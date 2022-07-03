League of Legends Reddit voices frustration over Riot forcing client to remain open

For several years now, League of Legends Client has been among the most talked-about aspects in the esports scene.

The League of Legends Client is a program through which players interact with League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics (PC) without playing the game. One can log into the client using their Riot Account and have the option to stay logged in.

The client basically runs two separate applications at once. One runs the game, while the other runs the menu. Previously, players spoke about not liking the existing client system as it had caused data leaks and repeated lagging.

Recently, many have complained about Riot's client remaining open instead of disappearing when the game starts. According to the Redditor, "BakaMitaiXayah", Riot's insistence on keeping the client open throughout the game is a major cause of annoyance:

According to many, the double-program system is a serious distraction for professionals. Meanwhile, some think that this is just a bug that Riot is not bothered about.

League of Legends Reddit annoyed over Riot forcing the client screen to remain open mid-game

League client screen (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends players voiced their frustrations over Riot Games as issues with the game client have long been prevalent. Here's what Redditors had to say:

Players have been noticing this issue since the last three patch updates. In that regard, a few from the League of Legends community tried to provide solutions from the Task Manager and Discord settings:

Some also attributed the situation to a "Chromium" issue. Since both Discord and the League of Legends client run on frameworks based on Chromium (Discord uses Electron and League uses CEF), both applications try to access the same resources, which causes a spike that makes them freeze up together.

Riot developers outline the causes for League of Legends client bugs and difficulties with fixes

A few days back, Riot spoke on the challenges that programmers are having in sorting through the confusing web of codes. The game's multiple plugins, which are constantly being added, caused this convoluted mess.

Gastón "Givanse" Silva, a senior software developer at Riot, explained that 150 distinct plugins work simultaneously in the base client.

Riot intends to do away with the plugin system entirely within the next few years, despite the fact that the dev team has decreased the number to 48. Givanse had this to say on the entire issue:

“The lack of uniformity and the boundaries that exist between features (plugins) made it very hard to maintain and improve the client. The ideal would be to get rid of the plugin system and have a single app. We are working towards that. The last few special configs are very tricky to get rid of.”

Developers appear to be having a very tough time navigating the client system's convoluted tangle of plugins. With the new client touted for a complete overhaul, fans feel a little assured.

“For now, we’re committed to iterating and improving the existing, but that does not lock out the option for us to undertake the huge project of moving to in-game tech somewhere down the road.”

The good news for League of Legends players is that Riot's primary focus right now is to fix the game's client problems. Fans will undoubtedly get to see improvisations at some point in the future, even if a change in the client doesn't seem imminent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far