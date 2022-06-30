League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split: July Match Schedule, result overview until now, and more

The 2022 Summer Split at League of Legends' LEC started two weeks back on June 17, 2022. The opening month of the tournament was quite interesting as teams got some time to warm up as well as get accustomed to the new meta.
However, with July approaching, things will heat up, and all teams will strive to bring forth their best performance. The opening week of July is filled with some really great games for fans to witness.
The complete League of Legends' LEC match schedule for the month of July has been provided for the fans in this article. Apart from that, a brief overview of the results for the month of June has also been provided.
Full League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split match schedule for July
Before moving on with the performance review, it is important to first provide the full match schedule for July at the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. The schedule has been provided below:
July 1
- Team BDS vs Misfits Gaming
- Team Vitality vs SK Gaming
- Rogue vs EXCEL
- Fnatic vs Astralis
- MAD Lions vs G2 Esports
July 2
- Team BDS vs EXCEL
- SK Gaming vs Rogue
- Team Vitality vs Astralis
- Misfits Gaming vs MAD Lions
- G2 Esports vs Fnatic
July 15
- EXCEL vs Astralis
- Team BDS vs MAD Lions
- Misfits Gaming vs Fnatic
- SK Gaming vs G2 Esports
- Team Vitality vs Rogue
July 16
- SK Gaming vs EXCEL
- MAD Lions vs Astralis
- Team BDS vs Rogue
- Misfits Gaming vs G2 Esports
- Team Vitality vs Fnatic
July 22
- Team BDS vs SK Gaming
- Misfits Gaming vs EXCEL
- G2 Esports vs Astralis
- Team Vitality vs MAD Lions
- Rogue vs Fnatic
July 23
- Team BDS vs Astralis
- SK Gaming vs MAD Lions
- Team Vitality vs Misfits Gaming
- Fnatic vs EXCEL
- Rogue vs G2 Esports
July 29
- SK Gaming vs Astralis
- Team Vitality vs EXCEL
- Rogue vs Misfits Gaming
- Team BDS vs G2 Esports
- MAD Lions vs Fnatic
July 30
- SK Gaming vs Misfits Gaming
- MAD Lions vs EXCEL
- Rogue vs Astralis
- Team BDS vs Fnatic
- Team Vitality vs G2 Esports
Performance review of teams so far at the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split
Coming to the team overview, EXCEL and G2 Esports are the best performing teams in the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. EXCEL's performance has been phenomenal, and it seems that the Korean bootcamp has worked marvelously in its favor.
G2 Esports is performing just the way it was expected to, considering it is the LEC 2022 Spring Split champions. It seems that despite the meta changes, G2 Esports has a really good read on what to pick and how to deal with most teams, which is giving the roster an edge over its opponents.
Fnatic's performance throughout the month has been average. As of now, Humanoid is underperforming a bit, though, Upset and Hylissang are sort of making up for the same.
The same can be said about Rogue as well, who has not yet lived up to its reputation as the king of the regular season. It seems that Rogue did not rectify its mistakes during the break after the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split, which is affecting its performance right now.
The MAD Lions has been performing quite good as the addition of Nisqy has worked out exceptionally well for the team. It is expected that this roster will improve even further and will pose a serious challenge to other teams in the title race.
The last team that needs to be discussed is Team Vitality. The team's performance has been quite disappointing till now, and it seems like this is another superteam that needs some major changes in order to see an improvement in overall performance. However, for now, it seems like Team Vitality's road will only get tougher from here on in the tournament.