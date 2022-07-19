League of Legends patch 12.14 preview: Seraphine and Yuumi nerfs, Teemo buffs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.14 is gearing up to be a rather significant one, as it will be the last patch to introduce major updates to the game before the 2022 Worlds Championship.
There will be a significant number of balance updates in the upcoming update. Riot Games will iron out some rough edges that remained after the durability update in patch 12.10.
There will be a fair bit of champion updates next week, with picks like Pantheon, Teemo, and LeBlanc having their names on the buff list.
However, picks like Seraphine (bot), Yuumi, and Zeri will have their kits significantly toned down to make them more manageable in the current meta.
Moreover, a fair amount of champion updates will be on the cards for Wukong, Aatrox, and Rhaast, with lane sustain items receiving a significant number of nerfs.
The League of Legends developers will also pull back the Teleport nerfs, which they had planned to introduce in 12.14.
League of Legends patch 12.14 preview
Before moving to the list of preview updates, it’s important to note that the changes will first make their way to the PBE test server. Hence, they might not reflect entirely on the official patch that’s due to arrive next week.
Riot will test them before making them available for the live servers.
All preview changes are listed below:
1) Champion buffs
- Pantheon (Jungle)
- Jarvan IV
- Teemo
- Alistar
- LeBlanc
- Varus
Some of these champions have struggled in the Season 12 meta for quite some time. With 12.14, Riot will be looking to give their kit some much-needed boost to help them have an easier time in-lane and during late-game team fights.
2) Champion nerfs
- Sivir
- Yuumi
- Seraphine (bot)
- Gnar
- Zeri
- Renata
Seraphine and Yuumi have been broken for some time now and are some of the most difficult champions to deal with. Fortunately, the developers will scale them down considerably in 12.14, something the community has been wanting for a long time.
Zeri will receive another batch of nerfs, as Riot has yet to balance her kit completely.
3) Champion adjustments
- Wukong
- Aatrox
- Rhaast
- Janna
- Gangplank
4) System nerfs
- Enchanter Mythics
- Early sustain runes/items
- Challenging Smite
- Sunfire Cape
- Chempunk Chainsaw
Lane sustain items will also see nerfs across the board, so Health Pot, Corrupting Potion, and Biscuit delivery will have their effectiveness toned down.
5) System adjustments
- Dragon Durability/ Individual Rewards
League of Legends patch 12.14 is expected to go live next week, on July 27, 2022.