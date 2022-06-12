League of Legends LCK Summer Split 2022: Full roster of every participating team

Following a busy offseason of transfers and promotions in 2021-2022, the majority of League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) organisations are sticking to their spring lineups for the next Summer Split, which begins on June 15.
LCK 2022 Summer is the second split in the tenth year of South Korea’s rebranded professional League of Legends league. Ten teams are competing this year, with the tournament following a double round-robin group stage.
Matches are being decided based on a best-of-three matchup. The top-six will qualify for the playoffs and the top-two will receive a "bye" to the semifinals.
All competing teams, equipped with heavy names on their rosters, are hoping to qualify for League of Legends Worlds 2022, in the final Split of the year. T1, Gen.G, DWG KIA, and Hanwha Life Esports have all qualified for Worlds 2021 and are expected to represent the region once more.
All teams competing in the League of Legends LCK Summer Split 2022 are listed below in alphabetical order.
Full rosters of the 10 competing teams in League of Legends LCK Summer 2022
DRX
DRX was transformed into a pro powerhouse by lethal bot-support pair Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu and Cho "BeryL" Geon-hee. They finished the regular Spring season in fourth place with a great 11-7 record, a significant improvement over the team's 10th place finish in the 2021 Summer.
Despite an early departure from the Spring playoffs, DRX appears to be continuing with the same lineup for Summer 2022.
DWG KIA
With the highly-anticipated comeback of top laner Jang "Nuguri" Ha-gwon, who was part of the team's 2020 World Championship lineup, fans expect DWG KIA to dominate once again in the LCK Summer Split 2022.
Nuguri last played for FunPlus Phoenix in the LPL 2021, before taking a break in the spring. Nuguri reunites with Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu and Heo "ShowMaker" Su in order to resurrect the chemistry that made DWG world famous.
Fredit BRION
With a 8-10 record in the 2022 Spring Split, Fredit BRION secured their first-ever appearance in the LCK playoffs.
With mid laner Kim "Lava" Tae-hoon directing BRO's offensive efforts, the squad is rapidly establishing a reputation in the League of Legends pro landscape.
Gen.G
Gen.G had a fantastic offseason in 2021-2022, bringing in major players like Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon and Son "Lehends" Si-woo to accompany Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk, who won the 2017 World Championship with team Samsung Galaxy.
The bold approach paid off handsomely as Gen.G. finished Spring Split in second place with a 15-3 record. In the playoffs, Ruler and the crew defeated DWG KIA, but in the finals, they were defeated by the invincible T1 team.
Hanwha Life Esports
Hanwha Life Esports continues to develop their starting lineup with fresh prospects after star players Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon and Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu transferred to Gen.G and DRX, respectively.
HLE, which was largely made up of Challenger and Academy players, struggled to keep up and finished 10th with a 3-15 mark in the LCK Spring Split 2022.
KT Rolster
KT Rolster is still finding it difficult to make a mark on the LCK. Fourth place in LCK Spring 2020 has been the best attained position for KT so far in the last decade.
Lee "VicLa" Dae-kwang of the Challengers team was called up to sub-in for starting mid laner Lee "Aria" Ga-eul. VicLa has looked promising during the regular season, and he could be the final missing piece for KT that propels them closer to the League of Legends LCK Summer playoffs.
Kwangdong Freecs
With Yoo "FATE" Su-hyeok and Park "Teddy" Jin-seong in charge of the team's mid and bot lanes, Kwangdong Freecs appears to be in better shape than ever. In the LCK Spring 2022 playoffs, the squad put on a great show, defeating DRX 3-2 in the quarterfinals, but then falling to T1 in the next round.
Kwangdong Freecs pulls in some fresh blood for the LCK Summer Split 2022, with support player Jeong "Moham" Jae-hun from sister League of Legends squad KDF Challengers.
Liiv SANDBOX
Liiv SANDBOX is excited to showcase the return of their star bot laner Lee "Prince" Chae-hwan, who last played for the club in the 2021 season. Prince will be assisted by pro League of Legends youngster Kim "Kael" Jin-hong at Support, who is just 18 years old.
Nongshim RedForce
Nongshim RedForce failed to find the perfect team dynamic in the LCK Spring Split 2022, despite fielding an entirely new squad with top-notch players like Gwak "Bdd" Bo-seong and Jang "Ghost" Yong-jun.
The roster has not been changed by the team's management with the hopes of an improved result in the League of Legends LCK Summer Split 2022.
T1
With a staggering 18-0 record in the LCK Spring Split 2022, T1 went on to win the LCK Spring playoffs, losing just one game to Gen.G. T1's ascension to the top of the LCK has piqued the interest of League of Legends' fans once more. In reality, T1's success throughout the Spring Split was more than enough to significantly increase the region's viewership.
Despite the fact that T1 did not win the Mid-Season Invitational 2022, the squad is in good shape and is looking forward to Summer and Worlds 2022 qualification. They are, as always, the hot favourites to win the League of Legends LCK Summers 2022.
Every team's performance during the next Split must be at its finest, as only the best will qualify for League of Legends Worlds 2022. As a result, the stakes are pretty high in League of Legends' LCK 2022 Summer Split, and no mistake will go unpunished.
Kwangdong Freecs will be up against Hanwha Life Esports for the opening encounter of the 2022 League of Legends Summer Split on Wednesday, June 15.