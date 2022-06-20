League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split Week 1 results: G2 Esports go 3-0, MAD Lions shows promise

The first week of the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split has come to an end. It was a spectacular week, with quite a few memorable encounters.

Most of the results were in accordance with the expectations of fans, and there were only a few exceptions. However, this week's feature was none other than G2 Esports, who hit the summoner's rift with the same world-class form they had during the Spring Split.

MAD Lions has also performed quite well with the addition of Nisqy, and the team definitely shows a lot of promise. Apart from that, Fnatic has also been dominating, apart from one disappointing result against Team EXCEL.

Full standings and performance review after week 1 of League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Before moving into the performance review, here are the team standings after week 1 of League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split:

Team Name Matches Played Win Loss G2 Esports 3 3 0 Astralis 3 2 1 Fnatic 3 2 1 MAD Lions 3 2 1 Team Vitality 3 2 1 EXCEL 3 2 1 Rogue 3 1 2 SK Gaming 3 1 2 Team BDS 3 0 3 Misfits Gaming 3 0 3

As it stands, G2 Esports is definitely the best team in the League of Legends' LEC right now. The most astonishing part about G2 Esports is that everyone expected the team to start slow, as is often the case with the majority of teams who travel to MSI.

This is because these teams usually have the least amount of time to study the new meta (which was altered quite drastically) and scrim against other teams. However, G2 Esports appears to be a cut above the rest.

Fnatic performed brilliantly (as expected), but the team ended up dropping a game against EXCEL. Despite putting up a great performance, Fnatic was outplayed by EXCEL.

Astralis definitely surprised everyone this week. Apart from a loss to G2 Esports, they made it clear that they were a formidable opponent in the other two games they won. The brand new additions to the team seem to be working out, though things could potentially change as the season progresses.

MAD Lions has been on a streak as well. Nisqy's addition seems to have worked wonders in changing the dynamics of the League of Legends team. In fact, the one match they lost against Rogue was mostly affected by luck and not a poor performance.

Rogue is a team that needs to step up big time. Fans usually expect Rogue to perform well during the regular season of League of Legends' LEC. However, as the team's toplaner, Odoamne, pointed out during the Post Game Lobby after day 3 of the week, Rogue apparently did not utilize the break between the Spring Split and the Summer Split well.

This could be a contributing factor to their poor performance. It looks like mistakes that the team made during the Spring Split were not rectified and are currently affecting their performance.

Team Vitality does not seem to be performing well, despite a couple of wins. The team is still struggling with mid-game macros and decision-making, and this is certainly a cause for concern.

It is also important to mention that Team EXCEL is breezing through the tournament. Despite their loss to G2 Esports, it seems that the Korean bootcamp they participated in had a major impact.

