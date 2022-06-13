League of Legends LEC Summer Split 2022: All participating teams and format explained 

The League of Legends LEC Summer Split 2022 will officially begin in a few days' time, with Team Vitality and MAD Lions kicking things off this Friday, June 17, 2022.

Ten of the best teams in Europe will be taking each other on to win a spot at the 2022 Worlds Championship event, which is set to take place later this year.

With just three spots available for the event, the competition will be fierce this time around, and fans will be quite excited to see if the 2022 Spring Split winners, G2 Esports, will be able to hold on to their crown.

Today’s article will go over all the teams participating in the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split and lay out the format in which the competition will be held.

The League of Legends LEC Summer Split 2022 format explained

The League of Legends LEC Summer Split 2022 will be playing host to the following teams:

G2 Esports

Fnatic

Team Vitality

Rogue

MAD Lions

SK Gaming

EXCEL

Astralis

Team BDS

Misfits Gaming

The format of the competition as well as the team selections for the Worlds Championship appearance, will be played out in three different phases:

Regular Split

Playoffs

Championship Points

1) Regular split

The Regular Split is the initial stage of the competition, where all ten teams will be facing off against each other in a double round-robin format with best-of-one matches.

Once the second round-robin is complete, only the top six ranked teams on the table will move on to the playoffs phase. The League of Legends LEC 2022 Regular Split is expected to last for eight weeks. However, Riot Games has yet to provide official details on the matter.

2) The Playoffs stage

The six qualified teams from the regular split will be moving on to the final stage of the competition, where one will be crowned the Summer Split champions.

Like the previous Split iterations, the playoffs are expected to have a winners’ and losers’ bracket. While Riot is yet to provide any details on the matter, this is likely to be the case if previous competitions are anything to go by.

The matches will be best-of-five, with the Playoffs stage kicking off with the fifth and sixth-placed teams in the lower brackets.

3) Championship Points

Champions Points is a performance-based scoring system that attributes points to teams based on their performance throughout the entire season. The points that are earned through participating in the 2022 League of Legends Spring Split and the Mid-Season Invitational will be carried over to the summer split.

The points division is as follows:

20 Championship Points to the team that places first

90 Championship Points to the second-ranked team

70 Championship Points to the third-ranked team

50 to the fourth-ranked team

30 to the fifth-ranked team

20 to the sixth-ranked team

The points system will again be awarded based on the respective team's rank in the Regular Split, which will also determine which teams eventually go on to qualify for the Playoffs Stage.

The LEC Summer Split 2022 is set to kick off on June 17, 2022, with Team Vitality and MAD Lions going up against each other.

