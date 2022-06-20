League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split Week 1 results: Evil Geniuses start strong, CLG goes 3-0

The opening week of the League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split has ended. It was an eventful week in the North American League of Legends scene.

Evil Geniuses, the winners of the Spring Split, put up a dominating performance in the opening week with a 3-0 scoreline. However, the week's surprise was CLG, who also ended with the same result, which has not happened since 2017.

It is tough to say whether this is a second coming for CLG or a fluke. However, it will help boost their confidence, which has been on the receiving end of bad results for quite some time.

Team standings and performance review after Week 1 of League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split

Before proceeding with the performance review, the standings after Week 1 of League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split has been presented in the table below:

Team Name Matches Played Win Loss CLG 3 3 0 Evil Geniuses 3 3 0 Team Liquid 3 3 0 100 Thieves 3 2 1 Golden Guardians 3 1 2 Immortals 3 1 2 TSM 3 1 2 Cloud9 3 0 3 Dignitas 3 0 3

As it stands, CLG, Evil Geniuses, and Team Liquid are the best-performing sides within League of Legends' LCS. Going 3-0 in the opening weekend for Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid was expected.

This is because Evil Geniuses is the current winner of the Spring Split, and the team has developed massively throughout MSI 2022. The superteam of Team Liquid has shaped much better over the Spring Split, and the break has led to the dominating results.

LCS @LCSOfficial Congratulations to @Inspiredlol on winning the @MastercardNexus Player of the Week for week 1 of the 2022 #LCS Summer Split! Congratulations to @Inspiredlol on winning the @MastercardNexus Player of the Week for week 1 of the 2022 #LCS Summer Split! https://t.co/HsTvNNLhTP

However, one thing is for sure: no one in their right mind would have expected CLG to perform this well. This is the first time since 2017 that the roster has managed to finish the opening weekend at the top of the table in League of Legends LCS' Summer Split.

Thus, it will get CLG fans excited, though, after a string of poor performances in the previous years, it will be hard to feel at ease unless the same continues in the coming days.

100 Thieves have also performed quite diligently across the weekend, though they did end up dropping a game against Evil Geniuses. Even then, it is expected that this roster will go to the playoffs and win it all in the end.

The biggest disappointment of the weekend has to be Cloud9. Not only did the team perform poorly, but it ended the opening weekend with a 0-3 scoreline, which has to be one of the worst performances by this roster in quite some time.

Cloud9 is a fan-favorite team in North America, with personalities like Fudge being quite famous. If the side fails to make the World Championships, several League of Legends fans will have their hearts broken.

Lastly, it is safe to say that TSM's form has not improved much since the 2022 Spring Split. Though the team managed to pick up a win against Immortals, the issues that plagued this roster still exist, and a lot of work needs to be done before TSM can challenge the likes of Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far