League of Legends update 12.13 (July 12) patch notes: Nilah goes live, new Starguardian event, Sivir and Gwen rework

League of Legends patch 12.13 will officially drop soon, and the upcoming update has a lot of changes in store for the MOBA.
Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the addition of the new melee botlaner Nilah, along with the Star Guardian event as well as skins.
Furthermore, Sivir and Gwen's mini-reworks are also on the cards this time around, while champions such as Master Yi, Olaf and Taliyah get a significant amount of buffs to their kit. League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major League of Legends highlights.
League of Legends update 12.13 (July 12) patch notes
1) Champions in League of Legends
Nilah
- New champion Nilah makes her way into the Rift
Sivir
Base Stats
- Base Health: 632 >>> 600
- Base Mana: 325 >>> 340
- Mana Growth: 50 >>> 40
- Base Mana Regeneration: 1.6 >>> 1.2 per second
- Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.18 >>> 0.16
- Base Attack Damage: 63 >>> 58
- Attack Damage Growth: 3 >>> 3.3
- Attack Speed Growth: 1.6% >>> 2%
Passive - Fleet of Foot
- Bonus Move Speed: 35/40/45/50/55 >>> 55/60/65/70/75 (levels 1/6/11/16/18)
- Bonus Move Speed Duration: 2 seconds >>> Decays over 1.5 seconds
Q - Boomerang Blade
- Base Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+70/85/100/115/130% total AD) (+50% AP) >>> 25/40/55/70/85 (+80/85/90/65/100% total AD) (+60% AP)
- Cooldown: 7 seconds at all ranks >>> 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds
- Cast time: 0.25 seconds >>> 0.25-0 seconds (scales down with attack speed)
- [NEW] CRITICAL CHALICAR: Now scales with critical strike chance, dealing up to 50% bonus damage at 100% crit chance
- Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 55/60/65/70/75
- Missile Speed: 1350 >> 1450 outwards and 1200 inwards
W - Ricochet
- Damage: 30/45/60/75/90% total AD >>> 30/35/40/45/50% total AD
- Mana Cost: 75 >>> 60
- [UPD] Buff Duration: 3 attacks >>> 4 seconds
- Cooldown: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 >>> 10 seconds at all ranks
- [NEW] SPEED BOOST: Activating Ricochet now grants Sivir 20/25/30/35/40% bonus attack speed
- [NEW] TOUGH CROWD: Now deals 80% damage against minions
- Max Bounces: Unlimited bounces >>> 8 bounces per Attack
- Bounce Range: 450 >>> 500 (note: approximately 1 additional Teemo)
- Bounce Missile Speed: 700 >>> 1000
- [NEW] BOUNCE BOOST: Ricochets can now bounce back to targets that have already been hit, but only one additional time. Ricochets will prioritize new targets first
E - Spell Shield
- Cooldown: 22/19/16/13/10 >>> 22/20/18/16/14 seconds
- [NEW] HAPPY HEALS: Blocking an enemy ability now heals Sivir for 60/65/70/75/80% of her total AD
- (+50% total AP)
- [NEW] SEE YA: Blocking an enemy ability now procs Sivir’s Passive - Fleet of Foot
- [REMOVED] NOT SO QUICK: Blocking an enemy ability with E no longer refunds mana
R - On the Hunt
- Cooldown: 120/100/80 >>> 100/85/70 seconds
- Duration: 8 seconds at all ranks >>> 8/10/12 seconds
- [NEW] THE HUNT CONTINUES: If Sivir assists with a recent takedown while her R - On the Hunt buff is active, its aura will now refresh its duration
- [NEW] COOL(DOWN): Sivir’s basic attacks during R - On the Hunt now reduce her basic ability cooldowns by 0.5 seconds per attack
- [REMOVED] FAREWELL, GOOD HUNTERS: Sivir no longer gains bonus attack speed from R - On the Hunt
- [REMOVED] SLOW START: No longer gives Sivir and her allies an initial movement speed burst
Corki
E - Gatling Gun
- Damage per Tick: 7.5/10.63/ 13.75/16.88/20 (+10% bonus AD) >>> 7.5/10.63/13.75/16.88/20 (+15% bonus AD)
R - Missile Barrage
- Rocket Damage: 90/125/160 (+15/45/75% AD) (+20% AP) >>> 80/115/150 (+15/45/75% AD) (+12% AP)
- Big One Rocket Damage: 180/250/320 (+30/90/150% AD) (+40% AP) >>> 160/230/300 (+30/90/150% AD) (+24% AP)
Elise
Base Stats
- Base Health: 625 >>> 650
- Health Growth: 107 >>> 109
- Base Armor: 27 >>> 30
Q - Neurotoxin (Human Form)
- Base Damage: 40/70/100/130/160 >>> 40/75/110/145/180
Evelynn
Passive - Demon Shade
- Self Heal at Low Health: 15-75 (levels 1-18) >>> 15-150 (levels 1-18) per second
W - Allure
- Enemy Magic Resistance Reduction: 25/27.5/30/32.5/35% >>> 35/37.5/40/42.5/45%
R - Last Caress
- [NEW] SEEK N’ HIDE: Using R now puts Passive - Demon Shade on a 1.25 second cooldown (rather than the usual 4 second cooldown)
Fiddlesticks
Q - Terrify
- Fear Duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 >>> 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25 seconds
R - Crowstorm
- Damage: 625/1125/1625 (+225% AP) >>> 750/1250/1750 (+250% AP)
Galio
Q - Winds of War
- Tornado Damage per Tick: 2% (+0.66% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health >>> 2.5% (+1% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health
- Tornado Max Damage (over 5 seconds): 8% (+2.64% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health >>> 10% (+4% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health
Gwen
Base Stats
- Health Regen Growth: 0.55 >>> 0.9 per 5 seconds
- Passive - Thousand Cuts
- Maximum damage against monsters: 10 (+15%) >>> 6 (+10%)
Q - Snip Snip!
- Damage Per Snip: 9/12/15/16/21 (+5% AP) >>> 10/14/18/22/26 (+5% AP)
- Final Snip Damage: 45/60/75/90/105 (+25% AP) >>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP)
- Center Snip: 100% true damage >>> 75% true damage
- [NEW] MINION PLAYED ROCK: Now deals 75% damage against minions with more than 20% health
- [NEW] MINION PLAYED PAPER: Minions below 20% health take 1000% bonus damage instead
W - Hallowed Mist
- Bonus Armor and MR: 12/14/16/18/20 (+5% AP) >>> 17/19/21/23/25 (+7% AP)
- Duration: 5 >>> 4 seconds
E - Skip 'n Slash
- Bonus Magic Damage on-hit: 10 (+15% AP) >>> 15 (+20% AP)
- Bonus Range: 50 >>> 75
- Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 >>> 13/12.5/12/11.5/11 seconds
- Cooldown refunded on first basic attack: 50% >>> 25/35/45/55/65%
R - Needlework
- Damage Per Needle: 30/55/80 (+8% AP) >>> 35/65/95 (+10% AP)
- [UPDATE] NEW PATTERNS: Recast resets after damaging an enemy champion >>> Recast resets after 1 second
Karthus
Base Stats
- Base Armor: 18 >>> 21
- Health Growth: 101 >>> 110
Kled
Q - Bear Trap on a Rope (Mounted)
- Initial Damage: 30/55/80/105/130 (+60% bonus AD) >>> 30/55/80/105/130 (+65% bonus AD)
- Second Activation Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+120% bonus AD) >>> 60/110/160/210/260 (+130% bonus AD)
W - Violent Tendencies
- Cooldown: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 >>> 11/9.5/8/6.5/5 seconds
Master Yi
Base Stats
- Attack Range: 125 >>> 175
Q - Alpha Strike
- [NEW] PICK AND CHOOSE: When Alpha Strike ends, Yi is placed 75 units in front of his primary target >>> By default, Master Yi will be placed 75 units in front of his primary target. During Alpha Strike, Master Yi may right click to instead be placed 75 units in the direction clicked
W - Meditate
- Cooldown: 28 >>> 9 seconds
- Mana Cost: 50 >>> 40 + 6% maximum mana per second
- Damage Reduction During Meditate: 60/62.5/65/67.5/70% >>> 90% for the first 0.5 seconds, reduced to
- 60/62.5/65/67.5/70% for the remainder of the channel
- Lingering Damage Reduction: For 0.5 seconds after Meditate ends, but not exceeding a total of 4 seconds >>> For 0.5 seconds after Meditate ends
Olaf
Base Stats
- Health Regeneration: 8.5 >>> 6.5
- Health Regeneration Growth: 0.9 >>> 0.6
- Health Regeneration at 18: 23.8 >>> 16.7
- Passive - Berserker Rage
- Maximum bonus attack speed: 40-100% >>> 60-100% (levels 1-18)
Q - Undertow
- Mana Cost: 40/45/50/55/60 >>> 50/55/60/65/70
Renekton
R - Dominus
- Magic Damage per tick: 25/50/75 (+10% AP) >>> 20/50/75 (+10% AP) (+10% bonus AD)
Taliyah
Passive - Rock Surfing
- [NEW] SURF'S UP: Taliyah’s passive cooldown will no longer reset due to proc damage (like Liandry’s Anguish)
Q - Threaded Volley
- 1-Rock Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+50% AP) >>> 45/65/85/105/125 (+50% AP)
- 5-Rock Damage: 104/156/208/260/312 (+130% AP) >>> 117/169/221/273/325 (130% AP)
