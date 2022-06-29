Kwangdong Freecs breaks T1's League of Legends LCK winning streak at 24

T1's marathon winning streak in the League of Legends LCK was finally broken on June 29 by Kwangdong Freecs.

T1's winning streak in domestic competitions ended when they fell 1-2 to Kwangdong Freecs in their 2022 LCK Summer Split game. Their setback in the LCK Week 3 was their first of the season, and they are currently 4-1 in the Summer Split.

At the beginning of the 2022 LCK Spring Split, T1 started a winning streak. By going unbeaten throughout the split and the playoffs, they changed the course of history.

Earlier in the Summer Split, they won 4-0 and extended their winning record in the LCK to 24 straight victories.

Hoit's Seraphine showcase leads KDF to come from behind and break T1's record winning streak at League of Legends LCK

T1 broke their previous mark of 23 straight victories to set a new record of 24 wins in a row. They came into today's game hoping to continue their incredible streak, but KDF was successful in ending it.

Game 1 was quite lopsided in favor of T1, but Kwangdong Freecs prepared a pocket pick in Seraphine for games 2 and 3, which helped the team win. Kwangdong Freecs had been on a short losing streak earlier in the season, but with this victory, they broke their own run.

This series is going to game 3! TEDDY STEALS BARON and KDF score the clean ACE!This series is going to game 3! #LCK TEDDY STEALS BARON and KDF score the clean ACE!This series is going to game 3! #LCK https://t.co/df9NNpNkGB

KDF's bot Laner, Park "Teddy" Jin-seong, when asked in a post-match media conference about his feelings after the historic win against his former side, replied:

"T1 had a long winning streak, and I'm happy we were able to stop them."

The bot laner shocked everyone in the League of Legends LCK arena by picking Ashe as ADC in the third game of the day, which surprisingly worked out pretty well. Teddy confessed:

"I saw the LEC play her. According to Alvingo, people pick the Ashe-Seraphine bot too. With this item build, it looked good when Seraphine took up the CS. Frankly, we only practiced Senna-Seraphine, but I was confident in playing Ashe, so I said we should pick it. Seraphine was really good."

Kwangdong Freecs's support Ryu "Hoit" Ho-seong was on fire with Seraphine in the second and the final game, and he combined with Teddy's Senna and Ashe perfectly, stealing the limelight. When asked about the advantages of having Seraphine in the draft, Teddy told the media:

"When you have Seraphine, the frontline tanks don't die, and she pressures the back lines of the opponent. Seraphine's skillset is really good in terms of damage, and she's also great in clearing the lane, while Senna-Tahm Kench takes longer to do so."

According to Teddy, KDF was pretty confident at the beginning of the League of Legends LCK Summer Split. But the entire team started losing confidence with back-to-back defeats.

Now that they have beaten T1 to become the dark horses, KDF's goal as a team will be to continuously improve and aim to reach the League of Legends World Championship.

T1 and DRX, two of the three unbeaten League of Legends LCK teams until today, suffered losses. Gen. G, who will play Nongshim RedForce tomorrow, remains the only unbeaten team in the league.

