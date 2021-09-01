Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass: All the meme references made with the new sprays

It is common for shooters to include sprays. The story is no different for Valorant; however, Riot Games sure did its best to stand out from other shooter games with its take on sprays.

With the release of Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 2, the developer is introducing new spray in the game. The most delightful aspect of the new Battlepass is the fact that a few of them are made from memes, as confirmed from a Q/A session with Riot Games.

This isn't the first time Valorant is incorporating memes into its sprays, but the new collection is something players wouldn’t mind having hands-on.

Meme reference sprays in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2

There is not a single person in the world who doesn’t appreciate memes. Valorant’s decision to create sprays from real-life memes makes players feel more connected to the game. Below are some of the meme references created for the latest Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass.

Valorant's take on the butterfly knife as requested by the community (Image via Sportskeeda)

Valorant's community had long been asking the developers for a butterfly knife skin. With the Promises Kept spray, Riot Games shows off its humor with a literal butterfly knife.

Riot Games' take on the "Doge To The Moon" meme (Image via Sportskeeda)

The trending of "Doge To The Moon" on Twitter and other social media platforms inspired Riot Games to include the meme in Valorant as well.

Riot Games pays homage to the community favorite "revive me Jett" meme. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Any Valorant fan who follows the game online is probably familiar with the phrase "revive me Jett". Valorant has already made a spray to commemorate the meme; however, it seems Riot Games is not ready to let the meme die yet.

Killjoy doing the "hold up' pose from the Fallout meme (Image via Sportskeeda)

The "Hold up" meme was originally taken from Fallout. It grew considerably popular with the help of the internet. Riot Games finally incorporated the famous meme by drawing Killjoy doing the same pose.

Sova crying over spilled ice cream in "Peanuts" art style (Image via Sportskeeda)

Charlie Brown from Peanuts is well known for the friendship he shares with his dog Snoopy and, of course, for his crying. For the Valorant spray, Riot Games draws Sova crying in Peanuts’ art style.

Viper wearing Bernie Sanders' outfit and imitating his sitting pose (Image via Sportskeeda)

American politician Bernie Sanders went viral on the internet during the inauguration of Joe Biden, the President of the United States of America. His casual attire during a formal event went viral with memes. Riot Games took this chance to create a spray with Viper to fit the mood of the meme.

Edited by Sabine Algur