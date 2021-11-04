×
Create
Notifications

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 full Battlepass rewards, complete patch notes, and more

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 (Image via Riot Games)
Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 (Image via Riot Games)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Nov 04, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Feature

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 was recently released, while the new agent Chamber was delayed for two weeks.

Riot Games first-person hero shooter Valorant is arguably the most played esports title in the world. The ability-based tactical gameplay paired with weapon-based skilled gunplay makes Valorant an impressive FPS title.

The third and final act of Episode 3 Reflection launched recently with patch 3.09. This article will take a look at the new additions to Valorant.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 introduces three new weapon sets and classic nerf

One of the main additions to Valorant in Episode 3 Act 3 is the new Sentinel agent Chamber. However, a few days back, the developers at Riot Games announced that the Chamber will be delayed for two weeks, releasing on November 16, with patch 3.10.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass introduces three new weapon collections. Aero - a brightly colored simplistic design, Goldwing - the black, red, and gold design is reminiscent of French royalty and pays homage to Chamber, Genesis - the futurist black, gold, and purple design reminds players of Astra.

With that being said, here are the different weapons in each set:

Aero: Guardian, Frenzy, Spectre, Phantom

Goldwing: Classic, Ghost, Ares, Judge

Genesis: Bucky, Operator, Bulldog, Shorty, Melee

This is your quick guide to all that's new to come during VALORANT Episode 3 Act III—including the Radiant Crisis 001 skins, Competitive changes, and RiotX Arcane content. See it here: riot.com/2ZTQjvU https://t.co/A2LXI0r19I

Aside from the Weapon Skin set, the Battlepass also includes 10 gun buddies, 12 player cards, and 13 sprays, referencing different things, from in-game lore to popular memes. They are as follows:

Gun Buddies:

  • Dumpster Fire
  • Easy Breeze
  • Edible Ornament
  • Episode Three, Act Three
  • Epilogue Dumpster Fire
  • Genesis
  • Magic Mance
  • Sock of Cheer
  • Winner Winner
  • Get the Picture

Player Cards:

  • Chamber
  • Downtime Omen
  • Epilogue Downtime Omen
  • Genesis
  • Goldwing
  • Kingdom Divided
  • Kodiak Steel
  • Live Wire
  • Living Nightmare
  • On Cooldown
  • Unstoppable Viper
  • KAY/O and Brimstone

Sprays:

  • Scavenger
  • Take my Creds!
  • This is Really Not Fine
  • Trevor Gets it
  • Volunteer
  • Love Reyna
  • Turn it Up Rudy
  • Goldwing
  • Mance on Broom Go Zoom
  • No Bucky
  • Plant Plant
  • Sad Yoru
  • Sugar Muffins

Patch 3.09

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 launches with patch 3.09. Patch 3.09 brings nerf to the default weapon, Classic. As well as map changes to Fracture. Changes to Classic are as follows:

  • Walking firing error changed .05 >>> .6 (total error is 2.5 when walking, up from 1.95)
  • Running firing error changed .2 >>> 1.3 (total error is 3.2 when running, up from 2.1)
  • Jumping firing error changed from 1.1 >>> 2.1 (total error is 4.0 when jumping, up from 3.0)
Adjustments to the Classic right-click and a few updates for Fracture are here to go along with the start of VALORANT Act III. Read those and more in Patch Notes 3.09: riot.com/3ECLp5q https://t.co/3fhCLiSduj

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 is live and is expected to last for the rest of the year.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी