frequently uses to defeat his adversaries and manipulate time.

4) Caitlyn: Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Caitlyn resembles an Aries (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Caitlyn is a flamboyant, aggressive marksman and one of the best ADC picks in League of Legends. Her mentality and playing style perfectly embodies the traits of Aries, who are energetic, determined, and fiercely competitive. One of the most determined zodiacs, Aries, will take every measure necessary to succeed.

Caitlyn is always prepared to impulsively charge into war, bringing abrasive humor with her. It's also believed that Aries finds it more difficult to make friends, but once they do, such friendships last a lifetime.

5) Nami: Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Nami represents Taurus (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Like Caitlyn, Nami is another headstrong League of Legends champion who is always there to help her team and inflict harm on foes. Taurians are trustworthy, devoted, and independent. They often act as a pillar in relationships and don't hesitate to start working when others can't.

This complements Nami's playing style and lore. She helps people around her by using her various skills to increase their speed and attack power.

According to lore, Nami took the necessary action to save the people she cared about, and she is now determined to take control of the future.

6) Gnar: Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gnar represents Gemini (Image via Riot Games -League of Legends)

There's lots more to this little cutie than his midget size. This ancient monster is absolutely inquisitive and enthralled by the new world he has been brought into after being imprisoned in ice for millennia.

League of Legends' primeval yordle is vibrant, constantly bouncing around and hurling whatever he can find at his foes. Gnar, however, also has a negative side.

Like the Gemini twins, he takes on a completely different personality when upset or enraged. He transforms into a massive monster that will do whatever it takes to get his way.

7) Lux: Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Lux resembles Cancer (Image via Riot Games League of Legends)

Lux is one of the game's most compassionate characters and is often used as a support or a mid-laner. She is a powerful mage with the capacity to deal heavy damage and slow down foes.

Like most Cancers, Lux is direct and honest and expresses her feelings without hesitation.

League of Legends' "Lady of Luminocity" likes to charge head-on into combat. She is a very adaptable mid-laner and can move to other roles according to her team's demands.

Cancer is also very sentimental and genuinely cares about their friends, similar to Lux shielding her squad with Prismatic Barrier.

8) Garen: Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Garen represents Leo (Image via Riot Games -League of Legends)

Garen has the perfect traits of a Leo who is always boisterous, brave, and prepared for fights. The popular League of Legends tank is considered a leader by his fellow troops, a feature shared by Leos.

Leos strive for success rather than expecting it to come to them naturally. Garen is a warrior who protects his team and realm. Like every other Leo, Garen is a fighter against injustice and is a perfect pick for players of similar mental stature.

9) Ahri: Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Ahri resembles Virgo (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Ahri, the nine-tailed Mage mid-laner, is a flirty trickster who likes to tease her prey. Virgos exude an alluring atmosphere due to their attractiveness and cultured personalities. They are miracle executors, a trait very much a part of Ahri.

Virgos have a charming attitude and are compatible with most other zodiacs. Quite similarly, by using her Charm ability, Ahri can effectively manipulate the emotions of her opponents.

10) Nilah: Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Nilah resembles a Libra (Image via Riot Games)

Most of Libra's traits revolve around balancing between right and wrong. They evaluate their decisions carefully because they have a strong sense of justice. They are filled with joy and charm, and so is League of Legends' "Unbound Joy" from Kathkan.

Nilah can pair well with Senna, acting as the cool-headed counter to Senna's burning zeal. She is the newest champion in the MOBA and is supposedly a strong ADC down the bot lane.

11) Morgana: Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Morgana is a Scorpio (Image via Riot Games)

Like Lux, Morgana is utilized as a support or mid-laner in League of Legends. She has a wide range of abilities and thrives on her drive to protect her crew.

Unlike many champions in League, Morgana is an anti-hero who directs her rage and resentment at people she sees as corrupt and unfair.

Besides being independent, bold, and resourceful, Scorpios are also passionate, and Morgana represents all of these traits. She is entirely driven by her emotions, just like a Scorpio. She likes to follow her own moral compass and disregards laws and rules.

12) Ezreal: Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Ezreal resembles Saggitarius (Image via Riot Games)

A Sagittarius is a strong-willed extrovert who prefers excitement and adventure to a routine life. This is ideal for Ezreal, an explorer with magical skills that provide him the flexibility to play as an ADC or a mid-laner.

Ezreal resembles Sagittarians in both demeanor and usage of a magical bow and arrow in many of his abilities. Everything about him shouts this message, even the fact that they frequently veer off the regular track to accomplish their objectives.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

