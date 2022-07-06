League of Legends server status: How to check if servers are down in your region

Riot Games' popular MOBA League of Legends, has established itself as one of the most played competitive esports titles in the world. League is dependent on various regional servers as it is a live-service multiplayer game.

Riot Games recently scheduled an Account Transfer Maintenance in League of Legends for all twelve server regions, including the PBE.

Riot constantly needs to consider the welfare of players, server health, and maintenance due to the daily growth in player numbers. Server outages are an inevitable problem when a large player base connects to and plays on the many regional servers.

To ensure a seamless gameplay experience for gamers, Riot does server maintenance on a regular basis. Here is how to check if an LoL server is scheduled for maintenance.

How to check League of Legends server Maintenance schedule

Including the Public-Beta Environment, there are twelve different server regions spread out across the globe for LoL. Depending on their region, players are free to pick from servers within that region, but they are not allowed to select a server from another region.

For example, someone from Asia-Pacific cannot choose a North American or Latin American server to play on, however they can choose any of the Asia Pacific servers.

The server regions for the game are as follows:

Brazil (BR)

Europe Nordic & East (EUNE)

Europe West (EUW)

Japan (JP)

Republic of Korea (KR)

Latin America North (LAN)

Latin America South (LAS)

North America (NA)

Oceania (OCE)

Russia (RU)

Turkey (TR)

PBE

Players can check the LoL server status by following the steps below:

Go to status.riotgames.com/ Select League of Legends from the list of Riot games below. Select the applicable server region from the drop-down list. The current status of the region will be shown below.

Riot also notifies players about any planned server maintenance via official regional social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

How to troubleshoot League of Legends internet problems

Restarting the game, restarting your network, and stopping any other internet tasks and downloads are a few troubleshooting alternatives. The two most popular techniques are explained here.

Restart the game:

To force-quit a program on a PC, press Ctrl+Alt+Delete/Esc. To restart the game as usual, first choose "Task Manager," then "League of Legends," and finally "End Task."

To force-quit a program on a Mac, press Option+Command+Esc, then choose the "League of Legends" app in the window and tap "Force Quit."

Restart the router:

Reconnect your router to the power source after unplugging it for 30 seconds. After completing this, launch "League."

If there is no planned server maintenance and a player experiences server connection difficulties, the problem may be specific to them. In this situation, players are encouraged to open a ticket on the official Riot support website for LoL in this situation. Players can also use the error code that pops up as a cross-reference to identify the relevant problem.

