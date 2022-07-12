League of Legends update 12.13 (July 12) patch notes: Nilah goes live, new Starguardian event, Sivir and Gwen rework

League of Legends patch 12.13 will officially drop soon, and the upcoming update has a lot of changes in store for the MOBA.

Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the addition of the new melee botlaner Nilah, along with the Star Guardian event as well as skins.

Patch highlights (Image via Riot Games)

Furthermore, Sivir and Gwen's mini-reworks are also on the cards this time around, while champions such as Master Yi, Olaf and Taliyah get a significant amount of buffs to their kit. League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major League of Legends highlights.

League of Legends update 12.13 (July 12) patch notes

1) Champions in League of Legends

Nilah

New champion Nilah makes her way into the Rift

Sivir

Sivir will undergo massive changes in this patch (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base Health: 632 >>> 600

Base Mana: 325 >>> 340

Mana Growth: 50 >>> 40

Base Mana Regeneration: 1.6 >>> 1.2 per second

Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.18 >>> 0.16

Base Attack Damage: 63 >>> 58

Attack Damage Growth: 3 >>> 3.3

Attack Speed Growth: 1.6% >>> 2%

Passive - Fleet of Foot

Bonus Move Speed: 35/40/45/50/55 >>> 55/60/65/70/75 (levels 1/6/11/16/18)

Bonus Move Speed Duration: 2 seconds >>> Decays over 1.5 seconds

Q - Boomerang Blade

Base Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+70/85/100/115/130% total AD) (+50% AP) >>> 25/40/55/70/85 (+80/85/90/65/100% total AD) (+60% AP)

Cooldown: 7 seconds at all ranks >>> 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds

Cast time: 0.25 seconds >>> 0.25-0 seconds (scales down with attack speed)

[NEW] CRITICAL CHALICAR: Now scales with critical strike chance, dealing up to 50% bonus damage at 100% crit chance

Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 55/60/65/70/75

Missile Speed: 1350 >> 1450 outwards and 1200 inwards

W - Ricochet

Damage: 30/45/60/75/90% total AD >>> 30/35/40/45/50% total AD

Mana Cost: 75 >>> 60

[UPD] Buff Duration: 3 attacks >>> 4 seconds

Cooldown: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 >>> 10 seconds at all ranks

[NEW] SPEED BOOST: Activating Ricochet now grants Sivir 20/25/30/35/40% bonus attack speed

[NEW] TOUGH CROWD: Now deals 80% damage against minions

Max Bounces: Unlimited bounces >>> 8 bounces per Attack

Bounce Range: 450 >>> 500 (note: approximately 1 additional Teemo)

Bounce Missile Speed: 700 >>> 1000

[NEW] BOUNCE BOOST: Ricochets can now bounce back to targets that have already been hit, but only one additional time. Ricochets will prioritize new targets first

E - Spell Shield

Cooldown: 22/19/16/13/10 >>> 22/20/18/16/14 seconds

[NEW] HAPPY HEALS: Blocking an enemy ability now heals Sivir for 60/65/70/75/80% of her total AD

(+50% total AP)

[NEW] SEE YA: Blocking an enemy ability now procs Sivir’s Passive - Fleet of Foot

[REMOVED] NOT SO QUICK: Blocking an enemy ability with E no longer refunds mana

R - On the Hunt

Cooldown: 120/100/80 >>> 100/85/70 seconds

Duration: 8 seconds at all ranks >>> 8/10/12 seconds

[NEW] THE HUNT CONTINUES: If Sivir assists with a recent takedown while her R - On the Hunt buff is active, its aura will now refresh its duration

[NEW] COOL(DOWN): Sivir’s basic attacks during R - On the Hunt now reduce her basic ability cooldowns by 0.5 seconds per attack

[REMOVED] FAREWELL, GOOD HUNTERS: Sivir no longer gains bonus attack speed from R - On the Hunt

[REMOVED] SLOW START: No longer gives Sivir and her allies an initial movement speed burst

Corki

Corki will experience massive shiifts in this patch (Image via Riot Games)

E - Gatling Gun

Damage per Tick: 7.5/10.63/ 13.75/16.88/20 (+10% bonus AD) >>> 7.5/10.63/13.75/16.88/20 (+15% bonus AD)

R - Missile Barrage

Rocket Damage: 90/125/160 (+15/45/75% AD) (+20% AP) >>> 80/115/150 (+15/45/75% AD) (+12% AP)