- Boulder Damage: 76/114/152/190/228 (+95% AP) >>> 85.5/123.5/161.5/199.5/237.5 (+95% AP)
- Mana cost: 60/65/70/75/80 >>> 55/60/65/70/75
- Bonus Damage AgainstMonsters: 30 (+10% AP) >>> 25 (+10% AP)
- [NEW] ROCK AND A HARD PLACE: Hitting jungle monsters with Taliyah’s boulder (created when activating Q on Worked Ground</em>) now stuns jungle monsters for 3 seconds
R - Weaver’s Wall
- [UPDATE] RIDE ON: R - Weaver’s Wall no longer goes on cooldown when Taliyah damages wards or traps
Vex
Q - Mistral Bolt
- Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 >>> 8/7/6/5/4 seconds
- Magic Damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+60% AP) >>> 60/105/150/195/240 (+70% AP)
Volibear
Q - Thundering Smash
- Bonus Move Speed: 10/14/18/22/26% >>> 8/12/16/20/24%
- Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+120% bonus AD) >>> 10/30/50/70/90 (+120% bonusAD)
W - Frenzied Maul
- Damage: 10/35/60/85/110 (+100% AD) (+ 6% bonus health) >>> 5/30/55/80/105 (+100% AD) (+5% bonus health)
E - Skysplitter
- Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+80% AP) (+11/12/13/14/15% of target's maximum health) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+80% AP) (+9/10/11/12/13% oftarget's maximum health)
- Damage Cap against Non-Champions: 750 >>> 650
2) Items in League of Legends
Divine Sunderer
- Spellblade Damage: (12% melee/9% ranged) of target's maximum health >>> 125% base AD (+(6%melee/3% ranged) of target's maximum health)
- Heal: 50% of premitigation damage (+(6% melee/3% ranged) of target's maximum health) >>> 65% of premitigation damage (+(4.8% melee/2.4% ranged) of target's maximum health) (+100% base AD)
- Mythic Passive Bonus for Legendary Items: 5% armor penetration and 5% magic penetration >>> 3% armor penetration and 3% magic penetration
These same changes will apply to the Ornn Masterwork item, Deicide
Demonic Embrace
- [UPDATE] EYES ON ME: Passive - Azakana Gaze now stacks when applied by multiple users (however one user cannot refresh another user’s application of the passive)
Liandry’s Anguish
- [UPDATE] LITERAL TORMENT: Passive - Torment now stacks when applied by multiple users (however one user cannot refresh another user’s application of the passive)
Duskblade of Draktharr
- Mythic Passive Bonus for Legendary Items: 5 Ability haste >>> 5 Ability haste and 5 move speed (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Draktharr's Shadowcarver)
Eclipse
- Mythic Passive Bonus for Legendary Items: 4% Armor penetration >>> 4% Armor penetration and 5 move speed (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Syzygy)
Prowler’s Claw
- Mythic Passive Bonus for Legendary Items: 5 Lethality >>> 5 Lethality and 5 move speed (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Sandshrike’s Claw)
3) Objective Bounties
- Bounty Lingering Duration: 5 >>> 60 seconds
- [NEW] GET CASH NOW: Bounties will now start to fall off a little earlier when the losing team reduces the lead
- [NEW] WOAH THERE: Claiming an objective bounty as bounties are lingering now cancels all other objective bounties on the map (until bounties are reactivated due to a large lead)
- [NEW] HOARDERS GONNA HOARD: Champions with gold accumulating passives such as Draven or Gangplank and runes like Treasure Hunter no longer count towards your team’s total gold when calculating bounties
- [UPDATE] HOW MUCH IS A DRAG WORTH: The way dragons and towers are weighted when calculated for bounties has been updated to be more in line with how valuable players perceive them
4) Vision in League of Legends
- NOW YOU SEE ME: All jungle monsters and wards will now be visible instantly, even upon dashing or blinking into visible range
Bugfixes & QoL Changes in League of Legends
- Kayle now slightly increases in size when she reaches level 11
- Bel’Veth is now slightly smaller when in her True Form
- Bel’Veth’s resource bar has been updated to reflect the duration of her True Form
- Goredrinker’s healing tracker now tracks healing from all targets hit, not just once per cast
