League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split Week 2 results: EXCEL goes 2-0, G2 Esports continues dominance

The second week of League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split has officially come to an end. This was another really exciting week that was filled with some really great games that encapsulated fans throughout.

The star of the week was undoubtedly Team EXCEL who defeated both Team Vitality and the MAD Lions in spectacular fashion. There is no doubt that Team EXCEL is probably in the form of its life.

Apart from that, G2 Esports also continued its form as the Spring Split champions as it demolished Team Vitality's superteam without breaking a sweat.

The surprise of the week had to be the performance by Fnatic, who seems to be struggling to find a footing as of now. Fortunately, Rogue seems to have stablized a bit, as after some really poor performances in Week 1, it managed to pick up a few wins in this week.

Results, standings, and team overview after Week 2 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

The standings after week 2 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split have been provided in the table below:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Team EXCEL 5 4 1 G2 Esports 5 4 1 Astralis 5 3 2 MAD Lions 5 3 2 Fnatic 5 3 2 Team Vitality 5 2 3 SK Gaming 5 1 4 Team BDS 5 1 4 Misfits Gaming 5 1 4

Thus, as it stands, Team EXCEL and G2 Esports are currently the best performing teams within League of Legends' LEC. While it is sort of expected in the latter's case, this is definitely something new for the former.

It feels like Team EXCEL has been rejuvinated after the performances towards the end of last season and also the Korean bootcamp that the team did during MSI 2022. It seems that Team EXCEL has finally found the optimal roster and the winning formula required to beat the best that Europe has to offer.

Nevertheless, hopefully this form will continue in the coming weeks as well. Now, coming to G2 Esports, it is safe to say that this team is definitely the best of the best within Europe right now.

Apart from that one unfortunate loss to Team BDS, G2 Esports has showcased incredible grip in relation to gameplay, map awareness, and drafting. It seems as if the MSI 2022 experience and the games against T1 and RNG are bearing its fruit.

Now, coming to the middle of the table, Astralis also seems to have been rejuvinated into something completely new. The team has consistently finished at the bottom of the table, but suddenly a few player changes have made it possible to target the top 6 positions within League of Legends' LEC.

Obviously, while Astralis' performance is something to be proud of, Fnatic's position on the table is definitely worrying. This is because, being a superteam, Fnatic should be near the top 2 or 3. Unfortunately, apart from Wunder and Upset, the rest of Fnatic is looking out of sorts.

As for the the MAD Lions, the addition of Nisqy continues to pay off, though not as much as it was during week 1. It seems like there are still faults and the MAD Lions is definitely not perfect as of yet and a lot of work still needs to be done.

Lastly, Team Vitality is probably the biggest disappointment amonst all in the current state. It is safe to say that while the Spring Split may have been excused, the performances of this team until now at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split cannot be ignored.

It almost feels like this is a premonition for another superteam that is destined to fail, as has been the case with several others in the past. It is safe to say that Perkz and Alphari's charisma is not enough and teams like G2 Esports and EXCEL are way ahead in terms of both individual skill and overall team-play.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far