Big One Rocket Damage: 180/250/320 (+30/90/150% AD) (+40% AP) >>> 160/230/300 (+30/90/150% AD) (+24% AP)

Elise

Players must assess these changes before gameplay (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base Health: 625 >>> 650

Health Growth: 107 >>> 109

Base Armor: 27 >>> 30

Q - Neurotoxin (Human Form)

Base Damage: 40/70/100/130/160 >>> 40/75/110/145/180

Evelynn

Riot's changes will be influential in players' gameplay (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - Demon Shade

Self Heal at Low Health: 15-75 (levels 1-18) >>> 15-150 (levels 1-18) per second

W - Allure

Enemy Magic Resistance Reduction: 25/27.5/30/32.5/35% >>> 35/37.5/40/42.5/45%

R - Last Caress

[NEW] SEEK N’ HIDE: Using R now puts Passive - Demon Shade on a 1.25 second cooldown (rather than the usual 4 second cooldown)

Fiddlesticks

Fiddlesticks will go through changes as well (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Terrify

Fear Duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 >>> 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25 seconds

R - Crowstorm

Damage: 625/1125/1625 (+225% AP) >>> 750/1250/1750 (+250% AP)

Galio

Galio will go through notable changes (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Winds of War

Tornado Damage per Tick: 2% (+0.66% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health >>> 2.5% (+1% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health

Tornado Max Damage (over 5 seconds): 8% (+2.64% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health >>> 10% (+4% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health

Gwen

Gwen players have some changes to take note of (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Health Regen Growth: 0.55 >>> 0.9 per 5 seconds

Passive - Thousand Cuts

Maximum damage against monsters: 10 (+15%) >>> 6 (+10%)

Q - Snip Snip!

Damage Per Snip: 9/12/15/16/21 (+5% AP) >>> 10/14/18/22/26 (+5% AP)

Final Snip Damage: 45/60/75/90/105 (+25% AP) >>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP)

Center Snip: 100% true damage >>> 75% true damage

[NEW] MINION PLAYED ROCK: Now deals 75% damage against minions with more than 20% health

[NEW] MINION PLAYED PAPER: Minions below 20% health take 1000% bonus damage instead

W - Hallowed Mist

Bonus Armor and MR: 12/14/16/18/20 (+5% AP) >>> 17/19/21/23/25 (+7% AP)

Duration: 5 >>> 4 seconds

E - Skip 'n Slash

Bonus Magic Damage on-hit: 10 (+15% AP) >>> 15 (+20% AP)

Bonus Range: 50 >>> 75

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 >>> 13/12.5/12/11.5/11 seconds

Cooldown refunded on first basic attack: 50% >>> 25/35/45/55/65%

R - Needlework

Damage Per Needle: 30/55/80 (+8% AP) >>> 35/65/95 (+10% AP)

[UPDATE] NEW PATTERNS: Recast resets after damaging an enemy champion >>> Recast resets after 1 second

Karthus

Karthus will be prominent in gameplay (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base Armor: 18 >>> 21

Health Growth: 101 >>> 110

Kled

Kled is an essential addition to a player's roster (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Bear Trap on a Rope (Mounted)

Initial Damage: 30/55/80/105/130 (+60% bonus AD) >>> 30/55/80/105/130 (+65% bonus AD)

Second Activation Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+120% bonus AD) >>> 60/110/160/210/260 (+130% bonus AD)

W - Violent Tendencies

Cooldown: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 >>> 11/9.5/8/6.5/5 seconds

Master Yi

Master Yi will go through some changes (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Attack Range: 125 >>> 175

Q - Alpha Strike

[NEW] PICK AND CHOOSE: When Alpha Strike ends, Yi is placed 75 units in front of his primary target >>> By default, Master Yi will be placed 75 units in front of his primary target. During Alpha Strike, Master Yi may right click to instead be placed 75 units in the direction clicked

W - Meditate

Cooldown: 28 >>> 9 seconds

Mana Cost: 50 >>> 40 + 6% maximum mana per second

Damage Reduction During Meditate: 60/62.5/65/67.5/70% >>> 90% for the first 0.5 seconds, reduced to

60/62.5/65/67.5/70% for the remainder of the channel

Lingering Damage Reduction: For 0.5 seconds after Meditate ends, but not exceeding a total of 4 seconds >>> For 0.5 seconds after Meditate ends

Olaf

Olaf is set to undergo some shifts (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Health Regeneration: 8.5 >>> 6.5

