Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 full Battlepass rewards, complete patch notes, and more

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 was recently released, while the new agent Chamber was delayed for two weeks.

Riot Games first-person hero shooter Valorant is arguably the most played esports title in the world. The ability-based tactical gameplay paired with weapon-based skilled gunplay makes Valorant an impressive FPS title.

The third and final act of Episode 3 Reflection launched recently with patch 3.09. This article will take a look at the new additions to Valorant.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 introduces three new weapon sets and classic nerf

One of the main additions to Valorant in Episode 3 Act 3 is the new Sentinel agent Chamber. However, a few days back, the developers at Riot Games announced that the Chamber will be delayed for two weeks, releasing on November 16, with patch 3.10.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass introduces three new weapon collections. Aero - a brightly colored simplistic design, Goldwing - the black, red, and gold design is reminiscent of French royalty and pays homage to Chamber, Genesis - the futurist black, gold, and purple design reminds players of Astra.

With that being said, here are the different weapons in each set:

Aero: Guardian, Frenzy, Spectre, Phantom

Goldwing: Classic, Ghost, Ares, Judge

Genesis: Bucky, Operator, Bulldog, Shorty, Melee

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT This is your quick guide to all that's new to come during VALORANT Episode 3 Act III—including the Radiant Crisis 001 skins, Competitive changes, and RiotX Arcane content. See it here: riot.com/2ZTQjvU This is your quick guide to all that's new to come during VALORANT Episode 3 Act III—including the Radiant Crisis 001 skins, Competitive changes, and RiotX Arcane content. See it here: riot.com/2ZTQjvU https://t.co/A2LXI0r19I

Aside from the Weapon Skin set, the Battlepass also includes 10 gun buddies, 12 player cards, and 13 sprays, referencing different things, from in-game lore to popular memes. They are as follows:

Gun Buddies:

Dumpster Fire

Easy Breeze

Edible Ornament

Episode Three, Act Three

Epilogue Dumpster Fire

Genesis

Magic Mance

Sock of Cheer

Winner Winner

Get the Picture

Player Cards:

Chamber

Downtime Omen

Epilogue Downtime Omen

Genesis

Goldwing

Kingdom Divided

Kodiak Steel

Live Wire

Living Nightmare

On Cooldown

Unstoppable Viper

KAY/O and Brimstone

Sprays:

Scavenger

Take my Creds!

This is Really Not Fine

Trevor Gets it

Volunteer

Love Reyna

Turn it Up Rudy

Goldwing

Mance on Broom Go Zoom

No Bucky

Plant Plant

Sad Yoru

Sugar Muffins

Patch 3.09

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 launches with patch 3.09. Patch 3.09 brings nerf to the default weapon, Classic. As well as map changes to Fracture. Changes to Classic are as follows:

Walking firing error changed .05 >>> .6 (total error is 2.5 when walking, up from 1.95)

Running firing error changed .2 >>> 1.3 (total error is 3.2 when running, up from 2.1)

Jumping firing error changed from 1.1 >>> 2.1 (total error is 4.0 when jumping, up from 3.0)

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Adjustments to the Classic right-click and a few updates for Fracture are here to go along with the start of VALORANT Act III. Read those and more in Patch Notes 3.09: riot.com/3ECLp5q Adjustments to the Classic right-click and a few updates for Fracture are here to go along with the start of VALORANT Act III. Read those and more in Patch Notes 3.09: riot.com/3ECLp5q https://t.co/3fhCLiSduj

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 is live and is expected to last for the rest of the year.

