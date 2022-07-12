When will League of Legends patch 12.13 drop this week with Nilah? Expected updates, regional patch timing, and more

League of Legends patch 12.13 is set to introduce a lot of new updates within the game. A brand new Star Guardian event will be held along with the release of the brand new melee botlaner Nilah.

Apart from that, several champions are set to receive buffs and nerfs as well to bring more balance and sustainability within the meta. So, in this article, a brief list of everything that is expected to arrive, along with the release date for the patch, has been mentioned in detail.

This is the first patch that is set to arrive within League of Legends after quite a while. The company went onto a week-long break, which means that the game is currently at a plateau right now. Hence, fans are eagerly waiting for patch 12.13 to release and re-ignite the excitement once more within the Summoner's Rift.

Everything to know about League of Legends patch 12.13

Tim @TheTruexy Back from vacation! Here are some Gwen changes coming to 12.13 (~2 days). Some more context/background in the thread Back from vacation! Here are some Gwen changes coming to 12.13 (~2 days). Some more context/background in the thread https://t.co/e4HMATLE8u

Before moving on further, it is important to mention that League of Legends patch 12.13 is set to be one of the biggest in the calendar year. This is primarily due to the sheer number of events, skins, and updates that are coming to the game with this patch.

Upcoming updates in patch 12.13

The first major update that needs to be mentioned is regarding Nilah's release. She is a brand new melee botlaner who is also expected to have some huge impact on the current meta.

Nilah was excessively strong within the PBE, which prompted the developers to drop some nerfs before they went on a break. Even then, several fans feel she is still quite strong, which has further enhanced the hype around this champion.

The second major update is the release of the brand new Star Guardian event. It is set to feature a plethora of skins for a variety of champions. League of Legends patch 12.13 will be the first half of the event where Kai'Sa, Ekko, Sona, Fiddlesticks, and Nilah are set to receive skins.

Phlox @RiotPhlox



12.12b is gonna be a nice little bpatch to tide y'all over the long patch and 12.13 has Sivir and some other sweet changes.



Gladge Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon 12.12b (Thursday) and 12.13. We're targeting non-burst buffs for burst oriented champs (which will increase burst some amount on account of snowballing a bit more). Gwen changes lower W, E uptime and hit R burst. Sivir changes aim to give her more moments of personal power. 12.12b (Thursday) and 12.13. We're targeting non-burst buffs for burst oriented champs (which will increase burst some amount on account of snowballing a bit more). Gwen changes lower W, E uptime and hit R burst. Sivir changes aim to give her more moments of personal power. https://t.co/G9BbtdjjYZ Patch info!12.12b is gonna be a nice little bpatch to tide y'all over the long patch and 12.13 has Sivir and some other sweet changes.Gladge twitter.com/RiotPhroxzon/s… Patch info! 12.12b is gonna be a nice little bpatch to tide y'all over the long patch and 12.13 has Sivir and some other sweet changes.Gladge twitter.com/RiotPhroxzon/s…

The rest of the skins will be released along with patch 12.14. In any case, the developers have been promoting this event massively, including worldwide premieres and a huge show at Anime Expo. Hence, fans can expect a lot of fascinating features once the patch drops in the game.

Lastly, Sivir and Gwen are set to receive major adjustments along with this upcoming patch. In Sivir's case, it is a rework to make her feel more in line with the current set of AD champions, while for Gwen it is more about bringing a balance to her gameplay.

Apart from that, propular champions like Renekton, Elise, Evelynn, Taliyah, Master Yi and others are set to receive buffs as well.

Relese date for patch 12.13

League of Legends patch 12.13 is set to release on July 13, 2022. The specific timing is unknown, but fans can expect it to be around the following:

3 AM PT (NA Servers)

5 AM UK time (EUW Servers)

3 AM CET (EUNE Servers)

Lastly, it is also crucial to mention that the maintenance will last for approximately three hours from the times mentioned above.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far