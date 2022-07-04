River hitbox bugs still exist in League of Legends: Reddit calls it "disrespectful"

In League of Legends, the "River terrain hitbox discrepancy" has always been a problem, and it is only getting worse.

Redditor "AundoOfficial" recently posted a video of how damaged hitboxes can be while using skill shots from the Summoner's River. The clip shows how skill shots like Jhin’s Deadly Flourish (W) impact enemies in peculiar ways.

Since these skill bullets only hit the target when slightly to the side when standing in the river, it appears that the game's programming has some flaws.

The video showcases how an enemy Jhin's skill shot hit AundoOfficial's champion while totally being off target from the player's vantage point.

League of Legends Reddit voices frustration over the hitbox bug still being present

Jhin's W hitbox can confuse players when shot from river to terrain (Screengrab via LoL)

Although the precise cause of the faulty hitboxes is still unknown, it appears that something is particularly wrong with the river and its adjuscent landscape. According to fans:

The fact that this problem doesn't appear to affect standing elsewhere on the map indicates that it is not related to any particular abilities. Instead, it appears that the bug is driven on by the disparity in elevation between the river and the nearby terrain.

What is a hitbox in League of Legends?

League of Legends' hitbox, also known as League's "gameplay radius" or "size," showcases an object's visual perspective within the game. Through champion hitboxes, a player becomes aware of his or her vulnerability to abilities and skillshots.

Players need to keep in mind the general rule that skillshots are more likely to hit an area with a larger hitbox. Since League of Legends features a wide variety of champions in different shapes and sizes, the game also features a wide variety of hitboxes.

Riot's bad programming or ignorance?

Players consider Riot to be disrespectful towards them (Image via Riot Games)

Frustrations were observed among the game's Redditors considering Riot's long ignorance about the hitbox issue. While many consider it to to be disrespectful towards the community, some think that the the buggy hitbox indicators are a result of "pointless" programming by Riot.

According to fans, the issue is not restricted to Jhin's W. The same hitbox issue can be observed with Morgana's Q - Dark Binding, Nidalee's Q - Bushwack, and Jinx's W - Zap! as well.

A section of the community strongly believes that it's impossible for Riot to solve this mechanical-glitch since League of Legends is a 3D-modeled game and the Summoner's River is lower than the normal terrain.

For short-range skill hits, players hardly notice any difference. But for something like Jhin W, the visuals and the actual hitboxes become distinctly noticeable. To fix this, the game would need to render the skillshots/indicators as real 3D objects instead of simple 2D textures.

Some also compared the terrain mechanics of League of Legends with another popular MOBA, Dota 2. Players mentioned that Valve deals with height differences by projecting indicators on the terrain.

Since Season 12 is already underway, it is anticipated that Riot Games will examine this bug and provide a feasible fix as soon as possible. The bug can become game-breaking if it remains unaddressed for an extended period of time.

The next patch for League of Legends will be released on July 14.

