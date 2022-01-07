Valorant Episode 4 Act 1: Meme references made with the new Battlepass

There is hardly anyone in the modern world that doesn’t appreciate memes, and Valorant developer Riot Games makes no sacrifices in implementing the most legendary memes into the game. Riot has always been responsive to the community’s needs and improved on many things to make it feel at home.

Just like earlier Battlepasses, especially in Episode 3 Act 2, Riot Games made plenty of meme references through their sprays. And the community loved it. With Episode 4 Act 1, Valorant is bringing back more of the same with their brand new Battlepass.

This article will look at all the meme references made throughout the entire Battlepass and how they compare to the ones existing in real life.

Meme references in Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass

There are quite a few memes and pop-culture references made in Valorant’s latest season, and some of the notable ones are mentioned below:

1) Mr. Bean

Mr. Bean intro reference made with Valorant's latest spray. (Image by Sportskeeda)

Valorant made its first meme reference with Brimstone lying on the ground, looking awfully similar to Mr. Bean’s opening theme. The spray is supposed to be comedic and Mr. Bean is definitely the right person to pay tribute to!

2) Star Trek facepalm

Brimstone facepalm like Startrek meme reaction. (Image by Sportskeeda)

Brimstone has been used once again, in this case, to make a huge reference to an iconic Star Trek facepalm meme. The meme has been quite popular in the past and Riot Games is reviving it through Valorant.

3) Potato aim

Bad aim? No, that's potato aim. (Image by Sportskeeda)

Next up is potato aim, which literally translates to bad aim. Valorant has illustrated one of the most insulting yet funny terms into their sprays and it would be hilarious to use if someone whiffs!

4) Distracted Boyfriend

Be happy with what you have. (Image by Sportskeeda)

The “Distracted Boyfriend” meme has been one of the most viral memes of the last decade, and continues to be so. Valorant has made reference to it using Jett as the subject. The player card is titled “Distracted Duelist” and shows Jett holding a Phantom but looking at a Vandal.

