League of Legends patch 12.12b pre-notes: All expected champion changes for the upcoming update

League of Legends' pre-notes for patch update 12.12b are officially out. This is an extension to the original 12.12 patch where certain champions are set to receive further adjustments to the game.

In the current state, champions like Senna, Tahm Kench, Seraphine, and Yuumi are way too over-powered. Players have been complaining a lot about the last two, especially, as their scaling is a bit too good. When that is combined with the durability changes, these champions are pretty much unbeatable in the late-game stage.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon 12.12b (Thursday) and 12.13. We're targeting non-burst buffs for burst oriented champs (which will increase burst some amount on account of snowballing a bit more). Gwen changes lower W, E uptime and hit R burst. Sivir changes aim to give her more moments of personal power. 12.12b (Thursday) and 12.13. We're targeting non-burst buffs for burst oriented champs (which will increase burst some amount on account of snowballing a bit more). Gwen changes lower W, E uptime and hit R burst. Sivir changes aim to give her more moments of personal power. https://t.co/G9BbtdjjYZ

Apart from that, certain champions like Katarina and Caitlyn, who have been underwhelming for quite some time, are getting buffs that will make them more effective in the game.

League of Legends 12.12b pre-notes

Before moving on to the pre-notes, it is important to clarify that these are still tentative. Once the official patch notes come out, a few more changes might be added if the developers feel like it.

12.12b is gonna be a nice little bpatch to tide y'all over the long patch and 12.13 has Sivir and some other sweet changes.



League of Legends' 12.12b pre-notes are listed below:

1) Champion Buffs

Shaco

P AD Ratio: 15% >>> 25% ---- Q AD Ratio: 40% >>> 50% --- W CD: 16s >>> 15s ---- W duration AP Ratio: 5% >>> 10%

Katarina

Dagger AP Ratio: 55/66/77/88% >>> 65/75/85/95% --- Q damage: 75/105/135/165/195 (+30% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+35% AP)

AD Ratio per Dagger: 16% (+16% per 705 bonus AS) --- On hit Ratio: 28/33/38% >>> 30/35/40%

Caitlyn

P Damage: 50-100% total AD >>> 60-110% total AD ---- W bonus Headshot damage: 60-240 (+40-1200% bonus AD) > 40-220 (+40-80% bonus AD)

Leona

P Damage: 25+7/lvl >>> 32+8/lvl

2) Champion nerfs

Bel'Veth

AD Growth: 2 >>>1.7 --- Health Growth: 105 >>> 99 --- E Cooldown: 22-14 >>> 22-16 --- E Lifesteal: 20-26% >>> 20% all ranks --- R bonus Health Ratio: 165% bonus AD >>> 120% bonus AD

Senna

Base Health: 560 >>> 530 --- Q Base Damage: 40-160 >>> 30-170 --- W Root Duration: 1.25 -2.25s >>> 1-2s

Tahm Kench

P Bonus Mage Damage Ratio: 4% bonus health >>> 3% bonus health --- Health Growth: 109 >>> 103

Zeri

R bonus MS: 1% >>> 0.5%

Wukong

E: Deals 160% Damage to Monsters >>> Deals 120% Damage to Monsters --- R Cooldown: 120-90 >>> 130-90

Seraphine

P AP Ratio: 6-9% >>> 7% --- E CC Duration: 1.5s >>> 1.25s

Yuumi

P Bonus Range: 50 > 0

League of Legends patch 12.12b is scheduled to be released on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