Health Regeneration Growth: 0.9 >>> 0.6

Health Regeneration at 18: 23.8 >>> 16.7

Passive - Berserker Rage

Maximum bonus attack speed: 40-100% >>> 60-100% (levels 1-18)

Q - Undertow

Mana Cost: 40/45/50/55/60 >>> 50/55/60/65/70

Renekton

Renekton is an important part of gameplay (Image via Riot Games)

R - Dominus

Magic Damage per tick: 25/50/75 (+10% AP) >>> 20/50/75 (+10% AP) (+10% bonus AD)

Taliyah

Taliyah is a prominent feature in the game (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - Rock Surfing

[NEW] SURF'S UP: Taliyah’s passive cooldown will no longer reset due to proc damage (like Liandry’s Anguish)

Q - Threaded Volley

1-Rock Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+50% AP) >>> 45/65/85/105/125 (+50% AP)

5-Rock Damage: 104/156/208/260/312 (+130% AP) >>> 117/169/221/273/325 (130% AP)

Boulder Damage: 76/114/152/190/228 (+95% AP) >>> 85.5/123.5/161.5/199.5/237.5 (+95% AP)

Mana cost: 60/65/70/75/80 >>> 55/60/65/70/75

Bonus Damage AgainstMonsters: 30 (+10% AP) >>> 25 (+10% AP)

[NEW] ROCK AND A HARD PLACE: Hitting jungle monsters with Taliyah’s boulder (created when activating Q on Worked Ground</em>) now stuns jungle monsters for 3 seconds

R - Weaver’s Wall

[UPDATE] RIDE ON: R - Weaver’s Wall no longer goes on cooldown when Taliyah damages wards or traps

Vex

Vex will experience some changes in this patch (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Mistral Bolt

Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 >>> 8/7/6/5/4 seconds

Magic Damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+60% AP) >>> 60/105/150/195/240 (+70% AP)

Volibear

Volibear will undergo massive changes (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Thundering Smash

Bonus Move Speed: 10/14/18/22/26% >>> 8/12/16/20/24%

Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+120% bonus AD) >>> 10/30/50/70/90 (+120% bonusAD)

W - Frenzied Maul

Damage: 10/35/60/85/110 (+100% AD) (+ 6% bonus health) >>> 5/30/55/80/105 (+100% AD) (+5% bonus health)

E - Skysplitter

Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+80% AP) (+11/12/13/14/15% of target's maximum health) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+80% AP) (+9/10/11/12/13% oftarget's maximum health)

Damage Cap against Non-Champions: 750 >>> 650

2) Items in League of Legends

Divine Sunderer

Spellblade Damage: (12% melee/9% ranged) of target's maximum health >>> 125% base AD (+(6%melee/3% ranged) of target's maximum health)

Heal: 50% of premitigation damage (+(6% melee/3% ranged) of target's maximum health) >>> 65% of premitigation damage (+(4.8% melee/2.4% ranged) of target's maximum health) (+100% base AD)

Mythic Passive Bonus for Legendary Items: 5% armor penetration and 5% magic penetration >>> 3% armor penetration and 3% magic penetration

These same changes will apply to the Ornn Masterwork item, Deicide

Demonic Embrace

[UPDATE] EYES ON ME: Passive - Azakana Gaze now stacks when applied by multiple users (however one user cannot refresh another user’s application of the passive)

Liandry’s Anguish

[UPDATE] LITERAL TORMENT: Passive - Torment now stacks when applied by multiple users (however one user cannot refresh another user’s application of the passive)

Duskblade of Draktharr

Mythic Passive Bonus for Legendary Items: 5 Ability haste >>> 5 Ability haste and 5 move speed (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Draktharr's Shadowcarver)

Eclipse

Mythic Passive Bonus for Legendary Items: 4% Armor penetration >>> 4% Armor penetration and 5 move speed (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Syzygy)

Prowler’s Claw

Mythic Passive Bonus for Legendary Items: 5 Lethality >>> 5 Lethality and 5 move speed (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Sandshrike’s Claw)

3) Objective Bounties

Bounty Lingering Duration: 5 >>> 60 seconds

[NEW] GET CASH NOW: Bounties will now start to fall off a little earlier when the losing team reduces the lead

[NEW] WOAH THERE: Claiming an objective bounty as bounties are lingering now cancels all other objective bounties on the map (until bounties are reactivated due to a large lead)

[NEW] HOARDERS GONNA HOARD: Champions with gold accumulating passives such as Draven or Gangplank and runes like Treasure Hunter no longer count towards your team’s total gold when calculating bounties

[UPDATE] HOW MUCH IS A DRAG WORTH: The way dragons and towers are weighted when calculated for bounties has been updated to be more in line with how valuable players perceive them

4) Vision in League of Legends

NOW YOU SEE ME: All jungle monsters and wards will now be visible instantly, even upon dashing or blinking into visible range

Bugfixes & QoL Changes in League of Legends

Kayle now slightly increases in size when she reaches level 11

Bel’Veth is now slightly smaller when in her True Form

Bel’Veth’s resource bar has been updated to reflect the duration of her True Form

Goredrinker’s healing tracker now tracks healing from all targets hit, not just once per cast

Black Cleaver now displays the bonus damage caused by its armor shred passive

Umbral Glaive now displays the number of wards killed while you have the item

EDG Zoe’s sleep status effect is now more visible, especially in the river

Bugfixes in League of Legends

Fixed a bug where in-game ping indicators displayed latency as 7ms higher than actual ping for all players

Fixed a bug where Pantheon’s Q length and width were incorrectly reverted to their pre-12.7 values

Fixed a bug where Bel’Veth’s ranged Voidlings were not correctly receiving Baron buff

Fixed a bug where Bel’Veth’s Void Corals could form inside of Morderkaiser’s R - Death

Realm if an enemy was killed outside in the same area

Fixed a bug where Samira’s E - Wild Rush would reset upon taking down an enemy clone

Fixed a bug where Draven’s Passive minion streak would reset if his support executed a minion with Spoils of War from Relic Shield/Steel Shoulderguards

Fixed a bug where Sivir’s attack bounces from W - Ricochet would do 0 damage to Zyra’s plants

Fixed a bug where Volibear could clip through red side’s spawn gate with his E - Sky Splitter

Fixed a bug where Shadowflame's bonus damage tracker was displaying the incorrect amount of bonus damage

Fixed a bug where Kayn would gain transformation progress from First Strike’s bonus damage

Fixed a bug where Maokai’s E - Sapling Toss saplings would do damage through spell shields

Fixed a bug where Shaco’s R - Hallucinate clone would be unable to proc Lich Bane

Fixed a bug where Goredrinker’s healing tracking was only tracking damage by cast, not total damage

Fixed a bug where Viego’s Lord of the Mist and Harrowed Path buff icons were not correctly appearing upon entering his Black Mist

Fixed a bug where Rell’s animations would momentarily freeze after using her E - Attract and Repel

Fixed a bug where Ornn’s progress bar when using his Passive - Living Forge would display incorrect ability names

Fixed a bug where players could ping Hullbreaker and receive the message “I’m hunting alone” if they had a Yuumi attached to them. Yes, Yuumi does count as a champion.

Fixed a bug where Hullbreaker’s bonus resistances when hunting alone would immediately disappear when allies got too close instead of after a 3 second delay

Fixed a bug so that stat shard selections now show up when hovering over the icon in the runes panel

Fixed a bug where aura buff icons (like Skarner’s Passive or Viego’s E) would constantly refresh on the buff bar instead of remaining constant

Fixed a bug where Thresh’s Passive - Damnation would show up on his buff bar as a temporary effect

Fixed a bug where Vladmir’s Q - Transfusion would show up on his buff bar as a temporary effect

Fixed a bug where Ivern’s tooltip for his R - Daisy! was not showing the correct formula

Fixed a bug where Anathema's Chains could not be cast while dead

Fixed a bug where Anathema's Chains would reveal its user on cast

Fixed a bug where First Strike would reveal its user upon proccing the rune

Fixed a bug where Luden’s Tempest would reveal its user when procced

Fixed a bug where the sound effects from Scuttle’s movement speed buff did not match the buff duration

Fixed a bug where Goredrinker’s healing tracking would be lower than intended when hitting more than one champion

Fixed a bug where disabling all sounds in game would not carry over to future games

Fixed a bug where the Treasure Hunter rune was not being counted accurately in the End of Game screen

Upcoming Skins & Chromas in League of Legends

Star Guardian Ekko

Star Guardian Kai'Sa

Star Guardian Nilah

Star Guardian Sona

Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks

Prestige Star Guardian Ekko

The following chromas will be released in this League of Legends patch

Star Guardian Ekko

Star Guardian Kai'Sa

Star Guardian Nilah

Star Guardian Sona

Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks

League of Legends players will need to be mindful of these changes before devising their tactics and plays.

