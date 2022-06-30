League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split: July Match Schedule, result overview until now, and more

The 2022 Summer Split at League of Legends' LEC started two weeks back on June 17, 2022. The opening month of the tournament was quite interesting as teams got some time to warm up as well as get accustomed to the new meta.

However, with July approaching, things will heat up, and all teams will strive to bring forth their best performance. The opening week of July is filled with some really great games for fans to witness.

The complete League of Legends' LEC match schedule for the month of July has been provided for the fans in this article. Apart from that, a brief overview of the results for the month of June has also been provided.

Full League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split match schedule for July

Before moving on with the performance review, it is important to first provide the full match schedule for July at the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. The schedule has been provided below:

July 1

Team BDS vs Misfits Gaming

Team Vitality vs SK Gaming

Rogue vs EXCEL

Fnatic vs Astralis

MAD Lions vs G2 Esports

July 2

Team BDS vs EXCEL

SK Gaming vs Rogue

Team Vitality vs Astralis

Misfits Gaming vs MAD Lions

G2 Esports vs Fnatic

July 15

EXCEL vs Astralis

Team BDS vs MAD Lions

Misfits Gaming vs Fnatic

SK Gaming vs G2 Esports

Team Vitality vs Rogue

July 16

SK Gaming vs EXCEL

MAD Lions vs Astralis

Team BDS vs Rogue

Misfits Gaming vs G2 Esports

Team Vitality vs Fnatic

July 22

Team BDS vs SK Gaming

Misfits Gaming vs EXCEL

G2 Esports vs Astralis

Team Vitality vs MAD Lions

Rogue vs Fnatic

July 23

Team BDS vs Astralis

SK Gaming vs MAD Lions

Team Vitality vs Misfits Gaming

Fnatic vs EXCEL

Rogue vs G2 Esports

July 29

SK Gaming vs Astralis

Team Vitality vs EXCEL

Rogue vs Misfits Gaming

Team BDS vs G2 Esports

MAD Lions vs Fnatic

July 30

SK Gaming vs Misfits Gaming

MAD Lions vs EXCEL

Rogue vs Astralis

Team BDS vs Fnatic

Team Vitality vs G2 Esports

Performance review of teams so far at the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Coming to the team overview, EXCEL and G2 Esports are the best performing teams in the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. EXCEL's performance has been phenomenal, and it seems that the Korean bootcamp has worked marvelously in its favor.

G2 Esports is performing just the way it was expected to, considering it is the LEC 2022 Spring Split champions. It seems that despite the meta changes, G2 Esports has a really good read on what to pick and how to deal with most teams, which is giving the roster an edge over its opponents.

Fnatic's performance throughout the month has been average. As of now, Humanoid is underperforming a bit, though, Upset and Hylissang are sort of making up for the same.

The same can be said about Rogue as well, who has not yet lived up to its reputation as the king of the regular season. It seems that Rogue did not rectify its mistakes during the break after the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split, which is affecting its performance right now.

The MAD Lions has been performing quite good as the addition of Nisqy has worked out exceptionally well for the team. It is expected that this roster will improve even further and will pose a serious challenge to other teams in the title race.

The last team that needs to be discussed is Team Vitality. The team's performance has been quite disappointing till now, and it seems like this is another superteam that needs some major changes in order to see an improvement in overall performance. However, for now, it seems like Team Vitality's road will only get tougher from here on in the tournament.

