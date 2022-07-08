Faker secures 500 LCK wins, hands Gen.G first loss of summer

T1's legendary midlaner, Faker, reached a 500 win milestone during the team's match against Gen.G at the LCK 2022 Summer Split, the first in the entire region. This huge achievement is yet another major landmark in Faker's illustrious career.

However, this win was not the only thing that Faker achieved, as along with T1, he was able to hand Gen.G its first loss of the summer, thereby bringing the fight for the top spot at a stalemate. Before this game, Gen.G was undefeated, but now both teams are tied at six wins and one loss each.

After a few sloppy plays in early summer, T1 seems to be back to its real self. Obviously, Faker, as always, is performing at a high level, thereby showing why he is considered the greatest player to ever grace the game.

Faker's 500 win milestone at LCK 2022 Summer Split is a mark of excellence and consistency

Faker has been playing professionally since 2013. Throughout this journey, his contemporaries rose and fell, but he fought through all odds to emerge victorious and cement his greatness.

Even then, Faker is a player who has remained a constant within League of Legends, and his level as a professional has also grown with time.

Initially, he was just a flashy midlaner who would outplay his opponents through sheer skill. Now, he is a leader who forges a path that other youngsters can follow. This win is not just a milestone, but also proof of the massive consistency and adaptability that he has shown in all these years within such a highly competitive game, where talents disappear as fast as they appear.

In fact, this milestone feels even more impressive considering the overall level of South Korean League of Legends. LCK is probably one of the most competitive leagues in the entire world. Despite that, he has managed to not just stay in the spotlight, but remain relevant for his gameplay and impact within the rift.

This is very hard to do, as most players lose the motivation to carry on.

The quality of his gameplay can be witnessed in the match against Gen.G itself, where he achieved the 500 win milestone. He not only dominated the game on his Lissandra, but was one of the key reasons behind T1 grabbing the victory.

He demolished Chovy in the lane, which is already a very hard thing to do, and made clutch plays like smiting the baron on time or roaming the map consistently to create pressure. The level of awareness that Faker has to this day is very tough to replicate.

Thus, there is no doubt that this milestone is not the last one in his career, as he will continue to build on his legacy in the days to come.

