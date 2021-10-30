Valorant Episode 3 Act 3: All player cards, gun buddies, and sprays in Battlepass

Riot Games has officially unveiled the next act of Valorant, Episode 3 Act 3. Along with the new Sentinel agent, Chamber, Valorant brings a slew of new cosmetics with the new Battlepass.

Valorant has established itself as one of the most played games across the world, over the last year. The game offers free-to-play gameplay with monetization limited to cosmetic content only.

Aside from the individual and bundle available in the store, Valorant also offers a new Battlepass for every episodic act. Here's a look at all the player cards, gun buddies, and sprays coming to the Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass: All you need to know

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 introduces the new sentinel agent, Chamber, along with a new Battlepass. The Battlepass consists of two tiers, a free one and a premium one. Players will need to complete daily and weekly objectives along with performing well in-game to gain XP points and level up their Battlepass.

The Battlepass also includes three new weapon skin sets, Aero, Genesis, and Goldwing. All the player cards, gun buddies, and sprays included in the Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass can be found below.

Player Cards:

Chamber ID player card

Downtime // Omen player card

Downtime // Omen (Epilogue) player card

Genesis player card

Goldwing player card

Kingdoms Divided player card

Kodiak Steel player card

Live Wire player card

Living the Nightmare player card

On Cooldown player card

Unstoppable // Viper player card

Versus // KAY/O + Brimstone player card

Gun Buddies:

Dumpster Fire gun buddy

Dumpster Fire (Epilogue) gun buddy

Easy Breezy gun buddy

Edible Ornament gun buddy

Episode 3, Act 3 Coin gun buddy

Genesis gun buddy

Magic Mance gun buddy

Sock of Cheer gun buddy

Winner Winner gun buddy

Sprays:

Goldwing spray

It’s Lit spray

Mance on Broom spray

No Bucky spray

Plant Plant spray

Sad Yoru spray

Scavenger spray

Sugar Muffins spray

Take My Creds! spray

This is Really Not Fine spray

Trevor Gets It spray

Turn It Up Rudy (Dynamic) spray

Volunteer spray

With Love, Reyna spray

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 is set to go live November 2 and the new Batlepass goodies have already left the fans excited.

Edited by R. Elahi