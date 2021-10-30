Valorant Episode 3 Act 3: All player cards, gun buddies, and sprays in Battlepass

Riot Games has officially unveiled the next act of Valorant, Episode 3 Act 3. Along with the new Sentinel agent, Chamber, Valorant brings a slew of new cosmetics with the new Battlepass.
Valorant has established itself as one of the most played games across the world, over the last year. The game offers free-to-play gameplay with monetization limited to cosmetic content only.
Aside from the individual and bundle available in the store, Valorant also offers a new Battlepass for every episodic act. Here's a look at all the player cards, gun buddies, and sprays coming to the Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass.
Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass: All you need to know
Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 introduces the new sentinel agent, Chamber, along with a new Battlepass. The Battlepass consists of two tiers, a free one and a premium one. Players will need to complete daily and weekly objectives along with performing well in-game to gain XP points and level up their Battlepass.
The Battlepass also includes three new weapon skin sets, Aero, Genesis, and Goldwing. All the player cards, gun buddies, and sprays included in the Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass can be found below.
Player Cards:
- Chamber ID player card
- Downtime // Omen player card
- Downtime // Omen (Epilogue) player card
- Genesis player card
- Goldwing player card
- Kingdoms Divided player card
- Kodiak Steel player card
- Live Wire player card
- Living the Nightmare player card
- On Cooldown player card
- Unstoppable // Viper player card
- Versus // KAY/O + Brimstone player card
Gun Buddies:
- Dumpster Fire gun buddy
- Dumpster Fire (Epilogue) gun buddy
- Easy Breezy gun buddy
- Edible Ornament gun buddy
- Episode 3, Act 3 Coin gun buddy
- Genesis gun buddy
- Magic Mance gun buddy
- Sock of Cheer gun buddy
- Winner Winner gun buddy
Sprays:
- Goldwing spray
- It’s Lit spray
- Mance on Broom spray
- No Bucky spray
- Plant Plant spray
- Sad Yoru spray
- Scavenger spray
- Sugar Muffins spray
- Take My Creds! spray
- This is Really Not Fine spray
- Trevor Gets It spray
- Turn It Up Rudy (Dynamic) spray
- Volunteer spray
- With Love, Reyna spray
Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 is set to go live November 2 and the new Batlepass goodies have already left the fans excited.