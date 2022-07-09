How to play Seraphine ADC in League of Legends season 12

Seraphine is a champion that has become quite relevant in recent times as an ADC in League of Legends. Her burst damage along with her utility in teamfights has made her a scary champion to deal with.

Apart from that, her laning is quite strong as she can play weakside very easily. In fact, that strength of hers has become even more prevalent after the champion durability buffs. Therefore, in the current state, her viability is unmatched. Hence, a detailed guide to ADC Seraphine has been provided in this article.

æb ^-^ @f4eriii god i can now pick seraphine adc without getting flamed in champ select god i can now pick seraphine adc without getting flamed in champ select

It is important to remember that the guide provided here is based on the one that has the highest win-rate in the current state. However, League of Legends players can always have their own ideas on how to build her.

Rune Path, Item Build and gameplay guide to Seraphine ADC in League of Legends Season 12

One of the key aspects of Seraphine ADC in League of Legends season 12 is her ability to hold the lane all by herself. She has a shield and also has quite a good range. Apart from that, her ultimate can lock melee champions in place, which is why opponents get scared to push her past level 6.

This is why Seraphine gets a lot of free space to farm up and thus build her mythic very quickly. In fact, this is why the support in Seraphine's lane can always roam and help the mid-lane or top-lane as she is quite safe from dives and ganks.

However, her abilities do not end here, as Seraphine's burst damage is quite strong. A single combo can reduce ADCs like Aphelios or Jinx to less than half-health without a fully built mythic item.

As a result, she is an extremely scary prospect in League of Legends and a major reason why fans detest playing against her.

Rune Path

Rune Path for Seraphine ADC

Primary Rune (Sorcery): Summon Aery, Manaflow Band, Transcendence, Scorch

Secondary Rune (Inspiration): Biscuit Delivery, Cosmic Insight

Based on the runes, it is quite clear that the idea is to deal as much poke damage as possible in the lane. Seraphine can harass the enemy ADC and push them away very easily.

Her secondary runes are meant to provide her with even more lane sustainability with Biscuit Delivery and spam her abilities with Cosmic Insight. Thus, overall, the runes are meant to make her lane opponents as frustrated as possible.

Item Build

Now, coming to the item build for Seraphine, it is vital to mention that the key here is to enhance her poke as much as possible. Obviously, ability haste is equally important as well since Seraphine needs to spam her abilities as much as possible.

In any case, the item build for Seraphine in League of Legends season 12 is as follows:

Liandry's Anguish

Archangel's Staff

Rylai's Crystal Sceptre

Zhonya's Hourglass

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Rabadon's Deathcap

In this build, Liandry's Anguish is absolutely essential as it is Seraphine's primary source of damage. Once that is done, Archangel's Staff and Zhonya's Hourglass should be the key items to further boost the attack and also add survivability.

Rabadon's Deathcap is quite good, but is situational, depending on how much farm players are able to gather throughout the game.

Gameplay Guide

When it comes to gameplay, Seraphine's Q is her primary source of damage. Players should max it out as fast as possible. Her W is extremely vital during the laning phase as it keeps her healthy.

However, it has quite a long cooldown, thus, players should try not to spam it. Obviously, R should be picked whenever possible, as it is Seraphine's primary engage tool and also a massive teamfighting ultimate.

Overall, the idea is to keep spamming her Q as much as possible and try to quickly farm the mythic item. Players should save the R to use around objectives in order to obtain the most value out of it.

Apart from that, her W should also be used around team-mates in order to provide everyone with benefits. One key aspect that everyone should remember is that Seraphine feels useless against champions who can attack from long range.

Thus, players should try banning out champions like Janna, Bard and Vel'Koz as they can make it very hard for Seraphine to farm in League of Legends. Apart from that, being an ADC, she needs items, else she has no impact in the late-game.

Thus, staying ahead during the laning phase is an absolute necessity.

