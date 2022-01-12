WideJoy meme goes viral as Valorant fans plead for it to stay

Memes are always celebrated in the Valorant community and can be seen in the game through sprays and other cosmetics.

Memes nowadays are viral pictures that can be made funnier through witty remarks. They constitute a big part of the internet.

Currently in the game, there are multiple memes that were intentionally added to inject some humor. However, another one has unintentionally shown up through a bug, and players are going insane as they want it to stay.

The meme is called WideJoy (Wide Killjoy) and resembles the Wide Putin Walking meme that went viral back in 2020.

Valorant fans want to keep the WideJoy meme alive

Bugs are always hated by gamers all over the world, however, some exceptions are made if they are hilarious in nature. WideJoy is one of those exceptions and fans want Riot Games to keep it. The meme's prominence has certainly found a footing in the community.

Preeti Khanolkar, Producer for Premium Content at Riot Games, responded to this meme not by promising a fix, but instead asking the community for their opinions.

Preeti Khanolkar @Preeti_Riot What do @oniram177 and I do about the Wide Killjoy card? What do @oniram177 and I do about the Wide Killjoy card?

Players clamor for WideJoy's survival

As much as the community loves this adorable disaster, it is a bummer that the meme won’t be staying for long. Riot Games has already stated in their patch notes that WideJoy will be fixed. However, that won't happen until Patch 4.01.

Lumaluu~♡ @CometTico I’M UNINSTALLING. PLEASE DON’T ROB ME OF WIDE KJ I’M UNINSTALLING. PLEASE DON’T ROB ME OF WIDE KJ https://t.co/rUdkzIhkmu

jason @fishvillager unintentional matching wide kj banners :-) made me burst out laughing unintentional matching wide kj banners :-) made me burst out laughing https://t.co/XwUbueuGkc

BottomFrag @BottomFragVAL twitter.com/aevilcat/statu… Mimi @aEvilcat



SHE HURT NOONE.



SHE BANDED A COMMUNITY TOGETHER.



FREEWIDEJOY LEAVE WIDEJOY IN.SHE HURT NOONE.SHE BANDED A COMMUNITY TOGETHER.FREEWIDEJOY @RiotSuperCakes LEAVE WIDEJOY IN. SHE HURT NOONE. SHE BANDED A COMMUNITY TOGETHER. FREEWIDEJOY @RiotSuperCakes. https://t.co/0OExJo0CTl Let me meme in peace with my wide Kj Let me meme in peace with my wide Kj😡 twitter.com/aevilcat/statu…

Players are upset with WideJoy being fixed and online movements have already started to keep her alive. Shiick, a game dataminer, shared their view on WideJoy and added the #KeepWideJoy tag to support the cause.

Shiick @Shiick Okay. Here's my vouch for the #KeepWideJoy . Hum... Killjoy is cool. W I D E Okay. Here's my vouch for the #KeepWideJoy. Hum... Killjoy is cool. W I D E https://t.co/iaBFDNUI42

Even though the bug will inevitably be fixed, such huge attention might prompt the creative team to revive WideJoy in their future updates.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, players can enjoy the meme for a week before the banner gets fixed by Riot Games.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul