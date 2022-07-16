8 best champion taunts and interactions in League of Legends

Taunts and interactions are an interesting feature that adds onto the overall experience while playing League of Legends. These can be used when players meet their opponents, or while they are sitting idle for a few moments.

Taunts and interactions often reveal information on the personality of the character, or their relationship with some enemy champion, depending on how it is used. Therefore, in this article, eight such taunts and interactions have been mentioned that gamers will be interested in using in League of Legends.

💓CyberRank10 @Cyberrank10

#Arcane The Swain and Jinx interactions hit so hard now! The Swain and Jinx interactions hit so hard now!#Arcane https://t.co/Ioka5Q0jIx

In any case, it is crucial to mention that the list is subjective and gamers can have their own ideas on who should be on this list

Yasuo and seven other champions with the best taunts and interactions in League of Legends

1) Jinx

This character's signature taunt is:

"Three guns means never having to say "I'm sorry.""

Jinx is arguably one of the most popular characters in League of Legends right now. This is primarily due to the popular television series Arcane. In any case, this particular taunt is one of the best ones that gives a close look into Jinx's personality.

It is well known that her childhood incidents led to a trauma that culminated in the birth of a maniac. As a result, Jinx practically lacks any remorse when she shoots her guns as the killing does not hit her conscience anymore.

Apart from that, the "I'm sorry" part is clearly a means to mock her enemies.

2) Caitlyn

This character's signature taunt is:

"Is there is point to this madness, Jinx, or is just a channel for your pain?"

This is an interaction that players will often notice when Caitlyn meets Jinx in League of Legends. This particular dialog by Caitlyn will make a lot of sense after players watch Arcane.

It almost feels as if Caitlyn thinks that whatever Jinx does isn't madness. Considering the compassion that Caitlyn has, it almost feels as if she wants to give Jinx a second chance and is able to witness something deep that others cannot.

There are times when people end up doing absurd things simply to forget past trauma. It might be possible that Jinx's madness is simply her own way to deal with everyone and everything that she ended up losing during her dreadful days at Zaun.

3) Swain

This character's signature taunt is:

"Faces fading in the flames. It was all her fault."

This is an interaction in League of Legends that is triggered when Swain kills a Jinx in the enemy team, or simply collects her soul fragments. This particular taunt is linked to an incident that happened in Jinx's life several years back during childhood.

Jinx tried to save Vander, Vi and two other friends from enemies inside an enclosed warehouse. She used one of her bombs, thinking it would help everyone escape.

Instead, the bomb created chaos which ended up killing everyone but Vi and Jinx. The explosion led to major flames and that was the exact moment where Vi became livid and ran away, thereby abandoning Jinx.

Swain being the vampire who feeds off the enemy's darkest secrets, is reminding Jinx of the same while also consuming her soul. It is a clear representation of Swain's cruel personality.

4) Fiddlesticks

This character's signature taunt is:

"Sarah...Sarah"

This is an interaction that triggers when Fiddlesticks meets Miss Fortune in League of Legends. However, it is important to clarify that Sarah is Miss Fortune's first name. Furthermore, players should know that Fiddlesticks is a being that feeds off one's darkest memories.

The same memories that are nightmares for others, give Fiddlesticks strength. So when he mentions this, it is clearly a means to inflict fear within Miss Fortune by reminding her about the trauma she faced several years back.

Miss Fortune's parents were brutally murdered by Gangplank. However, Fortune was barely able to escape and in all probability the phrase "Sarah...Sarah", was the last thing she heard when it happened.

Considering it is a traumatic experience for her, Sarah always prefers that everyone address her as Miss Fortune. However, Fiddlesticks knows where it hurts and thus he specifically calls her Sarah to provoke her inner fear.

5) Yasuo

This character's signature taunt is:

"What weighs more, Riven? Your blade or your past"

This is a taunt that players will encounter when Yasuo meets an enemy Riven within League of Legends. It is no secret here, as this particular taunt is clearly a reference to the past of both these characters.

Riven killed Yasuo's master, but it was the latter who got blamed. Eventually, it was brought to light and Riven herself confessed to her crime.

Unfortunately, Yasuo cannot forgive himself as he was not present when his master was killed, as he might have been able to prevent it. Thus, what he says to Riven is him taunting her for the crime she committed, but also a representation of his own guilt.

6) Yone

This character's signature taunt is:

"Perhaps you can charm some sense into my foolish brother, Ahri"

This is an interaction that Yone has when he meets Ahri in League of Legends. This is sort of an indication towards the relationship that Yasuo has with Ahri within the game.

If players try the game "Ruined King: A League of Legends Story", they will see that the two have a very beautiful bonding and dynamic. It seems they trust each other, even though Ahri can never have romantic feelings because being a Vastaya, she can devour Yasuo if her primal instincts take over. For context, Ahri once devoured the man she loved for the same reason.

This is something she does unknowingly, but cannot help it. Even then, she has a very good relationship with Yasuo. Yone now knows that his brother consistently blames himself for everything that happens.

Yasuo continues to berate himself for the death Elder Souma, even though it was not his fault. He also continues to carry the burden of Yone's death, which the latter does not like.

Yone has forgiven Yasuo, but the latter cannot let go of his mistake. Thus, knowing the relationship Ahri has with Yasuo, Yone hopes that she can relieve his brother from the burden of guilt.

7) Viego

This character's signature taunt is:

"Why, Isolde? Why do you hide your face from me?"

This is an interaction that is triggered whenever Viego meets Senna within League of Legends. It is directly hinting that a part of Isolde's soul rests within Senna.

However, she does not want to show herself to Viego, for reasons that players will know if they watch the final cinematic of the Sentinels of Light event, released in 2021. Isolde was Viego's wife, who died due to an unfortunate incident.

However, Viego was excessively obsessed with her, which led to him committing numerous atrocities with the hope of reviving Isolde. Thus, when Isolde's soul, the part that resides within Senna, saw the crimes that Viego was committing, she understood that this was not the man she loved.

This individual is a monster and is practically ruining their memories which both Viego and Isolde cherished while alive. The former, however, is unaware of his own insanity, and thus, makes the comment upon meeting with Senna.

8) Akali

This character's signature taunt is:

"Ugh, Jhin, What a drama queen"

Jhin and Akali have quite a bit of history between each other in League of Legends. The latter was a student of Shen, who, in turn, was in pursuit of Jhin. However, this quest led to Jhin kidnapping Akali and almost killing her.

Fortunately, Shen and Zed were able to protect her and forced Jhin to flee. However, Akali harbors a lot of hate for her abductor and considering she is much more refined as a ninja right now, it is understandable that she is upfront with her insults towards her arch enemy.

Apart from that, Jhin has a habit of being over-dramatic regarding his killings. Akali, on the other hand, is a bit arrogant and straightforward in League of Legends. Therefore, she cannot stand the musings of Jhin and taunts him with the above mentioned line.

