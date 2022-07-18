League of Legends to introduce more Teleport nerfs in patch 12.14

League of Legends patch 12.14 is gearing up to introduce quite a few balance updates. These changes will look to shake up the champion meta that stands today.

While a lot of champion changes are on the cards, the biggest highlights of the patch will be the nerfs that many of the enchanter items will be receiving on their healing as well as shields.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Healing outlier nerfs, pro bloodiness changes, GP nerf to top end barrels and our regular balance changes (with focus on Pro meta) are coming to 12.14.



It'll be the last set of major changes sans World's balance and we'll be otherwise stabilizing + moving everyone to Preseason Healing outlier nerfs, pro bloodiness changes, GP nerf to top end barrels and our regular balance changes (with focus on Pro meta) are coming to 12.14. It'll be the last set of major changes sans World's balance and we'll be otherwise stabilizing + moving everyone to Preseason https://t.co/daWFAhETzh

Additionally, lane sustain items like Health Pots, Corrupting Potions, and Biscuit Delivery will also be significantly nerfed. Riot will be looking to iron out some of the inconsistencies that were introduced with the durability update with patch 12.10.

While elemental dragon changes will also be on the cards, there is another highlight of the patch that has made its way to the PBE but has not been officially addressed by Riot Games yet. This change pertains to the nerfs that both Teleport and Exhaust are expected to receive.

League of Legends patch 12.14 is expected to receive massive balance updates

According to the League of Legends leaker, who goes by the handle Ryscu, Teleport will be in for a fair bit of nerfs in the patch that is scheduled to arrive next week.

The tweaks have already made their way to the PBE 12.14 cycle, where Riot Games will be testing out the updates before shipping them with the official patch.

Riot Games will be looking to increase the Teleport cooldown timer by almost 1 minute, and from 360 seconds, Teleport is currently sitting at 420 seconds. Exhaust will also have its damage reduction scaled from 40% to 30% - 40%, which will scale from levels 1 to 9.

With Worlds 2022 on the horizon, Ryscu feels that Riot might be going out of their way to mess with the top lane meta even more, as it’s not exactly in a very healthy state in season 12.

However, there is a silver lining to this, and he feels that nerfing the top lane further will shift the meta back to flash and ignite, making it quite similar to what it used to be all the way back in season 2.

All in all, the developers have a ton of balanced changes that they want to introduce with League of Legends patch 12.14, which is expected to drop on July 27, 2022.

This will be the last set of major balance updates to hit the Rift before Worlds 2022 and before the preseason officially kicks off.

