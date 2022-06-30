League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split: July match schedule, performance overview until now, and more

The League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split has been quite interesting since the opening month of the tournament. There are currently three teams who have clearly performed better, but the pecking order might not remain the same much longer.
With every passing day, certain teams who initially looked weak are now regaining form, and the dynamics of the tournament are slowly changing with every passing day. For players keeping a close eye on the Summer Split, a detailed match schedule for the month of July has been provided below.
Apart from this, a brief team overview has also been provided at the end to give fans some idea of what has happened so far and what they can expect in the coming days.
Detailed Match Schedule for July and team performance review for League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split
The match schedule for the month of July at League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split is as follows:
July 1
- KT Rolster vs. DAMWON KIA
- T1 vs. DRX
July 2
- Liiv Sandbox vs. Fredit Brion
- Gen.G vs. Kwangdong Freecs
July 3
- Nongshim Redforce vs. DAMWON KIA
- KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports
July 6
- Nongshim Redforce vs. KT Rolster
- Fredit Brion vs. Kwangdong Freecs
July 7
- DAMWON KIA vs. DRX
- Liiv Sandbox vs. Hanwha Life Esports
July 8
- T1 vs. Gen.G
- KT Rolster vs. Kwangdong Freecs
July 9
- Nongshim Redforce vs. Liiv Sandbox
- Hanwha Life Esports vs. DAMWON KIA
July 10
- Gen.G vs. DRX
- T1 vs. Fredit Brion
July 13
- T1 vs. Hanwha Life Esports
- Liiv Sandbox vs. Gen.G
July 14
- KT Rolster vs. DRX
- DAMWON KIA vs. Kwangdong Freecs
July 15
- Nongshim Redforce vs. Fredit Brion
- Liiv Sandbox vs. Hanwha Life Esports
July 16
- KT Rolster vs. Kwangdong Freecs
- T1 vs. DRX
July 17
- Fredit Brion vs. DAMWON KIA
- Nongshim Redforce vs. Gen.G
July 20
- Fredit Brion vs. DRX
- Nongshim Redforce vs. DAMWON KIA
July 21
- T1 vs. Kwangdong Freecs
- KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life Esports
July 22
- Liiv Sandbox vs. Gen.G
- DAMWON KIA vs. DRX
July 23
- T1 vs. Fredit Brion
- Nongshim Redforce vs. KT Rolster
July 24
- Liiv Sandbox vs. Kwangdong Freecs
- Hanwha Life Esports vs. Gen.G
July 27
- T1 vs. KT Rolster
- Hanwha Life Esports vs. DAMWON KIA
July 28
- Nongshim Redforce vs. Liiv Sandbox
- Gen.G vs. DRX
How have the teams performed so far?
As of now, T1, Gen.G, and DRX are the best performing teams in the League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split. Gen.G. is the only team that has remained undefeated up to this point as T1 and DRX ended up dropping games against weaker opponents.
Nevertheless, for T1, this isn't a huge issue as the team had a 24-game winning streak before that loss. The history the team set out to create has been achieved, which is way more than others can even dream of.
In any case, all three of these teams have shown marvelous performances, and it is safe to say that the competition at the top will only get better. Compared to the League of Legends LCK 2022 Spring Split, where T1 was the only team dominating, the competition is a lot healthier.
However, the pressing issue is the current form of DAMWON KIA. The team is simply failing to get a read on the current meta and appears to be doing random things that are not working out. Apart from that, Canyon, who always used to be the clutch factor for this team, is suffering from poor form that is not helping the squad.
Lastly, the teams that could pack a few surprises in the coming weeks are Kwangdong Freecs, Nongshim Redforce, and KT Rolster. All these teams have talented players, and it is safe to say that their performance levels are slowly getting better as time progresses within the League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split.