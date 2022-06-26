T1 clean sweeps DWG KIA 2-0, records League of Legends LCK's longest unbeaten streak with 24 consecutive wins

T1 defeated DWG KIA in week 2 of League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split and extended their winning streak to 24 matches in a row, breaking the previous record of 23, which was posted by their own former team, SK Telecom T1 in 2015.

During the LCK Summer Split, DK recalled Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon in the top lane after a year-break to strengthen the squad and increase their chances of qualifying for League of Legends Worlds. The public, however, anticipated DK to rebound against T1 after losing the best-of-three series against Gen.G.

T1 lost a game to KT Rolster in the first week of LCK summer, but they didn't lose the series and continued their unbeaten streak at home.

DWG KIA's resolve goes in vain as T1 showcases an extraordinary exhibition of patience in League of Legends LCK week 2

In the opening game of today's League of Legends series, DK got off to an excellent start thanks to Nuguri's solo kill on Choi “Zeus” Woo-je. The former delivered an excellent showing with his Mordekaiser. Around the time they took down Kim “Kellin” Hyeong-gyu on his Karma in the bottom lane, T1 swapped one back.

DWG KIA continued to exert pressure in the early stages, giving Mordekaiser two more kills and increasing his KDA to 3/0/0 in less than 11 minutes. DK sought to control early proceedings and put pressure on their rivals with a fed Mordekaiser.

T1, though, exhibited patience as they continued to capture the dragons and close the gold gap. To progressively gain an advantage in the middle of the game, T1 started to receive picks frequently and collapsed on DK at the right time.

To increase their advantage in the match, T1 took control of the Baron and pushed through all the lanes. DK did prevail in a few teamfights, but T1 consistently won the majority of these battles and delivered when it counted the most.

T1 won the teamfight and after obtaining the Hextech Soul, they secured another Baron to end the battle in under 33 minutes. The tie went onto match two.

The second match was a textbook showcase of T1's dive team comp, and they carried it out flawlessly. Game one saw both teams using similar League of Legends drafts, although it felt like T1 was always one step ahead in the tie.

Thanks to their early advantage and dominance, they had six more kills than their rivals along with two dragons in their inventory. The match seemed like a foregone conclusion after just 12 minutes.

Despite facing an inevitable loss, DK still kept up the fight. They won a few good teamfights with Kellin's Bard in support and attempted to catch up to T1 in terms of kills. But the latter team immediately countered the change in tempo by capturing additional dragons and using the Baron bonus to push the lane.

DK fought hard to get back into the game, but T1 won the last League of Legends teamfight in the top lane and, with Baron in hand, pushed through the opposition's base to take down the Nexus. After the second week of the tournament, T1's record stands at 4-0, with Gen.G leading the table and remaining unbeaten.

On June 29, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok and co. will play Kwangdong Freecs to extend their winning streak, while July 1 will see DK face off against KT Rolster in an effort to regain their winning ways after suffering two straight losses.

