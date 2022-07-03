League of Legends Worlds 2022: All locations lineup from Play-ins to Grand Finale

With the League of Legends Summer Split well on its way to all of the major regions, fans are quite curious to see which teams will eventually be making their way to the 2022 Worlds Championship.

Worlds is the biggest international event of the MOBA title where the best teams and players across all regions face off against each other to determine who is the best in the world.

While Riot Games are yet to provide fans with an official date for when Worlds will be hosted this year, they have, however, provided the community with the locations for all the phases of the event.

In a recent tweet, Davi Higdon, the head of communications at Riot Games, revealed that the 2022 Worlds Championship will be traveling from San Francisco to Atlanta, and then back to San Francisco again.

The League of Legends Worlds Championship is usually hosted sometime around October, and it’s likely that the month-long tournament will be held at a similar time this year as well.

Locations for League of Legends Worlds 2022's various stages

According to Riot games, different phases of League of Legends 2022 Worlds Championship will be held in:

Play-Ins at the Liga Latinoamerica (LLA), Mexico City, Mexico

Group Stages and Quarterfinals at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, NY City

Semifinals at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Finals at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Despite the official announcement, there is indeed a fair bit of apprehension amongst fans regarding the event and the venue. The finals as well as the Semifinals of the event were supposed to be held in Toronto, however, Riot Games had to scrap those plans and revise some of the locations.

The COVID-19 pandemic's current impact has thrown a spanner into Riot’s plans, thereby forcing the last-minute entry of Atlanta into the schedule.

However, the developers have promised that they will be bringing an international League of Legends event to Toronto in the near future when the problems surrounding the pandemic finally subsides.

This is all the information that fans have to work with so far. Riot has stated they will be providing detailed information on the matter in the coming months.

While Worlds is still a ways off, players can still look forward to everything that the culmination of the Summer Split will have to offer across all the major leagues of LEC, LCS, LCK, and the LPL.

