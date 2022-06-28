League of Legends micropatch 12.12b preview: Buffs to Shaco and Katarina, Wukong nerfs and more

League of Legends will receive a 12.12b micropatch in a couple of days as the developers look to iron out inconsistencies that were introduced by previous updates.

The micropatch will make its way to the live servers on June 30, 2022, which is just a couple of days away. As a result, the 12.13 update will be delayed by a week.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon We're planning for a 12.12 micropatch to hit some outliers for 30 Jun and 12.11 champs that were hit too hard (Kat, Shaco). The rest will be in 12.13, but it will be delayed a week and start coming out ~July 12. Buffs for bursty champs are targeted at non-burst axes mostly We're planning for a 12.12 micropatch to hit some outliers for 30 Jun and 12.11 champs that were hit too hard (Kat, Shaco). The rest will be in 12.13, but it will be delayed a week and start coming out ~July 12. Buffs for bursty champs are targeted at non-burst axes mostly https://t.co/VPo30mVhel

Some of the biggest highlights of the 12.12b micropatch will be the buffs that Riot Games are planning for both Katarina and Shaco.

Additionally, Bel’Veth and Zeri will once again be hit with a slew of nerfs. Wukong is also set to be toned down after the impact he has been having in both pro-play and standard matchmaking.

The micropatch will be a rather small one, and its focus will be on fixing some of the major issues that many champions in the game are currently facing.

League of Legends micropatch 12.12b preview

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Katarina buffs:

* P AP ratio increased from 55% - 88% to 65% - 95%

* Q damage increased from 75 - 195 +30% AP to 80 - 200 +35% AP

* R on-hit modifier increased from 28% - 35% to 30% - 40%

* R physical damage increased (complicated AS and AD calculations) Katarina buffs:* P AP ratio increased from 55% - 88% to 65% - 95%* Q damage increased from 75 - 195 +30% AP to 80 - 200 +35% AP* R on-hit modifier increased from 28% - 35% to 30% - 40%* R physical damage increased (complicated AS and AD calculations) https://t.co/4PMwPPU03T

1) Champion Buffs

Shaco

Katarina

Caitlyn

Leona

Riot Games may have gone a bit overboard with the build-path adjustments that they introduced to both Shaco and Katarina in League of Legends patch 12.12. Their win rate plummeted after the update, and the champions have been having a hard time keeping up with the Season 12 meta.

With the 12.12b micropatch, Riot will look to bring these champions back into the fold with some much-required buffs. Changes will make their way to every part of their kit, so that they have a much better time in the game with their new build-path adjustments.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Star Guardian Seraphine's splash was also done by West Studio, don't know the specific artist however Star Guardian Seraphine's splash was also done by West Studio, don't know the specific artist however https://t.co/pBG51id4pn

2) Champion Nerfs

Bel’Veth

Senna

Tahm Kench

Zeri

Wukong

Seraphine

Yuumi

More Zeri nerfs are on the cards as Riot Games have struggled to balance the ADC ever since her launch earlier this January. She has been through a slew of nerfs as well as adjustments over the course of the season. She will be toned down further in the 12.12b micropatch that’s due in a couple of days.

Bel’Veth will be on the nerf list for the second time in a row. While nerfs did hit her in 12.12, the developers were not satisfied with it, and she will be toned down further with the micropatch.

The Wukong nerfs are another big highlight of this micropatch. The Monkey King will not be as dominant as he used to be.

The 12.12b micropatch will be postponing the 12.13 update by a week. The update will now go live on July 12, 2022. Hence, summons will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the upcoming melee ADC Nilah and the highly anticipated Star Guardian event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far