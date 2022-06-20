League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split Week 1 Results: T1 go 2-0, DAMWON KIA back in form 

The opening week of games at League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split has come to an end. This week was filled with brilliant games accompanied by a few amazing plays from some of the best teams in the world.

As usual, T1 continued its form within the LCK and went undefeated, continuing its streak in the regional tournament. However, DAMWON KIA seems to be back in form with the addition of Nuguri, as the team showcased some really great performances.

LCK @LCK

The 2022 LCK Summer Split has kicked off with lots of fans and lots of fun!



Check out the LCK Summer standings after 1 week of play! #LCK Summer Week 1 Standings

It wasn't just these two, though, as Gen.G also demonstrated its grip in the current meta with Chovy and co. dominating the rift spectacularly. Thus, the top 3 teams that everyone expected to perform seem to be well and truly ready to compete at the highest level.

Standings and Team overview after week 1 of League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split

Before proceeding with the overall team analysis, it is essential to provide the final standings after week 1 of League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split:

Team Name Matches Played Win Loss DAMWON KIA 2 2 0 DRX 2 2 0 Gen.G 2 2 0 T1 2 2 0 Liiv Sandbox 2 1 1 Kwangdong Freecs 2 1 1 Hanwha Life Esports 2 0 2 KT Rolster 2 0 2 Nongshim Redforce 2 0 2 Fredit Brion 2 0 2

As things stand, DAMWON KIA, DRX, Gen.G, and T1 had the best opening week amongst every other team. Obviously, this was more or less expected, especially from DAMWON KIA, Gen.G, and T1.

However, DRX definitely seems to be doing extremely well, especially on account of the brilliant performance from its botlaner, Deft. He has been in terrific form, and it looks like DRX will be one of the teams who will challenge the big 3 in the title race.

LCK @LCK #LCK Just how much dmg is Canyon going to tank?! Just how much dmg is Canyon going to tank?! 😱 #LCK https://t.co/n2RpzqW543

DAMWON KIA obviously looks good, and Nuguri seems to have fit right where he was supposed to. The issue with this team is that it is not possible to truly assess where DAMWON KIA is actually good, or is it merely a facade.

This is because the opposition it has faced so far does not count as good by any means. Therefore, a little more time needs to pass before passing any proper analysis.

As always, T1 is expected to perform, especially after the brilliant Spring Split that the team had. However, there is no doubt that this team is also looking very shaky. The mid-game macros from T1 is very poor, and it looks like there are quite a few cracks that others can exploit.

This is especially because the game against KT Rolster looked so scrappy from T1 that if it was any other opponent, that would have been a loss. In fact, the way T1 has grabbed a few wins, the community has asked serious questions regarding the overall quality of League of Legends' LCK.

LCK @LCK ‍ #LCK Listen in to the sounds of relief as T1 secure the ace and game 3! Listen in to the sounds of relief as T1 secure the ace and game 3! 😮‍💨 #LCK https://t.co/0uvQu9ZZ9r

Even then, it might be too early to judge as T1 has just returned from MSI 2022, which always takes its toll. Hopefully, the performance will improve in the coming weeks.

Finally, coming to Gen.G, this team also did not get tested much during the opening week. As always, Chovy performed exceptionally well alongside Ruler and helped the team grab easy victories.

However, one team that League of Legends fans should keep an eye on in the coming days is KT Rolster. The kind of performance this team put up against T1 was just a premonition of what it could do. The standings may not reflect the whole story, but this team has the talent to fight against the best that LCK has to offer.

