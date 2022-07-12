Valorant update 5.01 (July 12) patch notes: New smurf detection functionality, changes to Yoru, Phoenix, and KAY/O

The new Valorant patch 5.01 will be dropping later today, bringing in quite a few changes to some of the Agents in the game.

Phoenix, Yoru, and Kay/O are up for some tweaks this time around as the developers chose to provide them with some much-required love and attention. Phoenix, in particular, will be on the receiving end of a fair few buffs, considering the Duelist had fallen out of the meta in recent updates.

Moreover, a new “smurf detection functionality” will also be making its way to the North American servers, which is Riot’s next initiative in combating one of the most significant issues plaguing Valorant to this day.

For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant update 5.01 (July 12) patch notes

1) Agent Updates

Phoenix

Curveball (Q)

Flash Max duration increased 1.1s >>> 1.5s

Flash Windup decreased .7s >>> .5s

Blaze (C)

Phoenix will now equip his weapon earlier if he stops bending his wall

Run it Back (X)

Phoenix will now spawn at the marker with the amount of shields he had when the ability was cast.

Yoru

Dimensional Drift (X)

Increased duration of ultimate 10s >>> 12s

Reduced unequip time 1.2s >>> 0.8s

KAY/O

FRAG/ment (C)

Zone diameter reduced 10m >>> 8m

Damage now applies without needing line of sight

Riot Games have noticed a lot of inconsistencies with how the FRAG/ment is communicating the actual damage zone on the ability. They wanted to be consistent with how the visuals were showing the damage zone, and have consequently removed the line of sight requirement to apply damage.

NULL/cmd (X)

Now, only allies will hear the full channel audio of reviving KAY/O, while downed

Enemies will only hear a short audio cue when the revive has started, matching a similar gameplay pattern to playing around ultimate orbs or tapping the bomb.

2) Gameplay system

New Smurf Detection functionality (North America):

This addition to the smurf detection systems is designed to make sure that new players (that means all new accounts) are matched up with players of the correct skill level much faster than before.

Riot is testing this change in North America first to ensure everything is working correctly before a global rollout.

Testing begins the week of July 11th, 2022

Improved collision behavior when walking next to or behind another player:

This should heavily reduce the amount of jitteriness experienced when moving close to your allies (rushing a site as a group or moving out of spawn should feel better!).

3) Game Modes

Twin Hunters in Spike Rush will now damage destructible walls

4) Performance Updates

Fixed an issue where having the Raw Input Buffer setting enabled caused scrolling in chat or friends list to go directly to the top or bottom

5) Bugs

Performance

Yoru

Fixed a bug with Dimensional Drift where the invulnerability kicked in later than intended after it was cast.

Sova

Fixed issue with Sova’s Shock Bolt not damaging enemy traps and other game objects (other than players)

Fade

Fixed issue where Fade’s Haunt would sometimes reveal enemies that were on the other side of a thin wall

Note: Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

