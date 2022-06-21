Which Valorant Agent are you based on your Zodiac sign?

Valorant is one of the most popular shooter games in 2022, providing a massive selection of unique Agents that make it fun. These characters have their own personalities and abilities that make them stand out.

Horoscopes are debatable topics around the globe as people seem to have different opinions on them, and signs cannot stereotype their personalities. However, for the sake of enjoyment, Zodiacs can be used in fun ways to relate to in-game characters.

What if Valorant Agents had Zodiac counterparts?

Here are all the Agents in Valorant that have linked with their Zodiac equals:

1) Astra: Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Astra resembles Capricorn (Image via Riot Games)

Commitment is part of the Capricorn sign, and Artra fits the definition of these beings. Patience, perseverance, and dedication are three main things that make Capricorns who they are, and Astra has all these qualities, making her relatable to them.

2) Killjoy: Aquarius (January 20 - February 17)

Killjoy resembles Aquarius (Image via Riot Games)

Even though Aquarius is expected to be calm due to its “aqua” nomenclature, in reality, it is an air sign. Thus, they can always be seen striving toward progress and have revolutionary ideals. Killjoy has always been humanitarian towards making the world a better place, and Aquarians almost have these same ideologies.

3) Skye: Pisces (February 19 - March 19)

Skye resembles Pisces (Image via Riot Games)

When the words empathy and sensitivity come up, Pisces are the first people on the list. Skye has always been practical while being compassionate towards her teammates at Valorant Protocol and even her spirit animals.

4) Phoenix: Aries (March 20 - April 19)

Phoenix resembles Aries (Image via Riot Games)

Dynamic and fiery are the main traits of Aries, and Phoenix fits the definition perfectly. Being bold and ambitious is his thing, as seen in various past cinematics, and these are traits of an Aries.

5) Chamber: Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Chamber resembles Taurus (Image via Riot Games)

The term luxury goes hand-in-hand with Taurus; in other words, it surely points to Chamber. The classy yet mysterious Valorant Agent shows elegance in every way, and his lifestyle matches Taurus.

6) Yoru: Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Yoru resembles Gemini (Image via Riot Games)

Gemini’s erratic and playful nature is something that vividly matches Yoru’s personality as a whole. Moreover, he can summon a clone of himself to confuse his opponents, which is a wish for many Geminis, making him an ideal fit.

7) Sage: Cancer (June 21 - July 21)

Sage resembles Cancer (Image via Riot Games)

Cancerians are well known for being emotionally available while being practical overall. Sage shows such personality traits overall in Valorant, making her a viable pick. She also shows her protective nature, a feature of the Cancer sign.

8) Neon: Leo (July 22 - August 22)

Neon resembles Leo (Image via Riot Games)

Leos are always very descriptive when it comes to showing emotion and also display unmatched loyalty. Even since Neon joined the Valorant Protocol, these things have been clear to everyone. Leos are known for their fiery nature when angered, which matches Neon’s personality.

9) Viper: Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Viper resembles Virgo (Image via Riot Games)

Virgos are known for being logical and systematic, and the only agent that fits this description is Viper. Virgos have always been perfectionists to the core, and she has these qualities when it comes to working in general.

10) Cypher: Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Cypher resembles Libra (Image via Riot Games)

As an air sign, Libra has always cared for everyone, which is the same energy Cypher shows overall. They are always open to other perspectives, and Cypher, being a spy, does the same.

11) Reyna: Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Reyna resembles Scorpio (Image via Riot Games)

In terms of Zodiac signs, Scorpios are described as elusive and mysterious, making them the most misunderstood sign of all. Reyna shows qualities of this sign as she uses her emotional energy to power herself and has tremendous courage.

12) Sova: Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sova resembles Sagittarius (Image via Riot Games)

A Sagittarius’ defining feature is their archery skills, but this resemblance doesn’t make Sova relatable. This sign is known for being intellectual and spiritually adventurous, both part of Sova, making him an avatar of this Zodiac.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

