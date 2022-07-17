League of Legends LEC Summer Split Week 4 standings: Rogue goes 2-0, Fnatic and G2 Esports stumble

League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split Week 4 has officially come to an end. It was a return to the tournament after a week-long break and lived up to the hype in the biggest possible way.

Rogue, the king of the regular split, seems to have entirely recovered from the Week 1 losses and extended its win streak to 7 with another 2-0 victory. However, the surprise of the week has to be Fnatic and G2 Esports, both of whom ended up losing their games and ended the week 0-2.

This is arguably one of the worst performances for the two teams expected to win it. Apart from that, in the case of G2 Esports, it is now a four-game losing streak, which is a worrying sign for the team overall.

Results, standings and team overview at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Before moving any further, it is first important to provide the standings of the teams after week 4 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Rogue 9 7 2 MAD Lions 9 6 3 EXCEL 9 5 4 Fnatic 9 5 4 Misfits Gaming 9 5 4 Team Vitality 9 5 4 Astralis 9 4 5 G2 Esports 9 4 5 SK Gaming 9 3 6 Team BDS 9 1 8

Thus, in its current state, Rogue is the best performing team at League of Legends' LEC. The team stumbled a bit during week 1, but since then, it seems the regular split king has found its mark and established a comfortable seven game win-streak.

MAD Lions and EXCEL are also performing exceptionally well. The MAD Lions, in particular, looks quite sharp and are currently one of the contenders for the title of the Summer Split. It is safe to say that the addition of Nisqy was key for this team and will only improve as the week progress.

EXCEL is also quite consistent and it seems that the players have cracked the secret to success in the LEC. Overall, EXCEL's gameplay, planning and macro in the summoner's rift are quite clean, which always gives the team an edge against even the strongest opponents.

Fnatic is a team that needs to start worrying a bit. Considering the roster it has and the ambition that it holds, its performances are abysmal. The team is extremely inconsistent and is failing to get a read on the meta as well as the strategies of the other teams, which is hurting its performance quite a lot.

The same can be said about Team Vitality, though it seems like Perkz and co stabilized a bit after the one-week break and might be able to redeem themselves in the coming weeks.

G2 Esports is another team that is currently in terrible shape. This team is the champion of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split, but it seems that all that magic is gone. G2 Esports is on a four-game losing streak and has slumped to the bottom of the table. The team lost to SK Gaming and Misfits Gaming in a disastrous fashion, which is a worrying sign.

Last year G2 Esports failed to qualify for the League of Legends World Championship. However, considering how it is performing as of now, there is a high chance that this year G2 Esports will miss the playoffs of the Summer Split as well.

