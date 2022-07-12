"Why did the Ninja vs MrBeast game have better itemization than pro leagues?": LS claimed, League of Legends Twitter reacts

Jimmy "MrBeast" and Tyler "Ninja" competed for $150,000 in a unique League of Legends competition, pitting two of the most popular social media personalities against one another.

The "Ultimate Matchup" was fought at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas under the leadership of each content creator's own squad. Competitive action, an unexpected upset and a harsh third round concluded the evening.

Shocking the entire LoL community, the internet sensation and League of Legends underdog MrBeast defeated a star-studded Team Ninja in the best-of-three $150k charity match.

The MOBA competition, which Crown Channel hosted, was a huge success. Numerous well-known streamers, including Tyler1, Doublelift, Ludwig, Mizkif, Emiru, and Yassuo graced the occasion.

LS @LSXYZ9 Why did the Ninja vs MrBeast game have better itemization than pro leagues?? Why did the Ninja vs MrBeast game have better itemization than pro leagues?? https://t.co/tdskcO6wNM

In a post-game Twitter post, former caster and pro-play coach Nick "LS" claimed that the Ninja vs. MrBeast game had better itemization than pro leagues:

"Why did the Ninja vs MrBeast game have better itemization than pro leagues?"

League of Legends Twitter thinks that the players used auto-recommended builds

Team Ninja was the favorite to win after a lot of verbal jousting. But Team MrBeast quickly showed that they weren't there to play games.

The following was the roster for MrBeast's League of Legends team:

Voyboy - Top lane

Mizkif - Jungle

Yassuo - Mid Lane

Emiru - Bot Lane

MrBeast - Support

These content creators and pro gamers were on Ninja's League of Legends team:

Tyler1 - Top Lane

Sapnap - Jungle

Ninja - Mid Lane

Doublelift - Bot Lane

Ludwig - Support

Team Ninja was the first victim of the entire event as MrBeast won the game in under 33 minutes. In game two, Team MrBeast picked up the tempo and swiftly accrued 26 kills to Team Ninja's 12. In less than 25 minutes, the YouTuber destroyed Team Ninja and won the Ultimate Crown.

LS took to Twitter to express his disbelief with the unreal high-end builds by both the competing teams. However, fans claimed that those were nothing but auto-recommended items, and that players had nothing to do with them.

Bobby 🇺🇦 @Digi7y @LSXYZ9 Recommended items finally being utilized too bad pros are above those things. @LSXYZ9 Recommended items finally being utilized too bad pros are above those things.

oh boy @yeah73245256



(most times its actually good) @LSXYZ9 they just click on the auto recommend in the shop(most times its actually good) @LSXYZ9 they just click on the auto recommend in the shop(most times its actually good)

spam acct @DeseoSpam



never have gotten flamed for using those builds, they're seriously perfect @LSXYZ9 they probably listened to the auto recommended builds lmaonever have gotten flamed for using those builds, they're seriously perfect @LSXYZ9 they probably listened to the auto recommended builds lmaonever have gotten flamed for using those builds, they're seriously perfect

Cynic @CynicalRhys @LSXYZ9 Picking at random sometimes pays off @LSXYZ9 Picking at random sometimes pays off

Also, according to some, pro players can build whatever item they want to gain the largest power spike for an objective at a given time.

Ninja offered a third match as a bonus for $50K

After MrBeast won the best-of-three round, the competition kept raising the stakes. Ninja upped the ante by participating in a $50,000 League of Legends charity match and declared his desire to continue playing by stating:

"Yeah you know, I think what I would really like to do is just do another, one more match final match for $50k for charity. Winner takes all pretty much, yeah. One more match baby!"

Fans continue to rejoice over the YouTube philanthropist's victory in the wildly popular League of Legends competition. Following the success of this event, many are anticipating additional gaming contests from the iconic content creator.

