T1 vs Gen.G League of Legends LCK 2022 spring split finals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The finals of League of Legends LCK 2022 spring split that will be held on April 2, is set to be a clash between T1 and Gen.G.

This is going to be a massive match as both of these teams have a lot to prove this year. After a successful and undefeated regular split, T1 will be looking to win the tournament and enter League of Legends MSI 2022 as an undisputed favorite.

LoL Esports



It's



And on the other side of the globe,



It's @T1 vs @GenG for the LCK throne! Ruler vs Gumayusi! Who do you got?! Tune in this Saturday! And on the other side of the globe, @FNATIC & @Rogue set their sights on a finals appearance! These are your Can't Miss Matches!

Gen.G, on the other hand, would want to make sure that its status as a superteam remains unconstested as it looks to upset T1 in the final game of the season and snatch away Faker's dreams of securing another MSI title.

Preview of T1 vs Gen.G at League of Legends LCK 2022 spring split

Predictions

T1 entered the 2022 season of League of Legends LCK with a lot of hope. This is because the team had quite a successful performance during League of Legends Worlds 2021. Not only did they manage to reach the semi-finals, but they also put up a strong fight against the star-studded Damwon KIA.

It goes without saying that the team did not just perform well, but they also outplayed everyone during the regular split of the LCK 2022 season. T1 went on to secure a record 18-0 streak during the regular season, and broke the previous record held by the same organization back in 2015 (known as SKT back in the day).

T1 also managed to defeat KDF during the playoffs stages by dominating with a 3-0 margin and will be looking to seal the deal in the finals by remaining undefeated for at least one half of the 2022 competitive year.

LCK



See you on Saturday, April 2nd for the 2022 LCK Spring Finals match between

2022 #LCK SPRING PLAYOFF BRACKET See you on Saturday, April 2nd for the 2022 LCK Spring Finals match between @T1LoL and @GenG

Gen.G, on the other hand, has a completely different story. The team had an above-average showing during League of Legends Worlds 2021 and decided to shuffle their roster for the new year.

Gen.G brought in star mid-laner Chovy from Hanwha Life Esports to the team and hoped to be one of the favorites for the LCK 2022 title. While Damwon KIA's poor form did help their cause, Gen.G has only been able to partially fulfill their promise.

The team performed quite well, and apart from a few hiccups, they were able to reach the finals without facing a lot of trouble. However, the finals will probably be the biggest challenge they have faced during the entire year.

In terms of predictions, T1 definitely has the upper hand, though Gen.G will try their best to provide as much competition as possible. Overall, T1 should be able to win this match in the end with a 3-1 or 3-2 scoreline.

Head-to-head

T1 and Gen.G have clashed against each other a total of 25 times during their time at the LCK. T1 has managed to grab 18 victories in total, while Gen.G has managed only seven.

Livestream details

T1 vs Gen.G will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCK on April 2, 2022 at 1:00 am PDT. As always, there will be two streams, one in Korean and the other in English.

Previous results

Previously, T1 faced Kwangdong Freecs (KDF) in the playoffs stage of League of Legends LCK 2022 spring split and managed to win that match with a 3-0 scoreline.

Gen.G previously faced Damwon KIA in the playoff stages and managed a narrow 3-2 victory.

LCK 2022 rosters

T1

Choi “Zeus” Woo-je

Moon “Oner” Hyeon-joon

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong

Ryu “Keria” Min-seok

LCK

The fearless and aggressive, Oner!

The meticulous battle strategist,



The Rift will be dominated by… The fearless and aggressive, Oner! The meticulous battle strategist, @lolPeanut98! Who will make the Rift theirs at the #LCK Spring Finals on Saturday?

Gen.G

Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon

Han “Peanut” Wang-ho

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk

Son “Lehends” Si-woo

Edited by Siddharth Satish