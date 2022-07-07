League of Legends leaks reveal expected skinline roadmap for rest of 2022 season

League of Legends fans can rest easy since Big Bad Bear, a trusted community leaker, has provided a small roadmap on the various skinlines that are expected to be released in the coming months. Since these are merely rumors, the final results might change at any moment.

However, most of the information that has been provided by this leaker in the past has turned out to be legitimate. Hence, there's a great possibility that a large portion of these leaks will turn out to be true in the future.

Monster Tamer and Neon Inferno skinlines expected to be released in League of Legends after Star Guardian

Skins play an integral role in the overall gameplay experience within League of Legends. As a result, fans are always eager to gain some knowledge regarding upcoming skins so that they can save their hard-earned money.

The Star Guardian event in League of Legends is set to arrive along with patch 12.13 on July 14, 2022. The event will introduce several new skins that will be divided across two patches.

The first patch will have skins for champions like Kai'Sa and Fiddlesticks, while the second set will include skins for Akali, Taliyah and others. Obviously, the best set of skins will be introduced along with the Star Guardian patch.

However, things do not end here as the next skinline — expected to be called Monster Tamer — is set to be released right after the Star Guardian event. As for the featured champion, leaks suggest that Ezreal and Janna might be part of this one amongst others.

After Monster Tamer, a brand new alternate universe is set to be introduced within the game called Neon Inferno. Unfortunately, there is absolutely no information on how the skins will look or what champions will be featured in this one.

Nevertheless, the name Neon might suggest that there will be some Cyberpunk-type themes involved. Then there is Inferno as well, which might be mixed into that same Cyberpunk theme. In any case, this is simply speculation as of now.

Rumors suggest the Goth skinline will make its return to League of Legends after Neon Inferno. This involves an extension to the already existing roster of Goth Annie and Goth Amumu.

League of Legends World Championships will arrive once the Goth skinline is done, though the skins that will feature in the same are unknown. It is rumored that KDA or Giants will make their return. However, fans will need to wait for a confirmation regarding the same.

