League of Legends' Star Guardian 2022 trailer showcases Akali, Kai'Sa, and Xayah's tragic love story

Star Guardian 2022 was one of the most anticipated League of Legends events this season. With it finally going live with patch 12.13 which dropped yesterday, Riot Games has now released an official video on it, called Everything Goes On, which is sung by Porter Robinson.

The music video is incredible and plays with the concept of love and tragic loss with key figures of Kai’Sa, Akali, Xayah, and Rakan present in it.

Here, players can see the longing that Xayah has for Rakan, and how she is chasing after his feather — trying to hold on to it for dear life.

Kai’Sa, on the other hand, misses Akali, who was her best friend, and fans get to see flashbacks throughout the video as the lyrics chime in incredibly well with the anime-esque Star Guardian's theme and their tragic backstory.

League of Legends’ latest music video deals with Star Guardians' tragic backstory

While League of Legends’ Star Guardian narrative is not a part of the canon Runeterra lore, the alternate universe that Riot Games was able to create is incredibly dense as well and the Everything Goes On music video shows just that.

Fans who did not read the newest short story might not be aware of why Xayah was shown to be “good” in the video while she was chasing after Rakan’s feather. In the latest narrative entry, the story shows a fight between Ahri and Neeko against Xayah/Rakan/Zoe, which too had its own music video.

The fight continues into Valoran City where the other Star Guardians are, where Zoe almost corrupts Miss Fortune. However, Neeko and Ahri save her, and they later go on to save both Rakan and Xayah.

Unfortunately, Xayah is too far gone, and Zoe's corruption is too great for her. Hence, Rakan absorbs all of her corruption just when she is just about to die, a glimpse of which was shown in Everything Goes On.

After absorbing all her corruption, Rakan then charges into Zoe to explode with her. However, as seen in the video, Xayah does not want to believe that Rakan has passed on, and still keeps searching for him.

The latest League of Legends Star Guardian music video is incredibly powerful, and champions the concept of loss and having to move on even in the face of despair.

