WideJoy meme goes viral as Valorant fans plead for it to stay

Memes are always celebrated in the Valorant community and can be seen in the game through sprays and other cosmetics.
Memes nowadays are viral pictures that can be made funnier through witty remarks. They constitute a big part of the internet.
Currently in the game, there are multiple memes that were intentionally added to inject some humor. However, another one has unintentionally shown up through a bug, and players are going insane as they want it to stay.
The meme is called WideJoy (Wide Killjoy) and resembles the Wide Putin Walking meme that went viral back in 2020.
Valorant fans want to keep the WideJoy meme alive
Bugs are always hated by gamers all over the world, however, some exceptions are made if they are hilarious in nature. WideJoy is one of those exceptions and fans want Riot Games to keep it. The meme's prominence has certainly found a footing in the community.
Preeti Khanolkar, Producer for Premium Content at Riot Games, responded to this meme not by promising a fix, but instead asking the community for their opinions.
Players clamor for WideJoy's survival
As much as the community loves this adorable disaster, it is a bummer that the meme won’t be staying for long. Riot Games has already stated in their patch notes that WideJoy will be fixed. However, that won't happen until Patch 4.01.
Players are upset with WideJoy being fixed and online movements have already started to keep her alive. Shiick, a game dataminer, shared their view on WideJoy and added the #KeepWideJoy tag to support the cause.
Even though the bug will inevitably be fixed, such huge attention might prompt the creative team to revive WideJoy in their future updates.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
As of now, players can enjoy the meme for a week before the banner gets fixed by Riot Games.