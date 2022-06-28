Massive Katarina buffs make their way to the League of Legends PBE patch 12.13 cycle

After receiving adjustments to her kit in League of Legends patch 12.12, Katarina is now seemingly set for a great deal of buffs in the update due next week.

Riot Games have already introduced a slew of changes to her kit in the PBE 12.13 cycle, and it seems that the tweaks will be making their way to every part of her kit.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Katarina buffs:

* P AP ratio increased from 55% - 88% to 65% - 95%

* Q damage increased from 75 - 195 +30% AP to 80 - 200 +35% AP

* R on-hit modifier increased from 28% - 35% to 30% - 40%

Her AP ratios will see a significant bump up, and the damage percentage of both the passive scaling and her Q will be boosted significantly. The on-hit modifiers of her R will also see a buff, making her mid-to-late game considerably more potent.

Katarina’s attack speed and attack damage calculations on her ultimate will also see a significant adjustment to its ratios in the League of Legends PBE, as Riot Games will be looking to make her more viable in the season 12 meta.

Katarina gets buffs across the board in the League of Legends PBE 12.13 cycle

Before moving on to the changes that Riot Games are planning for Katarina, it’s important to note that the tweaks that are currently reflected in the PBE are tentative. It may not be reflected in its entirety in the official patch due next week, as the developers will first be testing her buffs out and looking to tweak them along the way.

All the Katarina buffs that arrived with the PBE 12.13 cycle are:

R ratio is now 17% * (1 + 1.6667 bAS)

These changes are rather significant as Riot Games is looking to make Katarina mains shift their build path a bit and prioritize AP items over their AD counterparts.

AD bruiser Katarina was a menace to deal with in the early and mid-to-later stages of the game, and the League of Legends developers will be looking to change that by pushing her towards a more AP route.

Her changes will first be tested out on the PBE server, and only when Riot feels that the changes are satisfactory will they look to ship it with the official update. League of Legends patch 12.13 is expected to drop next week on July 6, 2022, and is expected to bring the massive Star Guardian event along with it as well.

