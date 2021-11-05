Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass: 5 Best meme references

Riot Games first-person shooter Valorant has easily become one of the most played competitive esports over the last year. One of the most fun and interesting parts of Valorant is the vast collection of cosmetic items.

Riot Games releases weapon skins to gun buddies and sprays, regularly, either with each new act battlepass or as a bundle in the in-game shop.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT This is your quick guide to all that's new to come during VALORANT Episode 3 Act III—including the Radiant Crisis 001 skins, Competitive changes, and RiotX Arcane content. See it here: riot.com/2ZTQjvU This is your quick guide to all that's new to come during VALORANT Episode 3 Act III—including the Radiant Crisis 001 skins, Competitive changes, and RiotX Arcane content. See it here: riot.com/2ZTQjvU https://t.co/A2LXI0r19I

The balance between tactical ability-based gameplay and skilled weapon-based gunplay makes Valorant an easy-to-pick-up but hard-to-master title for anyone.

Best Meme references in Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 battlepass

One of the most fun aspects of Valorant is the memes it references with every new battlepass. Cosmetic designers at Riot Games take inspiration from popular memes and design Valorant agents in situations.

The meme references, from sprays to gun buddies, lighten the mood during intense gameplay. They also remind the players that, after all, playing Valorant is all about having fun. With that being said, let’s take a look at the 5 best meme references in Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 battlepass.

Rem @RemValorant Wait Valorant actually turned this meme into a calling card WTF😳 Wait Valorant actually turned this meme into a calling card WTF😳 https://t.co/UWvXWjIdWv

This Is Really Not Fine Spray - Spray

(Image by Riot Games)

The Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass spray “This is Really Not Fine” directly references the Episode 1 Act 2 spray “This Is Also Fine”. That meme itself references the popular meme “This Is Fine” where a dog is sitting on a chair surrounded by fire, yet saying it’s all fine.

It's Lit - Spray

(Image by Riot Games)

It’s Lit” spray in Valorant Episode 3 Act Battlepass is referencing the popular internet slang, It’s Lit. It’s Lit is used to describe something that is really, really good. Its Lit is similar to other Internet slags like “Hot like Fire” and “That’s the Bomb”.

Dumpster Fire - Gun Buddy

(Image by Riot Games)

"Dumpster Fire” is a common English phrase used to reference something that is a complete disaster and cannot be recovered. According to the Urban Dictionary, it is best described as “A colossal mess, often created by incompetence”. Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass gun buddy, “Dumpster Fire” references this.

Sad Yoru - Spray

(Image via Riot Games)

The “Sad Yoru” spray of Valorant Episode 3 Act 3, is a direct reference to the popular actor Keanu Reeves sitting on a bench and feeding pigeons. Due to Keanu’s posture in the image, the meme is often used to signify sadness.

Take My Creds! - Spray

(Image via Riot Games)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Everybody is quite familiar with the Futurama meme “Take My Money”. The meme is used to signify any product that is so good and worth the money, that the buyer offers his money right away, without any convincing from the seller. Riot Games took their unique twist with “Take my Cred” in Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan