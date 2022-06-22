Teamfight Tactics patch 12.12 official notes: Ezreal nerfs, Talon buffs, Sylas rework, and more

The first update for Teamfight Tactics set 7 is finally here, and the patch will indeed be incredibly big.

Riot Games will be looking to introduce a significant number of champion as well as trait updates this time around. The patch will be incredibly large and will also feature reworks of various elements in the game.

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights coming to Teamfight Tactics in patch 12.12.

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.12 official notes

Teamfight Tactics @TFT With Shyvana's 12.12 rework, she's becoming a more consistent threat. Upon transformation, her Flame Breath moves in a sweeping motion and follows where she goes. @impuuuu 's rework makes Shyvana's cast a more fiery moment and even refines her animations and VFX. With Shyvana's 12.12 rework, she's becoming a more consistent threat. Upon transformation, her Flame Breath moves in a sweeping motion and follows where she goes. @impuuuu's rework makes Shyvana's cast a more fiery moment and even refines her animations and VFX. https://t.co/eLxyWxa7R7

1) Large Changes coming to Teamfight Tactics

Treasure Dragon

Start of round gold and an automatic shop refresh is no longer triggered at the start of 5-1 (round after Treasure Dragon)

Removed the 3 second ‘transition’ phase between Stage 4-7 and Stage 5-1

Treasure Dragon content is no longer automatically selected 2 seconds before 4-7’s 60 second round ends

Pace of Combat

Bruiser Health: 200/350/500/800 >>> 200/325/450/700

Dragon Health: 750 >>> 700

Guardian max Health percentage shield: 35/50/65% >>> 30/45/65%

Mirage, Dawnbringer’s Determination max Health heal percentage: 50/75/75(heal twice)/150(heal twice) >>> 40/70/70(heal twice)/125(heal twice)

Shapeshifter Health percentage increase: 50/100/150% >>> 45/90/135%

Traits

Assassin bonus crit Damage: 20/40/60% >>> 15/30/50%

Cannoneer Attack Damage scaling on 5th shot: 150/175/225/275% >>> 150/200/250/300%

Legend Ability Power Steal: 40% >>> 50%

Ragewing Attack Speed: 50/150/250% >>> 50/125/225%

Ragewing Omnivamp: 30/50/80% >>> 30/50/70%

Shimmerscale exclusive Items granted: 1/2/3/5 >>> 1/2/4/5

Shimmerscale item, Draven’s Axe Gold per Cash out: 10g >>> 8g

Shimmerscale item, Gambler’s Blade chance to proc on attack: 5% >>> 6%

Shimmerscale item, Heart of Gold units per gold: 2 >>> 3

Swiftshot Attack Speed Per Hex: 12/25/40% >>> 10/20/40%

Teamfight Tactics Units: Tier 1

Ezreal Mystic Shot Damage: 175/250/350 >>> 150/225/300

Heimerdinger Mana nerf: 40/80 >>> 50/100

Heimerdinger Egg TossDamage: 225/300/400 >>> 225/325/450

Heimerdinger Egg Toss Stun Duration: 1.5/1.75/2 sec >>> 1.5 sec

Karma Inner Flame Damage: 225/275/350

Karma Inner Flame explosion now centers on the missile’s target rather than slightly in front of the target. This means she’ll more reliably hit all units in a clump.

Sett Knuckle Down Attack Damage Ratio: 170% >>> 150%

Tahm Kench REWORKED: Tahm Kench now deals damage based on the next 3 attacks that strike him, rather than based on an internal cooldown

Tahm Kench has had his tooltip corrected to no longer imply that his bonus damage only occurs while the shield holds. The tooltip now reads: The next 3 enemy attacks he receives during this duration deal magic damage to the attacker.

Tahm Kench Thick Skin shield: 250/300/425 >>> 250/300/350

Riot Mort @Mortdog Full Patch 12.12 notes will be out later today. Should be fun to get a new meta out there! For those who watched the rundown, here are the changes we've made since the rundown. Hope you're looking forward to it tomorrow! Full Patch 12.12 notes will be out later today. Should be fun to get a new meta out there! For those who watched the rundown, here are the changes we've made since the rundown. Hope you're looking forward to it tomorrow! https://t.co/0tr5Po0gbE

Teamfight Tactics Units: Tier 2

Shen max Mana nerf: 60/90 >>> 75/105

Shen Attack Speed: 0.65 >>> 0.7

Teamfight Tactics Units: Tier 3

Anivia Prismatic Storm Damage: 300/400/600 >>> 325/450/700

Diana Bugfix: Diana’s shield no longer stacks on itself once all the orbs burst. It now refreshes as intended. Her orbs now properly scale with Ability Power

Diana Pale Cascade orb Damage: 100/110/120 >>> 80/90/100

Illaoi Cosmic Smash Armor & Magic Resist steal: 40% >>> 33%

Lee Sin Dragon’s Rage Damage: 275/325/425 >>> 300/375/500

Lee Sin Mana nerf: 0/70 >>> 40/100

Olaf Attack Damage: 60 >>> 50

Sylas REWORKED: Sylas no longer Mana-Reaves on first spell cast nor Shields when casting Petricite Burst on Mana-Reaved targets

Sylas NEW: Sylas now shield on first spell cast

Sylas NEW: If Sylas already shielded himself, the spell now hits in a larger area (2 hexes) and Mana-Reaves any enemy hit

Sylas NEW: Sylas’s shield now stacks

Sylas Petricite Burst shield amount: 700/750/800 >>> 300/350/400

Sylas Petricite Burst Damage: 150/225/350 >>> 125/200/300

Sylas Mana nerf: 50/100 >>> 60/120

Ryze Health: 650 >>> 600

Volibear Attack Speed: 0.7 >>> 0.75

Volibear Relentless Storm bonus Health on activation: 375/650/1200 >>> 550/1000/1800

Volibear Relentless Storm 3rd auto bonus magic Damage: 160/175/190 >>> 170/180/190

Teamfight Tactics Units: Tier 4

Corki Missile Barrage final missile, The Big One, will always explode at the target location instead of flying infinitely

Daeja REWORKED: Daeja’s triple missile barrage is now an always-on part of her passive rather than a temporary buff for 10 seconds after she casts

Daeja max Mana buff: 90/120 >>> 0/100

Daeja Attack Speed: 0.8 >>> 0.6

Daeja Windblast passive on-hit magic Damage: 35/55/200 >>> 55/85/300

Daeja Windblast passive Magic Resist reduction on attack: 3 >>> 5

Daeja Windblast wave Damage: 100/175/1000 >>> 225/350/1500

Daeja Windblast impact timing has been adjusted to better match visuals

Talon will no longer cast his spell if no units are in range of his blade ring

Talon Bugfix: upon recalling his Shadow Assault blades, damage will correctly be applied to secondary targets they pass through rather than dealing no damage

Talon Shadow Assault Blade Ring Attack Damage scaling: 00/100/200% >>> 75/75/200%

Total Damage with bugfix: 150/150/400%

Teamfight Tactics Units: Tier 5

Shyvana REWORKED: Shyvana is a smarter and even angrier dragon

Shyvana Dragon’s Descent Damage upon crash: 250/400/750 >>> 100/175/500

Shyvana will immediately cast Flame Breath upon transformation

Shyvana Flame Breath will follow her with her movement

Shyvana will find a new target to burn if there are no current targets in her Flame Breath

Shyvana is always Enraged while in Flame Breath

Shyvana Flame Breath duration: 1 second >>> 3.5 seconds

Shyvana Flame Breath Damage tick rate: 0.25 seconds >>> 0.5 seconds

Shyvana Flame Breath damage lingers for at least 3 ticks, up to the max damage amount

Shyvana Flame Breath percent max Health Damage: 30/40/200% >>> 45/60/300%

Shyvana Mana 0/30 >> 45/75

Shyvana at 3-stars is much smarter and way more angry in Teamfight Tactics

Items

Deathblade Attack Damage: 40/70/100 >>> 40/60/80

Luminous Deathblade (Radiant Deathblade) Attack Damage: 60/100/140 >>> 60/90/120

Sunlight Cape (Radiant) Health: 800 >>> 600

Augments

Ascension Tier: Silver >>> Gold

Astral Heart Tier: Gold >>> Silver

Binary Airdrop now additionally grants a random item component

Built Different REWORKED: Stats now scale with Stage number from Stages 2 to 5 (Stages 4 to 8 in Hyper Roll)

Built Different I: 300 Health and 50% Attack Speed >>> 250/300/350/400 Health and 40/50/60/70% Attack Speed

Built Different II: 400 Health and 60% Attack Speed >>> 300/400/500/600 Health and 50/60/70/80% Attack Speed

Built Different III: 500 Health and 70% Attack Speed >>> 400/500/600/700 Health and 60/70/80/90% Attack Speed

Cannoneer Crown grants a Giant Slayer >>> Runaan’s Hurricane

Jade Soul grants an Ionic Spark >>> Titan’s Resolve

Reckless Spending Damage amplification: 40% >>> 50%

Ricochet Cannoneer bounce Damage reduced: 66% >>> 50%

Shapeshifter Soul grants a Hand of Justice >>> Sunfire Cape

Titanic Strength Health percentage to Attack Damage: 2% >>> 1.5%

Trade Sector+ NEW: Gain a free Shop refresh every round. Gain 5 gold now.

Trade Sector+ only appears on 3-2

True Twos REWORKED: Gain 1 random 2-star Tier 1 champion and 1 random 2-star Tier 2 champion.

Essence Theft Evoker Mana steal: 4 >>> 5

Meditation Mana for unequipped units: 5/7/10 >>> 4/6/8

Scorch 5th instance of Ragewing Damage amplification: 40% >>> 33%

The Golden Egg base turns to hatch: 10 >>> 11

Second Wind missing Health heal: 50/75% >>> 40/60%

Luden’s Echo I Damage: 70/90/110/130 >>> 60/80/100/120

Luden’s Echo II Damage: 100/125/150/175 >>> 85/110/135/160

Luden’s Echo III Damage: 140/180/220/260 >>> 120/160/200/240

2) Small Changes coming to Teamfight Tactics

Traits

Astral Ability Power: 5/30/60 >>> 5/30/70

Astral Emblem has been re-enabled but will not appear on carousels

Jade tooltip has been updated to further clarify that the buff persists as long as units start combat adjacent to a statue

Scalescorn bonus magic Damage: 25/50/80% >>> 20/50/80%

Warrior Attack Damage scaling on empowered attack : 120/200/300% >>> 120/200/350%

Teamfight Tactics Units: Tier 1

Leona Health: 700 >>> 650

Nidalee Primal Surge bonus attack speed: 50/55/60% >>> 45/45/45%

Teamfight Tactics Units: Tier 2

Nami max Mana nerf: 40/80 >>> 50/90

Jinx Mana buff: 60/120 >>> 50/100

Thresh now always selects his hook target before enemy movement begins. This means he can now hook cavaliers that started combat as the farthest unit from Thresh

Teamfight Tactics Units: Tier 3

Lulu Mana: 70/140 >>> 75/150

Nunu Consume Damage: 350/500/900 >>> 350/500/800

Swain Draconic Ascension Damage: 70/110/165 >>> 75/115/175

Teamfight Tactics Units: Tier 4

Xayah Feathers FLY! feathers fired: 2/2/5 >>> 2/2/4

Xayah Feathers FLY! feather damage: 15/25/75 >>> 15/20/50

Teamfight Tactics Units: Tier 5

Ao Shin Health: 950 >>> 900

Aurelion Sol Health: 950 >>> 900

Yasuo 3rd Cast Attack Damage scaling: 300% >>> 250%

Zoe now spawns Daisy at her target’s location rather than her location

Zoe Janna Tornado Stun: 1.5 >>> 1.25 seconds

Augments

Cruel Pact can now only appear on 2-1

Double Trouble III Attack Damage, Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist: 55 >>> 50

Inspire Attack Speed: 60% >>> 70%

Living Forge Orb VFX has been updated to the Ornn item orb

Party Time (Revel) Attack Speed upon scoring a takedown in Teamfight Tactics: 75% >>> 80%

Preparation can no longer appear on 4-2

Radiant Relics Armory Choices: 4 >>> 5

Modes

A UI icon has been added to the round tracker that on mouse-over/tap will inform the player of when Runes of Allegiance will appear during a game of Double Up.

Hyper Roll

Shimmerscale item, Draven’s Axe Gold per Cash out: 10g >>> 8g (HR: 8g >>> 7g)

Shimmerscale item, Heart of Gold units per gold: 2 >>> 3 (HR: 1 >>> 2)

Shimmerscale item, Mogul’s Mail

(Hyper Roll Gold at Full Stacks: 4 >>> 3)

Trainers now have a chance to feed 1 extra Snax for each Snax they would throw, instead of always throwing 2 Snax.

3) Bug Fixes coming to Teamfight Tactics

Sy'fen has had his tooltip updated fixing issues with phrasing around his scaling and pronouns

Brain drain: Ao Shin’s tooltip has been updated to reflect that he “reduces” the enemy’s current Mana rather than “draining” it (he does not gain Mana from this effect)

It’s invisible: Aatrox’s weapon no longer disappears when he casts his spell.

Eye of the Storm no longer grants post-lightning bonus AP even after Tempest is deactivated

Idas pays with gold and credit: Idas now gets credit for her shields in the Shields & Healing chart

Astral units should now continue to appear in the Astral shop so long as you still have Astral units that are not 3* (not including Aurelion Sol)

The Astral shop counter now persists through Trait deactivation

Astral script adjustments to better handle how to determine Orb values based on 3* Astrals in play (this is to prevent bugs that could occur if a player had a Heart or Soul Astral augment).

6 and 9 Astral should now use the correct icon colors

Zeke’s Harmony (Radiant Zeke’s Herald) now has the intended 10% omnivamp rather than 0.1%

MAKE UP YOUR MIND: Fixed Neeko’s tether consistency. Neeko will always transform to her tethered target rather than sometimes picking another nearby target

Rephrased Mirage’s Electric Overload tooltip to clarify that it deals a % of the Mirage unit’s maximum health, not the enemy’s

Magor change: Mages can no longer gain mana during their bonus cast, and instead are mana-locked with their standard cast time

Updated Nami and Qiyana's hitboxes to be more accurate for selecting and giving items in Teamfight Tactics

Nunu & Willump can no longer Consume and kill units that have pending damage immunity effects like Zhonya’s or Diamond Hands. He will still try to Consume them, but will now spit them back out because they are not dead—they were just sleepin’.

Fixed an issue allowing Big Friend II from appearing more frequently on 2-1 than intended

Where you at: Ancient Archives I and Cursed Crown icons will now appear

Fixed a bug where Qiyana would sometimes cast twice

Fixed a bug where Corki would sometimes still be locked out of attacking after firing The Big One. Err, we’re pretty sure we fixed this one, but will be watching it closely.

Fixed a bug where Neeko would add her copied allies Ability Power to her own rather than just copying their Ability Power

Fixed an issue preventing Sylas and Sejuani from casting when equipped with Rapidfire Cannon

Lose yourself and: Ryze will now reliably change targets when his primary target dies or goes untargetable through effects like Edge of Night’s stealth and Zhonya’s Paradox’s stasis

Healing with feeling: Nami now correctly targets the lowest percent Health ally with her heal rather than the lowest absolute Health ally

Hecarim now turns to face his combat target before casting. This prevents situations where Hecarim starts the fight with full Rage and casts in an odd direction

Braum’s ripped: Braum’s base critical strike damage is now 130% instead of 150%

Fixed an issue allowing Neeko to double-benefit from Infinity Edge in certain scenarios

Ancient Archives loot orb color is now Gold instead of Blue

Band of Thieves I loot orb color is now Blue instead of Gold

Salvage Bin loot orb color is now Blue instead of Gold

Banshee’s Claw Bugs

Volibear - Ability damage is now correctly blocked by Banshee’s Claw

Sy’fen - Banshee's Claw now properly blocks his knock up

Gnar - Ability stun is now correctly blocked by Banshee's Claw

Swain - Fireballs are now correctly blocked by Banshee's Claw

Illaoi - No longer gains stolen resistances if her Ability is blocked by Banshee's Claw

Bard - No longer creates a doot if his Ability does not affect anyone due to Banshee's Claw

Nomsy - Ability is now correctly blocked by Banshee’s Claw

Nunu - Ability now still gains damage amp when appropriate through Banshee's Claw

Senna - Magic and physical damage from Ability correctly both correctly stack towards Banshee’s damage cap

Lillia - Bonus damage from center area and AOE damage correctly stack towards Banshee’s Claw damage cap

Double Up: Eternal Protection Augment can no longer sacrifice your partner’s statues to save your units in Teamfight Tactics.

Double Up: If you and your partner both have the Penitience Augment you can both trigger the disarm separately if an opponent triggers it for each of you instead of having it only occur once

Double Up: Frozen Heart’s attack speed slow aura will no longer sometimes apply to friendly champions after reinforcing

Hyper Roll: Bard’s tooltip now correctly mentions that Doots count double in Hyper Roll.

Mobile Tutorial: Fixed some UI issues in Teamfight Tactics

