League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split Week 3 results: Fnatic goes 2-0, Rogue strikes back

The third week of League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split has officially come to an end. It was a week of redemptions where specific teams looking a bit doubtful finally struck back and showed their true form again.

Among those teams, the first one has to be Fnatic, who showcased destructive performances over the two days and easily demolished their competition Apart from that, Rogue also redeemed itself and established a five-game win-streak after poor Week 1 results.

Team Vitality also managed to put up a couple of wins after lagging behind their competitors in the past two weeks. The disappointment of the week has to be G2 Esports, who lost both their games and seem to have suddenly lost their footing.

Results, standings and team overview after week 3 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Before moving any further, the standings after Week 3 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split have been provided below:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Fnatic 7 5 2 Rogue 7 5 2 EXCEL 7 5 2 G2 Esports 7 4 3 MAD Lions 7 4 3 Team Vitality 7 4 3 Astralis 7 3 4 Misfits Gaming 7 3 4 Team BDS 7 1 6 SK Gaming 7 1 6

Based on the standings after the Week 3 results, it is safe to say that there is not much difference between the first-placed team and the seventh-placed team as of yet. It is merely a matter of one win and one loss, which is not a concrete factor through which the teams can be judged.

Obviously, simply based on this week at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split, Fnatic definitely performed the best. There were a few doubts regarding the form of Humanoid, but the way the team demolished G2 Esports, its is safe to say that Fnatic has gained its confidence back.

The same goes for Rogue, who has established a win-streak once again after the losses during Week 1. Obviously, this is something that is expected from this team, as Rogue is often termed the king of the regular season on account of its brilliance in best-of-one games.

Surprising the Summer Split, Team EXCEL is also continuing its brilliant form and is safely sitting in third place after Week 3. Thus, it can be said that the form that this team has shown is not simply a fluke and that a lot more can be expected from Team EXCEL in the coming weeks.

G2 Esports, however, seem to have suddenly lost its footing. The team ended up dropping games against both the MAD Lions as well as Fnatic and it looks like the players and the coaches need to re-assess their strategies.

Maybe the team is simply trying new things to get its own read on the meta, just to get much better equipped to tackle challenges before the playoffs. However, if the team does not improve on these sloppy performances, then it might again miss out on League of Legends Worlds 2022, which would be disastrous to say the least.

Lastly, Team Vitality and the MAD Lions are also looking quite stable, though the latter is definitely in much better shape. The overall quality of the MAD Lions is undeniably good and it will be surprising if the team does not challenge for the title at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split.

