League of Legends' Scuttle Crab is broken, Redditor uses all of his hard CC skills to prove a point

In League of Legends, the Scuttle Crab is a fiercely contested neutral monster that prowls the river of the Summoner's Rift. When a Baron or dragon is destroyed, a Speed Shrine is constructed, giving the squad 90 seconds of increased movement speed and vision surrounding the beast's pits.

It features a shield that is impervious to attacks like Smite and some crowd control spells. In general, players believed that single-damaging crowd control spells would first destroy the shield, then harm the Scuttle Crab's health.

However, recent research by Reddit user soaringswordfish indicates the opposite. In the League's subreddit, the user posted his research on Scuttle Crabs. He discovered that while some hard CC abilities of the champions remove the Scuttle Crab's shield, they do not harm it any further.

The entire Reddit post goes like this:

In simple words, the League of Legends Redditor discovered that some spells deal damage before they implement CC (crowd control), even if they're a combined event for the purposes of spell shields.

League of Legends Redditor tested 145 CC abilities on the Scuttle Crab to reveal its glitch

Scuttle Crab with Nunu & Willump for League of Legends' short story, "It's Me and You" Illustration (by Riot Artist Horace 'Hozure' Hsu)

The gamer tested 145 destructive CC abilities in total, on the Scuttle Crab. 100 of them properly deal damage through the Scuttle Shield. However, the shield absorbed damage from the other 45 CC abilities even though they occurred at the exact same time as the CC effect.

Of these skills, 100 inflicted damage on the Scuttle Shield. These interactions and consequences have been present throughout the previous 10 patches.

Soaringswordfish drew attention to how this feature, when used with non-meta junglers like Volibear and Evelynn, reduced the Scuttle Crab clearing duration. He discovered that 45 (nearly 31 percent) of the available 145 crowd control abilities, which include the passive, Q, W, E, or R, showcase the mentioned effect.

However, the Redditor felt like the entire glitch was unintended by Riot, since they code separately for each individual ability of a League champion. His research was easier to execute since the mentioned interactions didn't fluctuate even once.

Soaringswordfish now wants Riot to look into the matter with serious concern as this Scuttle Crab inconsistency affects the League gameplay massively when played off-meta. He further states:

"If an ability does damage at the same time it applies CC, I fully expect it to deal the damage to scuttle crab. There should be really no downsides to this balance wise, and it should be done in a patch as a large scale bugfix. Ideally as simple as just changing the order in which damage and cc is applied in the way these abilities are coded, although I can't say for certain that that is the reason why these interactions happen.."

Issues with Scuttle Crab are not news to the League of Legends community. Junglers have faced recurring issues with the River Monster, including early spawning and immortality on multiple occasions.

The entire League of Legends Reddit community praised the researcher's efforts. They hope that Riot will see his message to address and fix the problem in upcoming releases.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far