- Black Cleaver now displays the bonus damage caused by its armor shred passive
- Umbral Glaive now displays the number of wards killed while you have the item
- EDG Zoe’s sleep status effect is now more visible, especially in the river
Bugfixes in League of Legends
- Fixed a bug where in-game ping indicators displayed latency as 7ms higher than actual ping for all players
- Fixed a bug where Pantheon’s Q length and width were incorrectly reverted to their pre-12.7 values
- Fixed a bug where Bel’Veth’s ranged Voidlings were not correctly receiving Baron buff
- Fixed a bug where Bel’Veth’s Void Corals could form inside of Morderkaiser’s R - Death
- Realm if an enemy was killed outside in the same area
- Fixed a bug where Samira’s E - Wild Rush would reset upon taking down an enemy clone
- Fixed a bug where Draven’s Passive minion streak would reset if his support executed a minion with Spoils of War from Relic Shield/Steel Shoulderguards
- Fixed a bug where Sivir’s attack bounces from W - Ricochet would do 0 damage to Zyra’s plants
- Fixed a bug where Volibear could clip through red side’s spawn gate with his E - Sky Splitter
- Fixed a bug where Shadowflame's bonus damage tracker was displaying the incorrect amount of bonus damage
- Fixed a bug where Kayn would gain transformation progress from First Strike’s bonus damage
- Fixed a bug where Maokai’s E - Sapling Toss saplings would do damage through spell shields
- Fixed a bug where Shaco’s R - Hallucinate clone would be unable to proc Lich Bane
- Fixed a bug where Goredrinker’s healing tracking was only tracking damage by cast, not total damage
- Fixed a bug where Viego’s Lord of the Mist and Harrowed Path buff icons were not correctly appearing upon entering his Black Mist
- Fixed a bug where Rell’s animations would momentarily freeze after using her E - Attract and Repel
- Fixed a bug where Ornn’s progress bar when using his Passive - Living Forge would display incorrect ability names
- Fixed a bug where players could ping Hullbreaker and receive the message “I’m hunting alone” if they had a Yuumi attached to them. Yes, Yuumi does count as a champion.
- Fixed a bug where Hullbreaker’s bonus resistances when hunting alone would immediately disappear when allies got too close instead of after a 3 second delay
- Fixed a bug so that stat shard selections now show up when hovering over the icon in the runes panel
- Fixed a bug where aura buff icons (like Skarner’s Passive or Viego’s E) would constantly refresh on the buff bar instead of remaining constant
- Fixed a bug where Thresh’s Passive - Damnation would show up on his buff bar as a temporary effect
- Fixed a bug where Vladmir’s Q - Transfusion would show up on his buff bar as a temporary effect
- Fixed a bug where Ivern’s tooltip for his R - Daisy! was not showing the correct formula
- Fixed a bug where Anathema's Chains could not be cast while dead
- Fixed a bug where Anathema's Chains would reveal its user on cast
- Fixed a bug where First Strike would reveal its user upon proccing the rune
- Fixed a bug where Luden’s Tempest would reveal its user when procced
- Fixed a bug where the sound effects from Scuttle’s movement speed buff did not match the buff duration
- Fixed a bug where Goredrinker’s healing tracking would be lower than intended when hitting more than one champion
- Fixed a bug where disabling all sounds in game would not carry over to future games
- Fixed a bug where the Treasure Hunter rune was not being counted accurately in the End of Game screen
Upcoming Skins & Chromas in League of Legends
- Star Guardian Ekko
- Star Guardian Kai'Sa
- Star Guardian Nilah
- Star Guardian Sona
- Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks
- Prestige Star Guardian Ekko
The following chromas will be released in this League of Legends patch
- Star Guardian Ekko
- Star Guardian Kai'Sa
- Star Guardian Nilah
- Star Guardian Sona
- Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks
League of Legends players will need to be mindful of these changes before devising their tactics and plays.