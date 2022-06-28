League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split finals set to be held in Malmo, dates revealed

League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split had its opening only a week ago on June 17, 2022. However, Riot Games has already announced the location and dates for the competition's finals.

It seems that the 2022 Summer Split finals will be held in Malmo, a city located in southern Sweden. Furthermore, the finals are set to be held on September 10 and 11. Thus, the lower bracket finals along with the Grand Final will probably be held at this venue.

The WE'RE BACK IN SWEDEN!The #LEC Summer Finals are headed to Malmö! WE'RE BACK IN SWEDEN! 🇸🇪The #LEC Summer Finals are headed to Malmö! https://t.co/gkIpshT29E

In any case, this is exciting news for the fans as after almost three years of viewing the finals from home, they can finally visit a stadium where the true essence of European League of Legends can be felt and witnessed.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the LEC Summer Split finals in Malmo

The Summer Split of the LEC is the ideal occasion to witness European League of Legends, as teams are at their peak and display impeccable coordination during this period.

Unfortunately, the experience hasn't been the same in the past two years. This is because the teams were forced to play remotely without an audience, which somewhat diminished the game's spectacle. No matter what, unless there is an audience to celebrate the players and rise up in ecstacy after witnessing the best plays, the matches are bound to feel dull.

Thankfully, that isn't the case this time, as League of Legends LEC is not only taking it back to the big stage, but is travelling to Malmo, where the finals will be played in front of a gigantic crowd. The matches will take place on September 10 and 11, the last two days of the playoffs.

This probably means that the lower bracket finals and the Grand Finals of the LEC will be held in Malmo. The rest of the playoff games will be conducted from the studio in Berlin.

In any case, fans will be really excited with several of them travelling to watch the games live. Fortunately, they can start buying tickets from July 1 itself, from the official website of Malmo Arena.

Finally, it is important to remember that the top three teams from Summer Split will be travelling to the 2022 World Championships. So, the stakes in Malmo will be even higher, which means that the games will be both thrilling and entertaining to watch.

