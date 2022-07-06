Bel'Veth's late-game scaling in League of Legends has led to massive 67% ban rate for champion

Bel'Veth, the brand new void jungler, was added to League of Legends during patch 12.11. Since then, there has been much controversy regarding her viability within the game.

Initially, she was pretty heavily criticized for being excessively bad. However, recent data suggests that she has a massive 67% ban rate, clearly showing that players do not enjoy facing her.

This is mainly due to the massive late-game scaling that this champion possesses.

Fall @Fall_lol1 Late game bel'veth is the new most broken thing Late game bel'veth is the new most broken thing

Bel'Veth is basically a skirmishing champion who finds lots of value in extended team fights. Fortunately, the durability patch incentivizes champions who can scale well and stay relevant in long and drawn-out battles, which works in favor of Bel'Veth.

Bel'Veth suffers from weak start but can take over games post Kraken Slayer in League of Legends

Bel'Veth's massive 67% ban rate in League of Legends is scary. Obviously, this is expected as she is a new champion, and fans always complain that those are excessively broken.

However, this was not the case with Bel'Veth, as almost no one wanted to play her when she was released. In fact, such was her state that every professional and high-level player marked her as rubbish.

Nevertheless, people eventually realized that she is not that bad, and despite being weak early in the game, her late-game potential is enormous. Since Bel'Veth is a skirmisher, she loves building Kraken Slayer to cut down tanky champions quickly.

Once this item is done, her ability to snowball matches enhances rapidly. The only problem is that her jungle clear is not as fast as other champions. Apart from that, in patch 12.12b, her early game was nerfed by the developers.

Unfortunately, the current state of League of Legends is such that if there is a scaling composition that can inflict damage in the late game, then early game nerfs or shutdowns do not offer enough benefits. This is because, despite shutting her down, the enemy team will always be on a timer.

Carver Fisher @carver_fisher Remember when people thought Bel'Veth would hover near 40% W/R before realizing her E is one of the most broken abilities to ever be put in League of Legends?



Gooood times. Remember when people thought Bel'Veth would hover near 40% W/R before realizing her E is one of the most broken abilities to ever be put in League of Legends?Gooood times.

The enemy team needs to ensure that they finish the game by the 30-minute mark, as after that, Bel'Veth will take over. Obviously, she also requires a lot of farm, reducing her overall impact on the map compared to a champion like Lee Sin early in the game.

Nevertheless, as long as users pick a composition that can make space for Bel'Veth, it is effortless to win games with her. In solo-queue games, junglers often get a lot of free space, as in most cases, players do not think about invading and purposefully targeting someone.

In other words, there is a severe lack of coordination in solo-queue League of Legends, which helps scaling champions farm well. This, in turn, allows Bel'Veth to grow big in no time and take over games in the blink of an eye.

Therefore, it is understandable that gamers are banning her, which means sooner or later, she will get nerfed by Riot.

