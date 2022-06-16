5 best midlaners to look for at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

League of Legends' LEC is often considered one of the best tournaments within the game. This is because there are a lot of talented players and top-tier teams who can not only challenge the best from Korea and China, but also defeat them.

However, amongst all those players, the area where LEC shines the most is in the midlane. The league has some of the best midlaners in the world and fans will be able to witness them at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split.

Hence, in this article, five of them have been listed who are bound to showcase top-tier performances.

SuperFantasy LEC @SuperFantasyLEC Guess who's back?



returns for a new season full of new content, updates and prizes!



You can create your account and start playing RIGHT NOW at Guess who's back? #SuperFantasyLEC returns for a new season full of new content, updates and prizes!You can create your account and start playing RIGHT NOW at lec.superfantasylol.com 🔥Guess who's back?🔥#SuperFantasyLEC returns for a new season full of new content, updates and prizes!➡️You can create your account and start playing RIGHT NOW at lec.superfantasylol.com https://t.co/p5X89AFo1y

As always, the list is subjective and fans can have their own opinion on who should or should not be considered. Even then, there is no doubt that the ones mentioned here will be heavily impactful once the tournament begins on May 17, 2022.

Caps and 4 other midlaners who will have a massive impact in League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

5) Vetheo

Amongst all the midlaners who will be playing at League of Legends' LEC during the 2022 Summer Split, Vetheo is probably the youngest of them all. He has been a part of Misfits Gaming for more than a year now, and was always a player who looked promising.

However, during League of Legends' 2022 Spring Split, Vetheo showed that he is not just another upcoming talent, rather he can be the difference-maker for his team in several scenarios. There were numerous times where he was the one who carried Misfits on his back and pushed the team beyond the finish line.

Vetheo's spectacular performance not only earned him the MVP of the 2022 Spring Split, but also helped Misfits Gaming end the regular season in third place with a 12-6 record. Thus, there is no doubt that Vetheo will be ready and hungry to showcase his talents yet again.

4) Nisqy

Back in 2021, Nisqy was a star performer for Fnatic in the midlane. His Twisted Fate was feared throughout League of Legends' LEC and back then he made several clutch plays to help his team win.

Unfortunately, things turned out for the worse as Nisqy was dropped by Fnatic during the 2022 Spring Split and he even failed to find a team to play for. This forced him to spend half of his year without competitive League of Legends.

Thankfully, the MAD Lions decided to change their midlaner for the 2022 Summer Split and picked up Nisqy as a replacement.

There is no doubt that Nisqy is a top-tier player and he shines the best with champions like Cassiopeia, Orianna, and Zoe. Considering the current patch favors a lot of late-game scaling, there is no doubt that Nisqy will be able to have a lot of impact.

Apart from that, he will also be hungry to prove that teams made a mistake by not picking him up during the Spring Split. Hence, fans can expect quite a lot of stellar performances once the Summer Split begins.

3) Humanoid

When it comes to midlaners in Europe, one name that has become extremely prevalent in recent times is that of Humanoid. This is because he is not just one of the best in the LEC, but also in the world.

Humanoid is good at everything, including laning, farming, outplaying his opponents and scaling for the late game. He is extremely versatile as well and can play some of the most difficult champions with ease.

In fact, when he is playing something like Orianna or Azir, Humanoid can single-handedly carry the game for his team. Thus, there is no doubt that in the current patch and meta of League of Legends' LEC, he is one of the midlaners who will be nearly impossible to stop.

In fact, he will be one of the key players who can lead Fnatic to victory during the 2022 Summer Split.

2) Perkz

Perkz is someone who has often been considered the greatest western player of all time. His contribution to the region is unmatched as he was the first one to show that Europe has the skills needed to stand against the giants of China and Korea.

However, that is something which has happened in the past. After Perkz left for North America in 2021 and returned back to Europe in 2022, he was not the same player any more. During League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split, Perkz's performance in Team Vitality was quite average.

As a result, many fans felt that he may have been washed and that he was past his prime. However, underestimating Perkz is a mistake that even teams like T1 have made in the past.

Perkz's skill, leadership capabilities and in-game presence are something that have earned him trophies time and time again. Thus, there is no doubt that the same qualities will earn him success once more when League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split officially begins.

Thus, fans can surely expect a revitalized Perkz for sure in the upcoming season.

1) Caps

There are few players in League of Legends who can be judged based off a scale or a number. However, there are a few players who go beyond any ranking and are just way too good for an ordinary person to perceive.

Caps is one such player as his skill level is something that cannot be achieved by simply practicing. It is something that is in-built within him and it keeps growing with more experience that he gains.

Caps is often considered as one of the greatest midlane players of all time. He, along with Perkz, won Europe its first ever MSI title and has been the pride of the region on several occasions.

However, his form dipped a bit during the 2021 season, which led many to doubt his capabilities. As it turns out, that was merely a phase as Caps returned back to his self during the 2022 Spring Split once again, and even during MSI 2022.

He showed once more on why his skill level is a cut above the rest and proved why everyone puts him at the helm at all times. Caps' champion mastery is also considered a cut above every other western midlaner in history as no one can make a pick function the way he does.

When Caps returns during League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split once more, fans can expect many highlight plays from him yet again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far