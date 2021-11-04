Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 full Battlepass rewards, complete patch notes, and more

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 was recently released, while the new agent Chamber was delayed for two weeks.
Riot Games first-person hero shooter Valorant is arguably the most played esports title in the world. The ability-based tactical gameplay paired with weapon-based skilled gunplay makes Valorant an impressive FPS title.
The third and final act of Episode 3 Reflection launched recently with patch 3.09. This article will take a look at the new additions to Valorant.
Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 introduces three new weapon sets and classic nerf
One of the main additions to Valorant in Episode 3 Act 3 is the new Sentinel agent Chamber. However, a few days back, the developers at Riot Games announced that the Chamber will be delayed for two weeks, releasing on November 16, with patch 3.10.
Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass
Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass introduces three new weapon collections. Aero - a brightly colored simplistic design, Goldwing - the black, red, and gold design is reminiscent of French royalty and pays homage to Chamber, Genesis - the futurist black, gold, and purple design reminds players of Astra.
With that being said, here are the different weapons in each set:
Aero: Guardian, Frenzy, Spectre, Phantom
Goldwing: Classic, Ghost, Ares, Judge
Genesis: Bucky, Operator, Bulldog, Shorty, Melee
Aside from the Weapon Skin set, the Battlepass also includes 10 gun buddies, 12 player cards, and 13 sprays, referencing different things, from in-game lore to popular memes. They are as follows:
Gun Buddies:
- Dumpster Fire
- Easy Breeze
- Edible Ornament
- Episode Three, Act Three
- Epilogue Dumpster Fire
- Genesis
- Magic Mance
- Sock of Cheer
- Winner Winner
- Get the Picture
Player Cards:
- Chamber
- Downtime Omen
- Epilogue Downtime Omen
- Genesis
- Goldwing
- Kingdom Divided
- Kodiak Steel
- Live Wire
- Living Nightmare
- On Cooldown
- Unstoppable Viper
- KAY/O and Brimstone
Sprays:
- Scavenger
- Take my Creds!
- This is Really Not Fine
- Trevor Gets it
- Volunteer
- Love Reyna
- Turn it Up Rudy
- Goldwing
- Mance on Broom Go Zoom
- No Bucky
- Plant Plant
- Sad Yoru
- Sugar Muffins
Patch 3.09
Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 launches with patch 3.09. Patch 3.09 brings nerf to the default weapon, Classic. As well as map changes to Fracture. Changes to Classic are as follows:
- Walking firing error changed .05 >>> .6 (total error is 2.5 when walking, up from 1.95)
- Running firing error changed .2 >>> 1.3 (total error is 3.2 when running, up from 2.1)
- Jumping firing error changed from 1.1 >>> 2.1 (total error is 4.0 when jumping, up from 3.0)
Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 is live and is expected to last for the rest of the year.