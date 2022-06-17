League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split power rankings

League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split is set to start from June 17, 2022, and it is arguably one of the most fun tournaments to watch, even though fans often argue regarding its quality.

However, the reality is that LCS is now a lot more ambitious and the teams are investing massively to increase their overall potential and make their region stronger. Hence, it is vital to see how much they have developed and where they stand when compared to each other.

This year, League of Legends' LCS probably has the best chance of making a difference on the international stage. However, in order for that to happen, the teams will need to improve their performance when compared to the standards of China, Korea, and Europe.

Note: The article reflects the writer's opinion.

Every team in League of Legends' LCS participating in the 2022 Summer Split ranked

Before moving on to the overview, it is important to provide a full ranking for every team participating in League of Legends' LCS 2022 Summer Split. The rankings have been assigned based on a system where S stands for the best and D stands for the worst.

S: Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses

A: Cloud9, Dignitas

B: Fly Quest, Golden Guardians

C: TSM, CLG

D: Immortals

It is important to note that the teams have been ranked on both their strengths as well as their performances during the League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split. While most of the list is similar to how it was back in February, there have been a few changes on account of the massive power shift in the North American League of Legends scene.

It is well known at this point that Team Liquid and 100 Thieves are definitely the best teams in terms of rosters. Both teams have star players and the capability to make clutch plays to grab wins in any given scenario.

This is especially true for Team Liquid, and since they are a superteam, there are a lot of expectations from them. Hence, the loss during the Spring Split was quite shocking for many fans, and if the team does not perform during the Summer Split, it could lead to major dissatisfaction for the entire region.

Evil Geniuses, on the other hand, is a team that loves to scale. Its roster is filled with young and talented players who start slow and eventually gain strength in the tournament. This pattern was witnessed both during the Spring Split (which they won) as well as the League of Legends MSI 2022.

However, fans should still expect the team to start a bit slower, as the journey to MSI is often tiring and leaves very little time to rest and practice before the Summer Split begins. However, there is no doubt that Evil Geniuses will get back into the grove after the first few weeks.

Finally, Cloud9 is a team that had a massive hype in February, but has fallen down the tier-list a bit. However, its roster has talented individuals and the team possesses the skill to make a difference during crucial times.

