Master Yi buffs in League of Legends patch 12.13 will make him overpowered once again

As League of Legends' mega-patch 12.13 approaches, the Summoner's Rift is at that point once again when Master Yi will either be a pick or a banned champion while playing in any ranked game.

In a recent Twitter post, Riot Games' design manager Matt "Phroxzon" Leung-Harrison revealed the buffs and nerfs League of Legends champions would receive in the form of 12.13 pre-notes. One of them is the "Wuju Bladesman," Master Yi, and it seems to be horrifically broken:

Auto Attack range: 125 >>> 175

New addition - When alpha strike ends, choose the direction you want to appear in relative to target

Meditate (W):

Cooldown: 28s >>> 9s

Mana Cost: 50 >>> 40 +6% max Mana per Second

New addition - Damage reduction during the first 0.5s of meditate is 90%

Damage Reduction always lingering for 0.5s after W ends

Master Yi will receive a large number of buffs thanks to his updates. His auto-attack range will also be extended, and when channeling his W, Meditate, he will gain a little bit of tenacity.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon 12.12b (Thursday) and 12.13. We're targeting non-burst buffs for burst oriented champs (which will increase burst some amount on account of snowballing a bit more). Gwen changes lower W, E uptime and hit R burst. Sivir changes aim to give her more moments of personal power. 12.12b (Thursday) and 12.13. We're targeting non-burst buffs for burst oriented champs (which will increase burst some amount on account of snowballing a bit more). Gwen changes lower W, E uptime and hit R burst. Sivir changes aim to give her more moments of personal power. https://t.co/G9BbtdjjYZ

With his latest adjustments, Master Yi's W cooldown has also been drastically lowered. He will now be able to utilize the skill every nine seconds. However, Riot has eliminated the flat League of Legends mana cost for Meditate to make things more balanced.

Instead, as he continues to channel it, it will not only use some mana up front but also gradually diminish mana. So, until he has the blue buff, Yi won't be able to spam the ability or use its short cooldown very much.

Master Yi to become real League of Legends bruiser as Riot focuses on buffing Meditate

League of Legends regulars predicted a significant increase in Master Yi's jungle win rate (Image via Riot Games)

The first and foremost thing that must be taken into consideration is Master Yi's wider auto-attack range. His strike range will be one-third that of a typical ADC champion at this level. It's a lot for a champion specializing in taking out ADCs and all backline squishes.

Furthermore, the potential of a full-lethality Duskblade Master Yi is now more potent than ever because of the addition of the choice of where to appear with his Q, and the upcoming lethality increases.

Last but not least, Master Yi will become more of a real bruiser thanks to the damage decrease on his W and the durability update. This will last long enough time for him to regain his cooldown and finish off the remaining team, even when overextended. It will also perform admirably for early-game dives.

To top it all off, more or less every League of Legends player considers that Master Yi is only effective while representing the opposition. Now, with the forthcoming buffs and adjustments, their perception of the Noxian Blademaster might change.

Taemin's Butthole @dwagonUwU In what world did riot think master yi needed a buff I really can't stand them In what world did riot think master yi needed a buff I really can't stand them

League of Legends gamers might look forward to moments when an allied Master Yi miscalculates his new Q placement, overestimates his durability, and ends up feeding the entire game.

However, it would be interesting to see the adjustments for Master Yi in their final version once they appear in the official patch 12.13 notes. He currently has a jungle win rate of 46.97 percent, the third-worst of all the junglers in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far