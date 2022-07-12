Teamfight tactics patch 12.13 official notes: Aurelion Sol rework, Volibear nerfs, Zoe buffs and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.13 will be introducing a significant number of changes to the new set that are sure to upset the existing meta.

However, one of the biggest highlights is the rework that is going to hit Aurelion Sol, including the nerfs to Volibear and buffs to Zoe, Pyke and more.

Patch highlights (Image via Riot Games)

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Valorant’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight tactics patch 12.13 official notes

1) System Changes in Teamfight Tactics

Game Time

Stage 2-1, 3-2, and 4-2 (Augment Rounds) shortened by 10 seconds.

Stage 4-7 (Treasure Dragon) shortened by 10 seconds.

Stage 5-1 (After Treasure Dragon) shortened by 10 seconds.

Player Damage

Teamfight Tactics Player damage in Stage 8 has been increased to 150 in Standard and Double Up

2) Large Changes in Teamfight Tactics

Assassin Critical Strike Damage: 15/30/50% >>> 10/20/40%

Astral: Players must field Astral units before they can receive Astral Shops and orbs. A new Refresh button with a counter helps you track your progress towards Astral Shops. It also reflects the quality of your Astral orbs.

Astral Ability Power: 5/30/70 >>> 10/40/80

Mirage Dawnbringer’s Determination max Health heal percentage: 40/70/70(heals twice)/125(heals twice) >>> 40/65/65(heals twice)/110(heals twice)

Ragewing Attack Speed: 50/125/225 >>> 50/135/250%

Ragewing Omnivamp: 30/50/70% >>> 25/50/75%

Revel Firework Damage: 140/170/225/300 >>> 130/160/210/280

Shimmerscale item, Crown of Champions Health: 200 >>> 100

Shimmerscale item, Determined Investor Health: 300 >>> 150

Shimmerscale item, Diamond Hands Health: 300 >>> 200

Shimmerscale item, Draven’s Axe base Attack Damage & Attack Speed: 20 >>> 10

Shimmerscale item, Gambler’s Blade base Ability Power & Attack Speed: 20 >>> 30

Shimmerscale item, Goldmancer Staff base Ability Power: 20 >>> 30

Shimmerscale item, Needlessly Big Gem Health: 300 >>> 500

Shimmerscale item, Mogul’s Mail stack cap: 30 >>> 40

Shimmerscale item, Mogul’s Mail Armor & Magic Resist per stack: 1.5 >>> 1

Shimmerscale item, Mogul’s Mail Health per stack: 15 >>> 5

Trainer Nomsy base Health: 500 >>> 400

Trainer Nomsy Fireball Damage: 100/125/150/175 >>> 100/130/160/200

Trainer Nomsy’s Fireball now causes burned enemies to suffer 50% reduced healing for the duration of the burn (8 seconds)

Warrior increased Damage on enhanced attack: 120/200/350% >>> 120/220/420%

Units: Tier 2

Lillia Watch Out! center bonus Damage: 150/225/350 >>> 180/250/350

Nami Mana: 50/90 >>> 25/75

Units: Tier 3

Volibear Relentless Storm number of enemies: 3/4/5 >>> 4/4/4

Volibear Relentless Storm Damage per enemy: 160/175/190 >>> 110/155/215

Volibear Relentless Storm total Damage: 480/700/950 >>> 440/620/860

Units: Tier 4

Daeja Windblast wave Damage: 225/350/1500 >>> 250/375/1800

Daeja Windblast passive Magic damage: 30/45/200 >>> 25/40/150

Hecarim max Mana buff: 75/120 >>> 60/105

Units: Tier 5

Aurelion Sol REWORKED: Aurelion Sol now summons an unstable black hole underneath a random enemy. After 2 seconds it implodes, dealing magic damage to all enemies in the area and increasing their damage taken by 20% for 10 seconds. Black holes generated after 20 seconds of combat are larger and deal 50% more damage.

Aurelion Sol Mana: 40/90

Aurelion Sol Black Hole Damage: 325/450/5000

Aurelion Sol at 3-Stars creates a cosmically large black hole

Pyke Health: 800 >>> 900

Shyvana Mana buff: 45/75 >>> 30/60

Shyvana Armor & Magic Resist: 60 >>> 55

Shyvana Flame Breath max Health percent burn Damage: 45/60/300% >>> 50/66/500%

Soraka Starfall Heal per star: 100/150/1000 >>> 120/180/1000

Items

Ornn Item, Infinity Force removed 30% Crit Chance

Ornn Item, Muramana Mana granted after cast: 150 over 4 sec >>> 200 over 5 sec

Ornn Item, Obsidian Cleaver Attack Damage: 30 >>> 20

Ornn Item, Rocket Propelled Fist Health: 500 >>> 400

Augments

Blue Battery now sets the units’ Mana to 20 after casting instead of granting 20 Mana after casting.

Cluttered Mind XP if your bench if full: 3 >>> 4

Hallucinate damage reduction buff duration: 5 >>> 6 seconds

March of Progress XP each round: 4 >>> 5

Ricochet (Cannoneer) will now prefer to bounce to farther targets rather than nearby targets

3) Small Changes in Teamfight Tactics

Traits

Guild NEW: Added a new 7 Guild trait: 250% Guild Bonus

Evoker Mana: 3/6/10 >>> 3/7/12

Units: Tier 1

Vladimir Mana buff: 0/70 >>> 20/70

Units: Tier 2

Braum’s tooltip now specifies that he raises his shield towards the largest group of enemies

Units: Tier 4

Neeko Inherent Glamour Shield: 275/400/1200 >>> 275/400/2000

Units: Tier 5

Bard Tempered Fate Stun Duration: 1.5/2/15 >>> 1.25/2/15

Yasuo Attack Damage: 90 >>> 85

Yasuo will now reliably execute the last enemy alive, even if they have gigantic Health pools

Items

Archangel’s Staff and (Radiant) Urf-Archangel’s Staff now have a stack counters

Guinsoo’s Rageblade and (Radiant) Guinsoo’s Reckoning now have stack counters

Zz’Rot Portal now works more reliably with and against Assassins

Augments

Combat Training Starting Attack Damage: 5 >>> 8

Double Trouble now grants a 2-star copy of units you have 3-starred before acquiring the Augment

Living Forge can no longer grant Ornn Artifacts that it already granted you

Makeshift Armor III Armor & Magic Resist: 60 >>> 65

4) Modes in Teamfight Tactics

Double Up

Pick order is now visually represented on the scoreboard in Teamfight Tactics

Pick order groups updated. In order of release, first to last: 4th and 3rd, 4th and 2nd, 3rd and 1st, 2nd and 1st.

Pick order groups after the 4th place team has been eliminated has been updated. In order of release, first to last: 3rd and 2nd, 3rd and 1st, 2nd and 1st.

Pick order groups after 4th and 3rd place teams have been eliminated has been updated. In order of release, first to last: 2nd and 2nd, 1st and 1st.

If reinforcements are canceled the portal countdown, VFX will now cancel immediately instead of playing out for the full 3 second timer.

The release timers during Shared Draft (timers that let you know when you can start moving for an item/unit on Carousel) have updated VFX that are more noticeable.

Hyper Roll

Trainer chance to double-feed Nomsy in Hyper Roll: 65% >>> 50%

Starcaller (Soraka) Tactician Heal: 1/2/15 >>> 1/2/20

5) Bug Fixes in Teamfight Tactics

Shoot from the hip: Varus’s arrows now visually fire out of his bow instead of slightly below it.

Legend units can no longer fail to gain their stat bonuses from a sacrificed unit if they’re affected by Zephyr

Legend sacrifice now occurs before Zephyr triggers, so Zephyr can’t hit a unit that’s then immediately sacrificed (making it appear that Zephyr hit nothing)

Tahm Kench’s ability damage is now correctly blocked by Banshee’s Claw

Shapeshifter Soul now correctly states that it grants a Sunfire Cape, not a Hand of Justice

Fixed an issue that allowed Preparation I to be offered on 4-2

Ashe now cast their spell at their attack targets rather than the nearest target

Ghost armies that have Augments with multiple tiers (Luden’s, Build Different, etc.) will now always work as intended

Who is the hottest shot: Hot Shot will now attribute its burn damage more accurately when multiple Cannoneer cannon shots hit the same target (only affects the damage recap; no actual change to its damage)

Teamfight Tactics players can contrive their tactics according to the changes and fixes implemented.

